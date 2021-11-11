S. Korea police want to probe US diplomat over car accident

SEOUL (Reuters) – A senior U.S. diplomat will meet newly selected presidential candidates in South Korea this week, ahead of next year’s election that will shape the future of relations between the two allies. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink was due to...
BERLIN (AP) — A Russian diplomat has died in Berlin in what the Russian Embassy on Friday called a “tragic accident.”. It said the incident involving the embassy employee occurred on Oct. 19, but gave no details of what happened.
An American diplomat in Seoul has fled the scene after a suspected hit-and-run incident and is now hiding from the police at a US military base, South Korean law enforcement has complained. An unnamed member of the US diplomatic mission had allegedly been behind the wheel of a car that...
LONDON (AP) — British police and intelligence services were working Monday to determine whether a taxi explosion outside a Liverpool hospital was a deliberate attack, as the city’s mayor said the cab driver's quick actions had averted a potential disaster. The male occupant of a taxi was killed and its...
LUCKNOW, India (Reuters) – Police in India’s Madhya Pradesh state have summoned Amazon.com Inc’s local executives as it investigates a case where the e-commerce platform was allegedly used for smuggling marijuana, a police official said on Monday. The police on Sunday arrested two men in the state with 20 kg...
Washington [US], November 14 (ANI): Ahead of US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled virtual meeting on Monday, Taiwan's Ambassador Hsiao Bi-khim said that the safety and security of her nation is an important and critical issue to America and to other stakeholders in the region. When...
BANGKOK — (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, sentenced only days ago to 11 years hard labor in Myanmar, has been freed and is on his way home, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson said Monday. Richardson said in a statement that Fenster had been handed over to...
Hezbollah planned to assassinate a U.S. diplomatic personnel and an Israeli ex-intelligence official in Colombia to avenge the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. However, Israel immediately whisked off its man from Bogotá after getting a whiff that he was being targeted by the Lebanese terror group, a Colombian newspaper reported Sunday.
Seoul, South Korea, 16 November 2021 – Today, German urban air mobility (UAM) pioneer, Volocopter, conducted a crewed public test flight in front of hundreds of spectators at Incheon Airport in Seoul, South Korea. As part of the 2021 K-UAM Confex, the 5-minute flight trial covered approximately 3 kilometers and...
(CNN) — WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it is looking into a consumer report that a Tesla Model Y was involved in an accident while using the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software. The owner of a 2021 Tesla Model Y...
The wife of an infamous Mexican cartel boss has been arrested by authorities in the west of the country on suspicion of running the fiances for the fierce Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG). Rosalinda Gonzalez-Valencia, according to a joint statement from Mexico’s attorney general, defence department and national intelligence agency on Tuesday, was captured in Zapopan, Jalisco, on Monday afternoon. She is the husband of “El Mencho”, or Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, who is head of CJNG and on the run from authorities in Mexico and the neighbouring United States. Her arrest by Mexican solders was described as “a significant blow...
In early November, US Navy ships, including the Sixth Fleet's flagships, returned to the Black Sea. The visit is a sign of the US's increasing focus on the region, where NATO forces are spending more time. The increased military activity reflects the sea's strategic value amid tensions between NATO and...
Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
Migrants fleeing countries that refuse to take them back are driving new backlogs in the U.S. immigration system — and White House and Homeland Security officials worry this poses a growing obstacle to balancing humanitarian and national security concerns. Driving the news: U.S. officials at the southern border have come...
In an exclusive interview with CBS News, General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the No. 2 person in the U.S. military, revealed new details of last summer's Chinese hypersonic weapons test, which sent a missile around the world at more than five times the speed of sound.
There are plenty of stories about Black expats in Jamaica, Mexico, Turkey and other nations with a sizable Black or brown population. Robert Gillan went in a very different direction, and is happy to call Norway home. It isn’t the first country you would associate with Blackness for obvious reasons, but there is a Black presence, mostly from Africa.
A woman in the US was fined $23,000 (£17,097) after she verbally abused and attacked a flight attendant because her seat on the aircraft would not recline.The unnamed passenger was on an American Airlines flight on 11 March when the incident occurred, but wasn’t fined until last week.According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the woman “verbally abused flight attendants after she realised her assigned seat would not recline”.Cabin crew tried to address the traveller’s concerns, but she refused to move seats and instead “kept yelling at flight attendants”.The woman also refused to comply with the compulsory mask mandate onboard...
