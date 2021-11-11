CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Coinbase Slips Into A Buying Opportunity

By Thomas Hughes
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

Falling Crypto Prices Cut Into Coinbase Results

The biggest takeaway from Coinbase’s (NASDAQ: COIN) results is that falling cryptocurrency prices cut into the results. Our reaction to that was, “have you seen cryptocurrency prices today?”, meaning the market has come back and come back strongly. With share prices down on weaker than expected revenue and the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, Bitcoin and Etheruem, trading at all-time highs we expect to see Coinbase results bounce back just as strongly. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to get into this highly-speculative name we think this could be a good time to do it.

“While we entered Q3 with softer crypto market conditions, driven by low volatility and declining crypto asset prices, market conditions improved meaningfully later in the quarter which we have continued to see into early Q4. This backdrop led to global crypto spot trading volumes declining 37% in Q3 as compared to Q2.”

Mixed Results Weigh On Coinbase

Coinbase reported mixed results in relation to the analysts but we don’t think it matters. The company’s revenue missed the consensus estimate by 1700 basis points but the range of targets was so wide the group of analysts didn’t really know what to expect. Looking at the $1.31 billion in revenue from another angle, it is down significantly from Q2 but still up more than 315% from last year. That is strong growth. The sequential decline is due to a 16% decline in monthly active users and a 30% decline in trading volume. Notably, the amount of assets held on the platform is up 42% from last year.

Moving down to the bottom line, the company reported $1.62 in GAAP earnings which is down from last year but beat the consensus estimate by nearly $0.20. Earnings strength was driven primarily by corporate thrift as most of the operating expenses were cut over the past year. In our view, this is great news because it sets the company up with added earnings leverage when cryptocurrency prices, volatility, and trading volume picks up again.

The Analysts Are Pushing Coinbase Higher

There’ve been only four analysts’ notes out since the earnings release but they and the underlying trend in sentiment are bullish. Not only are more analysts getting on board the Coinbase bandwagon but they’re upping their ratings and their targets. The four recent shout-outs all rate the stock a buy and include 4 price target increases and one upgrade to Outperform. While there was some negative chatter out of the crowd no analysts downgraded or lowered a price target. The new Marketbeat.com consensus is just over $382 or about 14% upside and is itself up nearly 1000 basis points in the last month. We think the consensus rating will continue to improve, as will the consensus price target.

The Technical Outlook: Coinbase Falls To Support

Shares of Coinbase fell as much as 10% in the wake of the Q3 report but have since confirmed support at the $325 level. Price action is moving up from this level and will likely continue higher if after a period of consolidation. The outlook for Coinbase earnings and revenue is tied tightly to Bitcoin and Ethereum prices and those two cryptocurrencies are trading at all-time highs. If our assessment of the cryptocurrency market is even half right Bitcoin and Ethereum will continue to set new highs and pull Coinbase up with them.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c1PLy_0ctOCwpC00

Comments / 0

Related

Better Than Dogecoin, Shiba Inu? New Crypto Sees 600% Growth in 1 Month

Another phenomenal cryptocurrency is on the rise. Loopring, a Layer 2 token running on Ethereum used for trading and payments, surged seven times its worth in the past 30 days and outperformed Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu combined. Loopring Price Jumps 638% in 30 Days Due to Speculations on Metaverse...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Below $60K — Ethereum, Dogecoin Also Take A Beating On Infrastructure Bill — Veteran Trader Sees Buy Opportunity At These Levels

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded below the psychologically important $60,000 mark at press time as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization declined 5.02% to $2.61 trillion. What Happened: The apex coin traded 5.05% lower over 24 hours at $59,781.14 over 24 hours. Over a seven-day trailing period, it has fallen 10.71%. Ethereum...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu presents buy opportunity before SHIBA launches to $0.000100

Shiba Inu price continues to test the bear market trendline on its $0.0000025/3-box Point and Figure chart. A massive 75% spike higher is likely if Shiba Inu cracks above resistance. Until a bullish breakout occurs, Shiba Inu still has near-term bearish pressure. Shiba Inu price continues to struggle with a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etheruem
Entrepreneur

Is Blackstone (BX) a Great Growth Stock?

Growth stocks can be some of the most exciting picks in the market, as these high-flyers can captivate investors’ attention, and produce big gains as well. However, they can also lead on the downside when the growth story is over, so it is important to find companies which are still seeing strong growth prospects in their businesses.
STOCKS
Money Morning

Our Rivian Stock Forecast After the Monster IPO

Rivian's IPO was the biggest of the year and immediately made the EV maker a household name. But does it belong in your portfolio? Our Rivian stock forecast will give you the details so you can make a hype-free decision... hit the market on Wednesday in what was the biggest...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Own Coinbase Stock

Coinbase's revenue was down last quarter and that had some investors concerned. Financial results may have been disappointing, but Coinbase has a lot of growth ahead in NFTs and crypto trading. Don't forget about the hidden value in Coinbase, its ventures business. The market response to Coinbase's (NASDAQ:COIN) third-quarter 2021...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

Stifel Labels Norwegian Cruise Line Weakness a Buying Opportunity

Investing.com — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) shares are down for a 7th consecutive day Tuesday, falling more than 7% heading into the close. However, Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski sees the current weakness in the stock as a buying opportunity, telling investors that the market is "misinterpreting" what is happening with capital market transactions that were announced by the company.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 1.32% to $342.96 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.76% to 15,973.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $41.37 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Better Cryptocurrency Stock: Coinbase or Square

Coinbase is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in America. Square’s crypto and seller ecosystems are also rapidly expanding. One of these stocks is clearly a safer long-term investment. Back in April, I highlighted Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) and Square (NYSE:SQ) as two potential ways to invest in the cryptocurrency market. Coinbase operates the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) inched 0.58% higher to $3,545.68 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Amazon.com Inc. closed $227.40 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Is AUDIO buy opportunity after the current correction?

Audius AUDIO/USD has weakened from its recent highs above $3, registered on September 17, to $1.83, while the current price stands at $2.4. The risk of further declines is still not over, the critical support level stands at $2, and if the price breaks it, it could be the beginning of a bigger downtrend.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Fast-paced Momentum Stock Randstad Holding NV (RANJY) Is Still Trading at a Bargain

Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy