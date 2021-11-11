Equestrian center may add lights

INVITATION TO BID #21-35: TENNIS CENTER LIGHTING UPGRADES The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is soliciting sealed bids to furnish all labor, material, and equipment for the Tennis Center Lighting Upgrades in Rockdale County. Any questions and/or misunderstandings that may arise from this ITB must be submitted in writing to Meagan Porch at meagan.porch@rockdalecountyga.gov or to the Department of Finance at the address below. Submit questions and/or requests for clarifications regarding this ITB no later than 2:00 p.m., local time, on December 16, 2021. Written responses will be issued in an addendum. It is the bidders responsibility to check the Rockdale County website at www.rockdalecountyga.gov for any addenda that may be issued, prior to submitting a bid for this ITB. There will be a MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit held at the Rockdale County Tennis Center, 1370 Parker Road SE, Conyers, GA 30094 at 10:00 A.M., local time, Monday, December 6, 2021. Any contractor who intends to submit a Bid is required to attend this meeting. Masks and social distancing are required. Bids Submittals are due no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Department of Finance, 958 Milstead Avenue, Conyers, Georgia 30012. Any bid received after said time and date of bid opening will not be considered by the COUNTY. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at this time and location. Bidders are not required to attend the Bid Opening. A 5% Bid Bond will be required. A Payment and Performance Bond in the amount of 100% will be required from the awarded vendor. Rockdale County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 958 Milstead Avenue Room 300 Conyers, Georgia 30012 902-53712 11/17 24 2021.

