Indonesia, UK discuss future technology and cybersecurity

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Tropical forests are biodiversity hotspots that also store tons of carbon, helping to regulate the Earth’s carbon cycle. Changes in climate and land use, however, are driving deforestation and reducing forest capacity to store carbon in these important ecosystems. Mark Cochrane, professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Appalachian Laboratory, will deliver a talk titled "Changing fire regimes in Indonesia and Brazil: the roles of fire and land use in tropical forest decline" at 4 p.m. Monday, November 8. The talk, which is free and open to the public, takes place via Zoom.
Comments / 0