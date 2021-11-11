CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Context aware semantic adaptation network for cross domain implicit sentiment classification

By Enguang Zuo
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCross-domain sentiment classification could be attributed to two steps. The first step is used to extract the text representation, and the other is to reduce domain discrepancy. Existing methods mostly focus on learning the domain-invariant information, rarely consider using the domain-specific semantic information, which could help cross-domain sentiment classification; traditional adversarial-based...

www.nature.com

towardsdatascience.com

Balancing Act: Classification with Imbalanced Data

Help your data find balance to make sure you create a quality classification model. Yoga, relaxation, a gratitude journal: All of these might help you find peace and harmony. But your datasets also need your help to achieve an ideal balance — and, like self-care for humans, things can go awry if we don’t take time to find equilibrium.
PYTHON
Nature.com

Environmental sound classification using temporal-frequency attention based convolutional neural network

Environmental sound classification is one of the important issues in the audio recognition field. Compared with structured sounds such as speech and music, the time"“frequency structure of environmental sounds is more complicated. In order to learn time and frequency features from Log-Mel spectrogram more effectively, a temporal-frequency attention based convolutional neural network model (TFCNN) is proposed in this paper. Firstly, an experiment that is used as motivation in proposed method is designed to verify the effect of a specific frequency band in the spectrogram on model classification. Secondly, two new attention mechanisms, temporal attention mechanism and frequency attention mechanism, are proposed. These mechanisms can focus on key frequency bands and semantic related time frames on the spectrogram to reduce the influence of background noise and irrelevant frequency bands. Then, a feature information complementarity is formed by combining these mechanisms to more accurately capture the critical time"“frequency features. In such a way, the representation ability of the network model can be greatly improved. Finally, experiments on two public data sets, UrbanSound 8Â K and ESC-50, demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed method.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Adaptive neurons compute confidence in a decision network

Humans and many animals have the ability to assess the confidence of their decisions. However, little is known about the underlying neural substrate and mechanism. In this study we propose a computational model consisting of a group of 'confidence neurons' with adaptation, which are able to assess the confidence of decisions by detecting the slope of ramping activities of decision neurons. The simulated activities of 'confidence neurons' in our simple model capture the typical features of confidence observed in humans and animals experiments. Our results indicate that confidence could be online formed along with the decision formation, and the adaptation properties could be used to monitor the formation of confidence during the decision making.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development of computer-controlled atmospheric pressure plasma structuring for 2D/3D pattern on fused silica

Fused silica with structured and continuous patterns is increasingly demanded in advanced imaging and illumination fields because of its excellent properties and functional performance. Atmospheric pressure plasma, based on pure chemical etching under atmospheric pressure, is developed as a promising fabrication technique for fused silica due to its deterministic high material removal rate, controllable removal imprint and no mechanical load. The stable and controllable Gaussian-shape removal function makes computer-controlled plasma tool potential to generate complex structures with high accuracy, efficiency and flexibility. In the paper, computer-controlled atmospheric pressure plasma structuring (APPS) is proposed to fabricate 2D/3D patterns on fused silica optics. The capacitively coupled APPS system with a double-layer plasma torch and its discharge characteristics are firstly developed. By means of multi-physics simulation and process investigation, the stable and controllable Gaussian-shape removal function can be achieved. Two different structuring modes, including discrete and continuous APPS, are explored for 2D/3D patterns. A series of structuring experiments show that different kinds of 2D patterns (including square lens array, hexagon lens array and groove array) as well as complex 3D phase plate patterns have been successfully fabricated, which validates the effectiveness of the proposed APPS of 2D/3D patterns on fused silica optics.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Model#Casa#Chinese
Nature.com

A quantitative approach for trap analysis between AlGaN and GaN in high electron mobility transistors

The characteristics of traps between the Al0.25Ga0.75N barrier and the GaN channel layerÂ in a high-electron-mobility-transistors (HEMTs) were investigated. The interface traps at the Al0.25Ga0.75N/GaN interface as well as the border traps were experimentally analyzed because the Al0.25Ga0.75N barrier layer functions as a dielectric owing to its high dielectric constant. The interface trap density Dit and border trap density Nbt were extracted from a long-channel field-effect transistor (FET), conventionally known as a FATFET structure, via frequency-dependent capacitance"“voltage (C"“V) and conductance"“voltage (G"“V) measurements. The minimum Dit value extracted by the conventional conductance method was 2.5"‰Ã—"‰1012Â cmâˆ’2Â·eVâˆ’1, which agreed well with the actual transistor subthreshold swing of around 142Â mVÂ·decâˆ’1. The border trap density Nbt was also extracted from the frequency-dependent C"“V characteristics using the distributed circuit model, and the extracted value was 1.5"‰Ã—"‰1019Â cmâˆ’3Â·eVâˆ’1. Low-frequency (1/f) noise measurement provided a clearer picture of the trapping"“detrapping phenomena in the Al0.25Ga0.75N layer. The value of the border trap density extracted using the carrier-number-fluctuation (CNF) model was 1.3"‰Ã—"‰1019Â cmâˆ’3Â·eVâˆ’1, which is of a similar level to the extracted value from the distributed circuit model.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Strong-field coherent control of isolated attosecond pulse generation

Attosecond science promises to reveal the most fundamental electronic dynamics occurring in matter and it can develop further by meeting two linked technological goals related to high-order harmonic sources: improved spectral tunability (allowing selectivity in addressing electronic transitions) and higher photon flux (permitting to measure low cross-section processes). New developments come through parametric waveform synthesis, which provides control over the shape of field transients, enabling the creation of highly-tunable isolated attosecond pulses via high-harmonic generation. Here we demonstrate that the first goal is fulfilled since central energy, spectral bandwidth/shape and temporal duration of isolated attosecond pulses can be controlled by shaping the laser waveform via two key parameters: the relative-phase between two halves of the multi-octave spanning spectrum, and the overall carrier-envelope phase. These results not only promise to expand the experimental possibilities in attosecond science, but also demonstrate coherent strong-field control of free-electron trajectories using tailored optical waveforms.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fast non-line-of-sight imaging with high-resolution and wide field of view using synthetic wavelength holography

The presence of a scattering medium in the imaging path between an object and an observer is known to severely limit the visual acuity of the imaging system. We present an approach to circumvent the deleterious effects of scattering, by exploiting spectral correlations in scattered wavefronts. Our Synthetic Wavelength Holography (SWH) method is able to recover a holographic representation of hidden targets with sub-mm resolution over a nearly hemispheric angular field of view. The complete object field is recorded within 46"‰ms, by monitoring the scattered light return in a probe area smaller than 6"‰cm"‰Ã—"‰6"‰cm. This unique combination of attributes opens up a plethora of new Non-Line-of-Sight imaging applications ranging from medical imaging and forensics, to early-warning navigation systems and reconnaissance. Adapting the findings of this work to other wave phenomena will help unlock a wider gamut of applications beyond those envisioned in this paper.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Implementation of SiN thin film in fiber-optic sensor working in telecommunication range of wavelengths

Mirrors are used in optical sensors and measurement setups. This creates aÂ demand for mirrors made of new materials and having various properties tailored to specific applications. In this work, we propose silicon covered with a thin silicon nitride layer as a mirror for near-infrared measurements. SiN layer was deposited on a standard silicon wafer with a Low-Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition furnace. Then, the created layer was investigated using ellipsometry and scanning electron microscope. Subsequently, the mirror was used as a reflecting surface in a Fabry"“Perot fiber-optic interferometer. The mirror performance was investigated for wavelengths used in telecomunication (1310Â nm and 1550Â nm) and then compared with results obtained with the same measurement setup, with a silver mirror instead of silicon covered with SiN, as reference. Results showed that the proposed mirror can replace the silver one with satisfying results for investigated wavelengths.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Ghacks Technology News

How to change network adapter priorities on Windows 11

Network adapter priorities are used by the Windows 11 device to determine the network adapter that is used to establish network and Internet connections. If a device has multiple network adapters, say multiple networking cards, VPNS, virtual machines, or a network card and a Wi-Fi module, it may not be clear immediately which it will use to connect to a network or the Internet.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

A distributed fMRI-based signature for the subjective experience of fear

The specific neural systems underlying the subjective feeling of fear are debated in affective neuroscience. Here, we combine functional MRI with machine learning to identify and evaluate a sensitive and generalizable neural signature predictive of the momentary self-reported subjective fear experience across discovery (n"‰="‰67), validation (n"‰="‰20) and generalization (n"‰="‰31) cohorts. We systematically demonstrate that accurate fear prediction crucially requires distributed brain systems, with important contributions from cortical (e.g., prefrontal, midcingulate and insular cortices) and subcortical (e.g., thalamus, periaqueductal gray, basal forebrain and amygdala) regions. We further demonstrate that the neural representation of subjective fear is distinguishable from the representation of conditioned threat and general negative affect. Overall, our findings suggest that subjective fear, which exhibits distinct neural representation with some other aversive states, is encoded in distributed systems rather than isolated 'fear centers'.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Light management with quantum nanostructured dots-in-host semiconductors

