South Korea Unveils Drone Airport Shuttle

swiowanewssource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a Seoul airport, South Korea's transportation ministry demonstrated its future-generation...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Flight Global.com

South Korea continues to eye AEW&C options

South Korea might consider changes to its requirement for two additional airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft. For some years, Seoul had aimed to buy two new AEW&C platforms to complement its four Boeing E-7A ‘Peace Eye’ aircraft. This would likely have seen the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) request for proposal (RFP) emerge in December, with a downselect possible by the end of 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Time Out Global

Win the ultimate South Korea experience for two

Have you spent the entirety of this pandemic fantasizing about that first holiday you’re going to take when international travel resumes? Of course you have. Well, what if we told you that dream trip could be to South Korea, and that all your accommodation and activities will be covered. Sounds too good to be true? We promise you it's not.
LIFESTYLE
abc17news.com

South Korea and Hungary commit to carbon neutrality by 2050

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has met with Hungary’s president in Budapest, where the two leaders committed to achieving carbon neutrality in their countries by 2050. At a news briefing following talks with Hungarian President Janos Ader, Moon said bilateral trade between Hungary and South Korea broke records last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He said relations between the countries will be elevated to a strategic partner status and that that significant South Korean investments into the manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries in Hungary could be expanded. Moon’s visit was part of a nine-day European tour that includes a Thursday summit in Hungary’s capital with the leaders of four Central European countries.
POLITICS
Shore News Network

South Korea tests system for controlling air taxis

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea demonstrated a system for controlling urban air mobility vehicles (UAM) on Thursday, which it hopes will serve as taxis between major airports and downtown Seoul as soon as 2025, cutting travel time by two-thirds. Last year, South Korea announced a roadmap to begin commercial urban...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seoul#Shuttle#Breaking News#Ap Archive
UPI News

South Korea's SK Group to invest $52B in U.S. by 2030

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- South Korea's SK Group announced that Chairman Chey Tae-won has pledged to invest $52 billion in the United States by 2030, with half going to eco-friendly businesses. Chey made the pledge in meetings in Washington, D.C., with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and...
ECONOMY
Flight Global.com

South Korea targets UAM commercialisation by 2025

South Korea hopes to roll out air taxi services in capital Seoul in 2025, as it doubles down on efforts to commercialise urban air mobility (UAM), including developing an indigenous electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The announcement comes as the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) completes...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Advanced Television

South Korea: Hits on LGU+

Rewind Networks and LYD have announced the launch of Hits on South Korea’s LGU+ IPTV platform on November 16th. Hits will be aired on Channel 147 in HD as part of LGU+ TV’s premium package. The launch of Hits on LGU+ marks the second deal for the partnership between Rewind...
ENTERTAINMENT
Foreign Policy

South Korea Is No Country for Young People

The ultra-violent Netflix survival drama Squid Game is a sensational dramatization of despair in South Korea, a country that’s obsessed with youth and where K-pop and K-beauty stars shine from TVs and billboards—two industries fueled by the glamor of the young. In Squid Game, debt-ridden individuals sign up to participate in children’s games that could cost them their lives for a chance to win more than $38 million.
ENTERTAINMENT
crossroadstoday.com

US, South Korea discuss how to resume talks with North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Senior U.S. and South Korean diplomats discussed how to restart stalled talks with North Korea on Thursday, days after the North conducted artillery firing drills in its latest weapons tests. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink was in...
WORLD
Time Out Global

How to experience South Korea in Singapore

The Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) with South Korea takes flight today, but not all of us have the luxury of booking a flight. If you're missing the streets of Seoul with its wonderful street food, authentic Korean BBQs, K-beauty shops and more, then here's how you can satisfy your wanderlust in Singapore. Bon voyage!
LIFESTYLE
globalvoices.org

Democratization in South Korea and the legacy of the Gwangju Uprising

South Korea is known globally for its creative enterprises, high-end tech brands, automobiles, and of course, the Hallyu Wave — the Korean culture phenomenon that encapsulates digital content, music, silver screen programs, and language. But less are familiar with South Korea's impressive legacy as a democratic nation. In 1988 South...
ASIA
suasnews.com

Volocopter flies over South Korea’s Incheon Airport

Seoul, South Korea, 16 November 2021 – Today, German urban air mobility (UAM) pioneer, Volocopter, conducted a crewed public test flight in front of hundreds of spectators at Incheon Airport in Seoul, South Korea. As part of the 2021 K-UAM Confex, the 5-minute flight trial covered approximately 3 kilometers and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

Severe COVID-19 cases surge in South Korea under eased restrictions

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Less than a month into a phase of loosened social distancing restrictions, South Korea has seen a spike in breakthrough and severe COVID-19 cases, raising concerns about hospital capacity and prompting officials to speed up a booster vaccination rollout. The country reported its second-highest daily...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedrive

Hundreds Of South Korean And U.S. Warplanes Are Conducting A Secretive Exercise In Korea

The unpublicized maneuvers are being staged in the wake of a spate of potentially destabilizing missile developments on the peninsula. Amid a simmering ‘missile race’ on the Korean peninsula, South Korea and the United States are running a large-scale air exercise in the region, with around 200 aircraft reportedly involved. The maneuvers represent a return to the large-scale collaboration of this kind between the two nations that was scaled back dramatically as Washington attempted to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear weapons program. However, with more recent hopes that Pyongyang might resume talks, the current exercise is being run without any media fanfare. North Korea, for its part, has traditionally complained about these kinds of exercises, whatever the scale.
MILITARY
UPI News

South Korea to fine Mercedes, Stellantis for manipulating emissions data

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- South Korea's Ministry of Environment said it will fine Mercedes-Benz Korea and Stellantis Korea for manipulating emissions data. The ministry said Wednesday it would fine Mercedes-Benz $3.6 million and Stellantis $1 million and both automakers will be prosecuted. The ministry said Mercedes-Benz manipulated selective catalytic...
WORLD
bulletin-news.com

Rome Airport Unveils Plans for Flying Taxis

Passengers coming into Rome from 2024 onwards will be able to fly into the city center for their taxi trip if a project between the corporation that operates the city’s major airport and a German startup gets off the ground on time. The rotor-bladed, battery-powered two-seater air taxi being developed...
LIFESTYLE
Wbaltv.com

EXCLUSIVE: FAA begins first-ever drone tests to protect airports

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The black, four-blade drone sped toward the airfield at the Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey Thursday, flying over the fence toward the runway and right past the "No Drone Zone" sign, coming within sight – and seconds – of a commercial jet taxing toward its gate.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
KHON2

Central European nations seek South Korea train partnership

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The leaders of four Central European nations met Thursday in Hungary’s capital, where they urged visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in to consider investing in a rapid train line connecting Budapest and Poland’s capital, Warsaw. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who was the host of the...
TRAFFIC

