Public Safety

The Astroworld Tragedy

Slate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Last Friday, a surging crowd killed at least eight people and left hundreds injured at Travis Scott’s music festival Astroworld in Houston. Public uproar over the needless deaths has placed responsibility at the rapper’s feet—and at those...

slate.com

The Independent

Horror video shows Astroworld festival-goers piled on each other as they scream for help

A horrifying video has surfaced of festival-goers piled on top of each other screaming for help while Travis Scott continued to perform on stage at the doomed Astroworld Festival on Friday night. The TikTok video, posted by @dieghtx30 and captioned “My Astroworld Experience”, appears to show the unconscious bodies of victims in a heap on the ground while others are seen desperately struggling to stay on their feet amid the deadly crush.Harrowing screams are heard coming from those in the crowd while shouts of “help” and “somebody’s going to die” ring out.The footage is one of many videos and...
Variety

Drake Breaks Silence on Astroworld Festival Deaths

Drake has made his first public remarks following the tragic deaths of eight people at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday night (Nov. 5), writing on social media, “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my head around this devastating tragedy… My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone suffering.” Drake appeared as a surprise guest during Travis Scott’s headlining set, joining him onstage for two tracks, including their 2018 smash “Sicko Mode.” As the sequence of events that led to the “mass casualty” panic of Friday night is revealed,...
Click2Houston.com

Grandmother who attended Astroworld Festival says she bought ‘death ticket’

HOUSTON – One by one, they shared their experiences, or “nightmares,” as they called them. Plaintiffs represented by powerhouse attorneys Benjamin Crump and Alex Hilliard stood in front of the Harris County Civil Courthouse Friday morning detailing what happened on Nov. 5, the day that an iconic Houston staple -- Astroworld -- would be linked forever to a mass casualty tied to megastars.
AFP

Death toll in Texas concert tragedy rises to 10

The death toll from a lethal crowd surge at a rap concert in Texas has risen to 10, a lawyer for the victims said Sunday, after a nine-year-old boy trampled during the event died of his injuries. Scores were injured attending a performance by hip-hop artist Travis Scott at the Astroworld Festival on November 5 in Houston when concert-goers found themselves crushed against barriers, unable to move or breathe as the mass pressed toward the stage. Some fell and others tumbled on top of them, crushing the bodies beneath, with the density of the crowd closer to the stage making it hard to pick them up and evacuate them, attendees said. Among them was nine-year-old Ezra Blount, who sustained severe injuries and was placed in a medically induced coma as doctors fought for his life.
NME

Chris Daughtry’s daughter found dead, boyfriend arrested

Singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old daughter Hannah has been found dead, with the death being treated as a homicide. A report by TMZ says that Hannah’s boyfriend Bobby Jolly has been arrested by police, but they are declining to confirm whether it is in connection with her death. Revealing the news...
Outsider.com

Chris Daughtry Daughter: New Update About Circumstances Surrounding Her Death

The death of 25-year-old Hannah Price, daughter of rock singer Chris Daughtry, is currently not being treated as a homicide, new sources say. Authorities found Hannah found dead in her Nashville, Tennessee home in Fentress County on Friday, Nov 12. Since then, TMZ reported that detectives told Daughtry and his family that she was a victim of homicide. However, the District Attorney of Fentress County, Jared Effler, debunked that claim earlier today.
NewsBreak
extratv

New Details of Chris Daughtry’s Daughter Hannah’s Death Investigation

Chris Daughtry’s daughter Hannah Price, 25, was found dead at her Nashville home on Friday, and now prosecutors are speaking out about the investigation. The 8th District Tennessee District Attorney’s office tells TMZ, "This is a death investigation and any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible."
TVShowsAce

Mykelti Padron’s Husband Gone, Mom Christine Brown Saves The Day

Now that Christine Brown is a free woman, she has more time to enjoy the finer things in life. This includes spontaneous girl’s nights with her daughters. She has always been a very hands-on mother but a lifestyle change, including moving to Utah, has allowed her to indulge in a more free-spirited nature. It is also allowing her more time with her second eldest daughter, Mykelti who lives nearby. With Tony away, Christine soaked up Saturday night in the best possible way.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stevie J Accuses Faith Evans Of Cheating On Them Inside Of Their Home

They've kept the bulk of their relationship behind the scenes as unfavorable headlines have often surfaced, but Stevie J and Faith Evans's failed marriage is receiving the trending topic treatment. The longtime friends met way back when during the days of Stevie working as a Bad Boy producer. Faith was, of course, in a relationship with Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace at the time, but all these years later, they found love with each other.
Page Six

‘Furious’ Britney Spears refuses to see mom Lynne

Britney Spears is refusing to see her mom, Lynne Spears, even after the matriarch flew from Louisiana to Los Angeles to desperately try to extend an olive branch to her daughter, Page Six has exclusively learned. Things are so bad between the newly freed pop star and her mother that...
imdb.com

Heath Freeman, ‘Bones’ and ‘NCIS’ Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, who starred as Gavin Dillon in legal drama Raising the Bar and played serial killer Howard Epps on Bones, has died. He was 41. Freeman’s management team confirmed his passing to The Hollywood Reporter. The date and cause of death were not disclosed, and there are no “further details at this juncture,” according to the actor’s manager, Joe Montifiore.
