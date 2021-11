Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. I grew up in rural Hampshire and when I was little I had a Spanish au pair who needed a way to get around where we lived. So my parents bought her a moped and as soon as I was 16, I got my hands on it. It was a Tomos scooter and it did 30 miles an hour, so I’d be screaming down the A303 with all the cars zooming past me. It took me hours to get anywhere, but it made me appreciate the freedom of the moment, and my love for two wheels started there. In a car you’re being pushed around a corner and popping out of your seat. But on a motorbike you lean into every corner. You’re in balance with the corner and you have total control with just the engine and some wheels in your hands. The movement is incredibly graceful.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO