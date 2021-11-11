CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Squatters dismembered woman, lived in home where she died, police say

By David Charns, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

A woman found buried in her backyard this spring was the victim of squatters who dismembered her already-deceased body when they moved in, police said Wednesday.

