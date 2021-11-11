Area swimmers gear up for Division 1 and Division 2 state meets

Buy Now Janesville Craig’s Ally Donagan competes in the 200-yard freestyle during their crosstown dual girls swim meet against Janesville Parker on Friday. Anthony Wahl

Find the podium.

That’s the goal for area swimmers heading into this weekend’s WIAA Division 1 and Division 2 state meets at the Waukesha South High School natatorium.

The Division 2 state meet will be held Friday, with Division 1 taking place Saturday afternoon.

The top six finishers make the podium in each event.

Although no area swimmers enter state meet competition seeded in the top three in any event, sophomore diver Wylde Chupich of Lake Geneva Badger is the second-seeded diver entering the Division 1 state competition with a sectional score of 475.10 points. The only qualifier who scored more in sectionals was Madison West senior Rian Wells (482.50).

Janesville Craig will be represented at the Division 1 meet by junior distance master Ally Donagan and junior sprinter Dakota Reece. Donagan qualified in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle; Reece will swim in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.

”I think both are primed to have big meets,” Craig coach Jen Punzel said. “We’re hoping that not only do they set PRs in their events, but they also get on the podium.

”It’s always nice to you reach your destination based on the road map you had to start the season. And that’s what they’ve done. They’ve driven the car to get there.”

Donagan shaved 14 seconds off her previous best time to qualify in the 500 freestyle, and set a school record in the 200 freestyle to qualify in that event.

”I knew Ally had it in her and was capable of those times,” Punzel said. “It’s much harder to push through in the distance events because of the grind and the pain of doing swimming those events all season, but she was able to do just that.”

Reece also impressed at the sectional meet, setting school records in both the 50 and 100 freestyle.

”It’s really hard to drop times in those events because of the fatigue factor that goes with it,” Punzel said. “That’s why we didn’t always have Dakota swim those two races during the season. We wanted her to be sharp for the tournament and she was.

”I think with both of them, you’re going to see their times come down even more at state. They’ve been their before and swam in that pool at last year’s alternate fall state meet. They’re not in the fastest heats, but sometimes, that’s an advantage because you can get out ahead in your heat where the water is smoother and not so choppy.”

WIAA STATE SWIMMING

TOP QUALIFIERS, AREA QUALIFIERS

DIVISION 1

200 medley relay—Brookfield East, 1:42.49; Lake Geneva Badger co-op, 1:45.38.

200 freestyle—Lucy Thomas, jr., Brookfield East, 1:48.23; Ally Donagan, jr., Janesville Craig, 1:56.29.

200 individual medley—Campbell Stoll, jr., Hartland Arrowhead, 2:01.11; Bailey Ratzburg, jr., Milton, 2:08.49.

50 freestyle—Abby Wanezek, sr., Brookfield East, :22.88; Sailor Whowell, so., Badger, :23.43; Mackenzie Thomas, so., Badger, :23.7; Callie Ceshker, jr., Badger, :23.97; Dakota Reece, jr., Craig, :24.35.

100 freestyle—Wanezek, sr., Brookfield East, :50.2; Ceshker, jr., Badger, :52.18; Ratzburg, jr., Milton, :52.88; Reece, jr., Craig, :53.3.

500 freestyle—Reese Tiltmann, jr., Brookfield East, 4:56.65; Donagan, jr., Craig, 5:09.28.

200 freestyle relay—Brookfield East, 1:33.19; Badger, 1:35.57; Milton, 1:41.8.

100 backstroke—Maggie Wanezek, so., Brookfield East, 52.44; Ella Gorski, jr., Edgerton/Evansville, :59.64.

100 breaststroke—Lucy Thomas, jr., Brookfield East, 1:00.85; Mackenzie Thomas, so., Badger, 1:04.16; Jenna Schmitt, jr., Edgerton/Evansville, 1:07.78.

400 freestyle relay—Hartland Arrowhead, 3:22.84; Badger, 3:41.39; Milton, 3:43.18.

Diving—Rian Wells, so., Madison West, 482.50 points; Wylde Chupich, so., Badger, 475.10.

DIVISION 2

100 breaststroke—Malia Francis, sr., Rhinelander, 55.28; Grace Foucault, jr., Whitewater, 1:00.94.