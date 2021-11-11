UNC Football Ready for Thursday Night Showdown With Pickett, No. 21 Pitt

Earlier today on Wilson & Norfleet, Gene Sapakoff from the Charleston Post & Courier joined for an insightful conversation around college football. Gene spoke on the chances that Wake Forest can still make the College Football Playoff, how Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Sweeney will rally the Clemson fan base, and explained why this past weekend's loss to Missouri was a typical South Carolina football loss. All of that conversation led to a question, about current North Carolina QB Sam Howell, who is a junior, participating in this weekend's Senior Day activities, suggesting that Howell will turn pro after the season concludes. When asked if that was the right decision for Howell, Sapakoff replied: " I think it is, and I'm guessing that Sam Howell and his pretty smart family have gotten some good advice on this from NFL people, agents, etc."

