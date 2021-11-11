CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Vaccine mandates are essential to stopping COVID-19

West Hawaii Today
 6 days ago

COVID-19 case numbers, which had been steadily falling in the U.S. since the...

www.westhawaiitoday.com

smallbiztrends.com

Biden Considering Small Business Vaccine Mandate

President Biden is considering introducing an additional vaccine mandate for small businesses, similar to the one currently being implemented for big businesses. As Fox Business report, the proposed mandate will cover businesses operating with fewer than 100 employees, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate for big businesses coming into effect from 4 January 2022. It will force businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or their employees must wear masks and be tested weekly for Covid-19.
SMALL BUSINESS
dallassun.com

U.S. gov't proceeds with COVID-19 vaccine mandate amid challenges

NEW YORK, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. government is reportedly scheduled to release later this week its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private-sector businesses with 100 or more employees, which is expected to face challenges and resistance. On Monday, the government issued separate guidance on the mandate for federal contractors...
U.S. POLITICS
arizonadailyindependent.com

Arizona Set To Sue Biden Administration To Stop Private Employer COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

PHOENIX — On Thursday, Governor Doug Ducey announced that Arizona will challenge the Biden administration’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rules that will mandate COVID-19 vaccine requirements for private employers with more than 100 or more employees. The OSHA rules require businesses with more than 100 employees to require...
ARIZONA STATE
carolinajournal.com

It is logically inconsistent to not support COVID-19 vaccination mandates?

Argument: If you are for the school system requiring students to be immunized against diseases, and COVID-19 is just another disease for which a reliable, safe vaccine is readily available, then you should not be against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in schools. Readers may recognize that this is a syllogism—that is,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: Governments must stop vaccine cost secrecy

Globally affordable COVID-19 vaccines will not be accessible until governments stop allowing vaccine companies to keep their manufacturing costs secret, according to a new paper published by the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine. Billions in funding from taxpayers and governments in countries including the US and European Union...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KGET

Dispose of e-waste and get a COVID-19 vaccine in one stop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical and the Westchester Kiwanis Club is teaming up to host an event where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine and dispose of your e-waste at in the same place. The event will take place at the Kern Medical Columbus Clinic at 1111 Columbus Street on Nov. 20. You can […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WLWT 5

Ford is first major US automaker to mandate COVID-19 vaccines

Ford will mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its 32,000 U.S. salaried employees, a spokesperson for the company said Wednesday. Related video above: U.S. mandates vaccines or tests for big companies. Those workers have until Dec. 8 to be fully vaccinated. Employees who refuse to do so and do not have an...
INDUSTRY
kusi.com

Doctor says children have essentially zero risk to COVID-19, and have no need for the vaccine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The CDC has given the green light to more vaccinations. They are now advising healthy children aged 5-11 to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Kelly Victory joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to react to the CDC’s recent emergency vaccine approval for children, emphasizing the fact that children have nearly zero risk from the coronavirus.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Rolla Daily News

Missouri sues to stop Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers

Missouri and nine other states sued the Biden administration Wednesday, requesting that a court block a federal rule mandating COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers. The lawsuit, which seeks to halt rules issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid last week, is Missouri's latest in a slew of litigation against the federal government regarding vaccine requirements. Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican also running for U.S. Senate, within the past month has sued to challenge two other federal mandates for large private businesses and federal employees and contractors.
MISSOURI STATE
FOXBusiness

American Airlines delays COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline until January

American Airlines announced Thursday that it would postpone the implementation of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its employees until Jan. 4, falling in lockstep with the Biden administration's delay of a vaccine deadline for federal contractors. On Thursday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid...
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

WHO chief says COVID-19 vaccine disparity must stop: VOA

Geneva [Switzerland], November 16 (ANI/Xinhua): World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the "scandal" of global COVID-19 vaccine disparity must stop, according to a recent report by Voice of America (VOA). The WHO chief noted in a press briefing on Friday that six times more COVID-19...
WORLD
Omaha.com

Nebraska files lawsuit to stop COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson on Wednesday filed a multistate lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care facilities that receive Medicaid or Medicare funding. “The lawsuit asserts that state health officials and local hospital administrators are in the best position to address appropriate COVID-19 issues in...
NEBRASKA STATE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

Judge blocks request to stop United Airlines from placing employees exempt from COVID-19 vaccine mandate on unpaid leave

A judge denied United Airlines employees’ request to block the airline from placing employees exempt from its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on unpaid leave. A handful of employees who sought religious or medical exemptions filed a lawsuit against Chicago-based United in a Texas federal court in September, alleging the carrier’s offer of unpaid leave wasn’t a reasonable accommodation for workers who received exemptions from the mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES

