CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

S. Korea police want to probe US diplomat over car accident

By HYUNG-JIN KIM - Associated Press
Derrick
 6 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea police said Thursday they’re pushing to...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

China looms large as South Korea presidential hopefuls meet U.S. diplomat

SEOUL (Reuters) – A senior U.S. diplomat will meet newly selected presidential candidates in South Korea this week, ahead of next year’s election that will shape the future of relations between the two allies. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink was due to...
WORLD
Derrick

Russian diplomat dead in Germany in 'tragic accident'

BERLIN (AP) — A Russian diplomat has died in Berlin in what the Russian Embassy on Friday called a “tragic accident.”. It said the incident involving the embassy employee occurred on Oct. 19, but gave no details of what happened.
PUBLIC SAFETY
neworleanssun.com

US diplomat flees after hit-and-run, hides at military base police

An American diplomat in Seoul has fled the scene after a suspected hit-and-run incident and is now hiding from the police at a US military base, South Korean law enforcement has complained. An unnamed member of the US diplomatic mission had allegedly been behind the wheel of a car that...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Derrick

UK police probe whether car explosion at hospital was attack

LONDON (AP) — British police and intelligence services were working Monday to determine whether a taxi explosion outside a Liverpool hospital was a deliberate attack, as the city’s mayor said the cab driver's quick actions had averted a potential disaster. The male occupant of a taxi was killed and its...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Korea#Traffic Accident#Ap
albuquerquenews.net

Taiwan's safety, security important, critical to US, says diplomat Hsiao

Washington [US], November 14 (ANI): Ahead of US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled virtual meeting on Monday, Taiwan's Ambassador Hsiao Bi-khim said that the safety and security of her nation is an important and critical issue to America and to other stakeholders in the region. When...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
suasnews.com

Volocopter flies over South Korea’s Incheon Airport

Seoul, South Korea, 16 November 2021 – Today, German urban air mobility (UAM) pioneer, Volocopter, conducted a crewed public test flight in front of hundreds of spectators at Incheon Airport in Seoul, South Korea. As part of the 2021 K-UAM Confex, the 5-minute flight trial covered approximately 3 kilometers and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

US opens probe into Tesla's Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

(CNN) — WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it is looking into a consumer report that a Tesla Model Y was involved in an accident while using the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software. The owner of a 2021 Tesla Model Y...
BREA, CA
The Independent

Wife of Mexican drug lord El Mencho arrested

The wife of an infamous Mexican cartel boss has been arrested by authorities in the west of the country on suspicion of running the fiances for the fierce Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG). Rosalinda Gonzalez-Valencia, according to a joint statement from Mexico’s attorney general, defence department and national intelligence agency on Tuesday, was captured in Zapopan, Jalisco, on Monday afternoon. She is the husband of “El Mencho”, or Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, who is head of CJNG and on the run from authorities in Mexico and the neighbouring United States. Her arrest by Mexican solders was described as “a significant blow...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wisconsinrightnow.com

Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

Biden's new border problem: Nations won't take back migrants

Migrants fleeing countries that refuse to take them back are driving new backlogs in the U.S. immigration system — and White House and Homeland Security officials worry this poses a growing obstacle to balancing humanitarian and national security concerns. Driving the news: U.S. officials at the southern border have come...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

American Airlines passenger fined $23,000 after attacking flight attendant because seat didn’t recline

A woman in the US was fined $23,000 (£17,097) after she verbally abused and attacked a flight attendant because her seat on the aircraft would not recline.The unnamed passenger was on an American Airlines flight on 11 March when the incident occurred, but wasn’t fined until last week.According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the woman “verbally abused flight attendants after she realised her assigned seat would not recline”.Cabin crew tried to address the traveller’s concerns, but she refused to move seats and instead “kept yelling at flight attendants”.The woman also refused to comply with the compulsory mask mandate onboard...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy