Janesville, WI

First-year coach Ryan Tyrrell hopes to build for the future with Parker girls basketball

By John Barry jbarry@gazettextra.com
The Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago
The Janesville Parker girls basketball team goes through layup drills at the start of practice on Wednesday.

JANESVILLE

Ryan Tyrrell is not a miracle worker.

He knows his first season as Janesville Parker’s girls basketball coach could see the Vikings struggle to find the win column.

At Monday’s opening day of practice, only nine girls were suited up between the freshman, sophomore, junior and senior classes.

Despite the low numbers in the program, Tyrrell is trying to remain upbeat.

“So far with the kids who have come out, it has been a great, positive attitude,” Tyrrell said. “There’s obviously a learning curve with a new system, but we’re trying to keep the atmosphere loose and fun at the same time.

Janesville Parker's Alyssa Ayers brings the ball up the court during a team practice on Wednesday.

“And even though people might think our expectations are low, I don’t look at it that way. I always have a sense of urgency when it comes to being competitive, and I want the team to have that same attitude.”

Parker finished 3-14 in a season shortened by COVID-19 season a year ago. Jennah Hartwig resigned as head coach after six seasons at the helm.

Tyrrell is still getting to know his players but has been impressed early on with Alyssa Ayers. The senior is a four-year varsity player and is expected to handle the point guard duties.

“She’s a talented guard, and I’m really looking forward to her leadership on this team as one of only two seniors,” Tyrrell said.

Parker hoped to have Paisley Booth in the mix this season, but the 5-foot-10 junior tore her anterior cruciate ligament during summer play. Her status is up in the air, depending on how quickly she recovers from surgery. She led team in scoring last season with 11.5 points per game.

Sophomore Charlie Simmons will likely open the season starting at one forward spot. The 5-7 sophomore started several games last season.

“Charlie’s got a lot of potential,” Tyrrell said. “I really like her decision-making and intelligence on the court.”

Janesville Parker's Addie Miller gathers a loose rebound during a drill on the third day a practice for the team.

Tyrrell also expects Ava Eggers-Ahrens to fit into a starting role. The 5-5 junior missed all of last season with a foot injury.

“Hopefully, I can go eight or nine deep with my rotation. Two days into practice, it’s hard to tell,” Tyrrell said. “What I’d like to be able to have is a five-guard rotation and a four-post rotation, which would allow us to get after people defensively.”

Tyrrell hopes to have up to 15 players on the roster by the time the season officially tips off on Tuesday with a nonconference game at Brodhead.

“I’m never one to look at the schedule and circle what I think will be wins or losses,” Tyrrell said.

“What I want is to get the best out of my players on every possession, every pass, every drill, every practice. I just want to focus on our energy and effort. This is all a process. The results will come.”

Janesville Parker head coach Ryan Tyrrell watches as players break off into pairs for a shooting exercise.

JANESVILLE PARKER

2021-22 GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

(All games 7:15 p.m. unless noted)

November: 16—at Brodhead; 19—at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.; 23—Beloit Memorial; 30—at Madison Memorial.

December: 2—Madison West; 8—Verona; 11—Janesville Craig, 2:30 p.m.; 17—Sun Prairie; 21—at Milton, 7:30 p.m.; 29—At Carthage College Tournament (Union Grove) 1 p.m.; 30—At Carthage College Tournament (Kenosha St. Joseph) 1 p.m.

January: 6—at Middleton; 8—at Madison La Follette; 15—at Martin Luther King Tournament (Madison East) 9 a.m.; 20—at Beloit Memorial; 22—Madison Memorial, 2:30 p.m.; 28—at Madison West.

February: 3—at Verona; 5—at Janesville Craig, 2:30 p.m.; 8—at Sun Prairie; 11—Middleton; 17—Madison La Follette; 19—at Madison East.

