UNC Football Ready for Thursday Night Showdown With Pickett, No. 21 Pitt

By Michael Koh
chapelboro.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead coach Mack Brown and the UNC football team won’t have much time to celebrate their biggest win of the season. Just five days after defeating No. 9 Wake Forest, Carolina will take on No. 21 Pittsburgh in the Steel City Thursday night. Like the Demon Deacons, the Panthers...

chapelboro.com

The Tribune-Democrat

Pitt football | Pickett passes Panthers past Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – Kenny Pickett threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score as Pittsburgh pulled away to beat Duke 54-29 on Saturday. Pickett threw for 405 yards as the Panthers (7-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 25 CFP) bounced back from a home loss to Miami a week earlier. They have their best nine-game record since an 8-1 mark in 2009.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nsjonline.com

Pickett, Pitt add to Duke’s woes

DURHAM — Kenny Pickett threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score as Pittsburgh pulled away to beat Duke 54-29 on Saturday. Pickett threw for 405 yards as the Panthers (7-2, 4-1 ACC, No. 25 CFP) bounced back from a home loss to Miami a week earlier. They have their best nine-game record since an 8-1 mark in 2009.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Mack Brown
Pat Narduzzi
Sam Howell
Yuma Daily Sun

Pickett, No. 25 Pitt escape Howell, UNC 30-23 in OT

PITTSBURGH – A rare mistake by Kenny Pickett nearly cost No. 25 Pittsburgh. The senior quarterback turned darkhorse Heisman Trophy candidate made up for it by doing what he’s done so often during his record-breaking season: make something incredibly difficult look incredibly easy. Pickett atoned for a late interception that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Scarlet Nation

Need to know: Everything to get ready for Pitt-UNC

MORE FROM PITT'S WIN OVER DUKE - Box score: Pitt 54, Duke 29 | Slideshow: Pitt beats Duke in Durham | Narduzzi breaks down the win | Five takeaways: Pitt handles Duke | No 24-hour rule, focus turns to UNC. Pitt will host North Carolina in a primetime showdown at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
National football post

Kenny Pickett guides No. 21 Pitt past UNC in overtime

Kenny Pickett threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Krull in overtime and No. 21 Pitt made a defensive stop to pull out a 30-23 victory against visiting North Carolina on Thursday night. The Panthers, who are the country’s highest-scoring team, didn’t score in the second half as they squandered...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Washington

Quarterback Prospects Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett to Face Off in UNC-Pitt

QB prospects Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett to face off in UNC-Pitt originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Sam Howell and Kenny Pickett are both potential NFL quarterbacks. On Thursday night, they will compete in a game that could impact where their futures bring them. North Carolina (5-4) and No. 21...
chapelboro.com

Tar Heels Can’t Complete Second Straight Comeback as UNC Falls to No. 21 Pitt

Five days after a miracle comeback took down a ranked foe, the UNC football team was in the mood for an encore in the Steel City. After trailing 23-7 in the second quarter to No. 21 Pittsburgh, the Carolina defense completely locked down senior quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Panthers, allowing Sam Howell and the offense to methodically chip away at the deficit.
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Disheartening

The Tar Heels aren’t snakebit. They just aren’t quite good enough. Mother Nature didn’t stop Carolina’s dramatic comeback at Pitt Thursday night. It certainly played a part, but Mack Brown’s team makes too many Earthly mistakes to be a big winner in 2021. While the Heels (5-5) can still finish...
tarheelblog.com

UNC Football vs. Pitt: Three Things Learned

The North Carolina Tar Heels dug deep in the second half to climb out of a 23-7 halftime deficit, but ultimately fell short in overtime 30-23 to Pitt. Carolina was fortunate to only trail by 17 in the first half as the Panthers were rolling on offense and stifling on defense.
92.7 The Block

Gene Sapakoff, Right Decision for Howell to Leave for the NFL

Earlier today on Wilson & Norfleet, Gene Sapakoff from the Charleston Post & Courier joined for an insightful conversation around college football. Gene spoke on the chances that Wake Forest can still make the College Football Playoff, how Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Sweeney will rally the Clemson fan base, and explained why this past weekend's loss to Missouri was a typical South Carolina football loss. All of that conversation led to a question, about current North Carolina QB Sam Howell, who is a junior, participating in this weekend's Senior Day activities, suggesting that Howell will turn pro after the season concludes. When asked if that was the right decision for Howell, Sapakoff replied: " I think it is, and I'm guessing that Sam Howell and his pretty smart family have gotten some good advice on this from NFL people, agents, etc."
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Sounds Like Whining (NOT)

Penalties are killing the Tar Heels and it’s not all their fault. Every ACC football program sends tape of disputed, or uncalled, penalties to the conference office on Monday morning after games, and they get a report back that Mack Brown says would blow your mind. “I have to be...
