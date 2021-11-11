Bertagnoli, Justman, Trapp earn all-Big Eight volleyball honors

Buy Now Craig's Britten Bertagnoli celebrates after a kill in their Division 1 regional final match against Westosha Central in Janesville on Saturday, Oct. 23. Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE

Britten Bertagnoli, Mckaylie Justman and Abby Trapp capped off impressive prep volleyball careers by earning all-conference honors.

The Janesville Craig senior standouts were named all-Big Eight first-team selections.

Led by player of the year Claire Ammeraal of Madison La Follette, 10 players were named to the first team. Craig was the only school with three players on the first team.

Trapp was the Cougars’ libero. She led the team in passing and digs and finished her career No. 2 on the program’s all-time digs list.

“Abby was a two-year starter at setter for us, but we needed her to switch positions to libero this year to help with our serve receive,” Craig coach Blake Budrow said. “And that worked out really well for us because she had a serve receive average of 2.53.”

Bertagnoli, an outside hitter/middle hitter, led the team with 307 kills, hit for an average of .227 and finished fifth all-time with 874 career kills.

Justman, primarily an outside hitter, ranked second on the team in kills with a .268 percentage and set program single-season and career records with 126 aces for the season and 314 for her career.

“Those two meant so much to our program,” Budrow said of Bertagnoli and Justman. “They were as good around the net as anybody else in our conference.”

Craig finished second in the Big Eight behind Middleton with a 7-2 record and advanced to a Division 1 regional title match.

Janesville Parker seniors Jayda Schober and Kylee Skrzypchak were named to the second team, with Craig sophomore Lily Campbell earning honorable mention.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE 2021 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM FIRST TEAM

Claire Ammeraal, sr., La Follette; Britten Bertagnoli, sr., Craig; Claudia Bobb, sr., Verona; Ella Graper, sr., Memorial; Mckaylie Justman, sr., Craig; Jordan LaScala, jr., Middleton; Delaney McIntosh, sr., Verona; Sierra Pertzborn, jr., Middleton; Sienna Roling, sr., Sun Prairie; Abby Trapp, sr., Craig.

SECOND TEAM

Tyra Anderson, sr., Sun Prairie; Adele Huie, sr., West; Evin Jordee, jr., Middleton; Nicole Konrad, sr., Memorial; Kimmy Quinn, sr., Verona; Eliana Ross, jr., Middleton; Jayda Schober, sr., Parker; Kylee Skrzypchak, sr., Parker; Lexi Stremlow, sr., Verona; Rachel Virnig, jr., Memorial.

AREA HONORABLE MENTION

Lily Campbell, soph., Craig.