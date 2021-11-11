TennCare budget hearing fails to address $768M elephant in the room

Tennessee’s TennCare program would like to spend $600 million more next fiscal year than this year, according to a budget request presented Monday to Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley.
With only two residents choosing to comment at the Nov. 3 public hearing on the proposed $13.66 million 2022 Town budget, the session might have concluded within 10 to 15 minutes. But an encounter between Supervisor Gerry Siller and resident Bob Kohn pushed the discussion to more than 40 minutes.
When the General Assembly convened back in January, their assignment was to enact an education budget that put the state on the path towards providing students with “sound basic” schools by 2028. The state’s long-running Leandro court case even provided legislators with a step-by-step guide to the investments and policy changes necessary to complete the assignment.
Update to AG ‘Nunchucks’ Tells AZ Supreme Court Our Lawless Legislature Is Free To Do As it Pleases. The Arizona Supreme Court heard oral argument today on this ridiculous argument. The Arizona Capitol Times reports, Supreme Court to hear oral arguments on mask mandate ban:. State lawmakers are not conceding...
The Berrien County Board of Commissioners is working on the county budget for 2022. During a presentation Thursday, Financial Services Director Doug James said the proposed budget envisions about $148 million in revenues and $155 million in expenditures. “It also shows a use of fund balance of $7.6 million,” James...
This article is produced in partnership with Leadership Health Care. After events forecasting federal, state and local health care policy and Medicaid in Tennessee, Leadership Health Care concluded its three-part policy series with a conversation on the TennCare III waiver. Kinika Young, senior director of health policy and equity for...
The Merrill Common Council will be holding a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 on the proposed 2022 budget and property tax levy. Budget information is available on the City website https://www.ci.merrill.wi.us/ or at the Clerk/Treasurer Counter at Merrill City Hall.
The special election 1 percent tax increase, also known as the Public Safety/Economic Development Initiative, failed last Tuesday, November 2. Some believe that the language on the ballot was not clear enough. Had it been a specific purpose tax, detailing the proposed use of the funds, voters may have been a little more lenient.
Both revenues and expenditures are expected to increase for the city of Cumming in 2022. During the Cumming City Council’s work session on Wednesday, Nov. 3, council members heard a presentation from City Administrator Phil Higgins about the city’s proposed 2022 budget. Higgins said the preliminary 2022 budget is balanced...
Tuesday began the second day of budget hearings for Pettis County. Elected officials are presenting their proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budgets to the Pettis County Commission in preliminary …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
The town board public hearing on its preliminary budget for 2022 was wrapped at yesterday afternoon’s board meeting without any public comment. The board chose to go to hearing on the supervisor’s tentative budget, filed on Sept. 30, without revision. The operating budget proposal calls for a 1.4% reduction in...
BIG RAPIDS — The Big Rapids Township board of trustees hosted a public hearing on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 during its meeting this week. No one from the public spoke on the proposed budget. The FY2022 budget includes revenues from the general operating millage of 1.25 mills;...
MINETTO — Minetto residents could see their town property taxes increase by more than 30 percent if the town’s proposed 2022 budget is passed unaltered. The roughly $1 million spending plan, if approved without alterations, includes decreased spending to the town’s general expenses by less than 1 percent while simultaneously increasing highway spending by 12 percent.
KINGSTON, N.Y. — Ulster County residents will have three opportunities in the coming week to voice their opinions about County Executive Pat Ryan’s proposed $351.1 million spending plan for 2022. The county Legislature will hold online public hearings on the budget and capital program at 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday Wednesday....
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The city council kicked off budget hearings on the mayor’s proposed spending plan for 2022. Mayor Latoya Cantrell has proposed a $1.4 billion operating budget which includes $652 million from the city’s general fund and millions from the federal government. Cantrell also wants a capital or construction budget of $1.3 million.
KINGSTON, N.Y. — Only two Ulster County residents – one of them an elected official – spoke during Monday’s first of three virtual public hearings held by the county Legislature about County Executive Pat Ryan’s proposed 2022 budget. High Falls resident Janet Knott said she was pleased the executive’s $351.1...
Mayor Robert Restaino released his 2022 Niagara Falls City Budget at the end of October. Tuesday the city council went over a portion of the proposal, which includes $1.65 million in increased spending and $18 million in capital projects. It was the second of three review sessions. The council was...
During daily meetings Nov. 8-15, the Pettis County Commission completed the following:. Nov. 8: The Commission hosted budget hearings. The Commission approved a Letter of Support in favor of a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Members of the public will have a chance to comment on Luzerne County’s 2022 budget proposal on Monday. County council will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget at 5 p.m. It will be followed by a budget work session at 5:30 p.m., at which council will review the budget requests of the Corrections and Human Services divisions.
