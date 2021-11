The US dollar initially rose ever so slightly against the Canadian dollar before falling towards the 1.2520 level. The area features the 50-day EMA offering support, and I think it is probably worth noting that we need to see that indicator broken through in order to see further momentum. We have bounced ever so slightly from the 1.25 handle, so that is probably something worth paying attention to as well. Obviously, the Canadian dollar has a high correlation to the crude oil market, which is a bit surprising considering that oil has been pulling back while the Canadian dollar has been strengthening over the last couple of days. Nonetheless, sometimes we get a bit of a divergence going on.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO