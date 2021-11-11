CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equestrian center may add lights

By Editorials
Thousand Oaks Acorn
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreliminary plans to install arena lighting at the Rancho Potrero Community Equestrian Center in Newbury Park met with mixed reviews Saturday at a meeting with neighbors. Representatives from the Conejo Recreation and Park District, which controls the 20-acre facility, and Ride On Therapeutic Horsemanship, which runs it, met with residents of...