Insightful knowledge on quantum nanostructured materials is paramount to engineer and exploit their vast gamut of applications. Here, a formalism based on the single-band effective mass equation was developed to determine the light absorption of colloidal quantum dots (CQDs) embedded in a wider bandgap semiconductor host, employing only three parameters (dots/host potential barrier, effective mass, and QD size). It was ascertained how to tune such parameters to design the energy level structure and consequent optical response. Our findings show that the CQD size has the biggest effect on the number and energy of the confined levels, while the potential barrier causes a linear shift of their values. While smaller QDs allow wider energetic separation between levels (as desired for most quantum-based technologies), the larger dots with higher number of levels are those that exhibit the strongest absorption. Nevertheless, it was unprecedently shown that such quantum-enabled absorption coefficients can reach the levels (104"“105"‰cmâˆ’1) of bulk semiconductors.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Diesel2p mesoscope with dual independent scan engines for flexible capture of dynamics in distributed neural circuitry

Imaging the activity of neurons that are widely distributed across brain regions deep in scattering tissue at high speed remains challenging. Here, we introduce an open-source system with Dual Independent Enhanced Scan Engines for Large field-of-view Two-Photon imaging (Diesel2p). Combining optical design, adaptive optics, and temporal multiplexing, the system offers subcellular resolution over a large field-of-view of ~25 mm2, encompassing distances up to 7"‰mm, with independent scan engines. We demonstrate the flexibility and various use cases of this system for calcium imaging of neurons in the living brain.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Fast spin-valley-based quantum gates in Si with micromagnets

An electron spin qubit in silicon quantum dots holds promise for quantum information processing due to the scalability and long coherence. An essential ingredient to recent progress is the employment of micromagnets. They generate a synthetic spin"“orbit coupling (SOC), which allows high-fidelity spin manipulation and strong interaction between an electron spin and cavity photons. To scaled-up quantum computing, multiple technical challenges remain to be overcome, including controlling the valley degree of freedom, which is usually considered detrimental to a spin qubit. Here, we show that it is possible to significantly enhance the electrical manipulation of a spin qubit through the effect of constructive interference and the large spin-valley mixing. To characterize the quality of spin control, we also studied spin dephasing due to charge noise through spin-valley mixing. The competition between the increased control strength and spin dephasing produces two sweet-spots, where the quality factor of the spin qubit can be high. Finally, we reveal that the synthetic SOC leads to distinctive spin relaxation in silicon, which explains recent experiments.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Improved spatio-temporal measurements of visually evoked fields using optically-pumped magnetometers

Recent developments in performance and practicality of optically-pumped magnetometers (OPMs) have enabled new capabilities in non-invasive brain function mapping through magnetoencephalography. In particular, the lack of cryogenic operating conditions allows for more flexible placement of sensor heads closer to the brain, leading to improved spatial resolution and source localisation capabilities. Through recording visually evoked brain fields (VEFs), we demonstrate that the closer sensor proximity can be exploited to improve temporal resolution. We use OPMs, and superconducting quantum interference devices (SQUIDs) for reference, to measure brain responses to flash and pattern reversal stimuli. We find highly reproducible signals with consistency across multiple participants, stimulus paradigms and sensor modalities. The temporal resolution advantage of OPMs is manifest in a twofold improvement, compared to SQUIDs. The capability for improved spatio-temporal signal tracing is illustrated by simultaneous vector recordings of VEFs in the primary and associative visual cortex, where a time lag on the order of 10"“20 ms is consistently found. This paves the way for further spatio-temporal studies of neurophysiological signal tracking in visual stimulus processing, and other brain responses, with potentially far-reaching consequences for time-critical mapping of functionality in healthy and pathological brains.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Population receptive fields of human primary visual cortex organised as DC-balanced bandpass filters

The response to visual stimulation of population receptive fields (pRF) in the human visual cortex has been modelled with a Difference of Gaussians model, yet many aspects of their organisation remain poorly understood. Here, we examined the mathematical basis and signal-processing properties of this model and argue that the DC-balanced Difference of Gaussians (DoG) holds a number of advantages over a DC-biased DoG. Through functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) pRF mapping, we compared performance of DC-balanced and DC-biased models in human primary visual cortex and found that when model complexity is taken into account, the DC-balanced model is preferred. Finally, we present evidence indicating that the BOLD signal DC offset contains information related to the processing of visual stimuli. Taken together, the results indicate that V1 pRFs are at least frequently organised in the exact constellation that allows them to function as bandpass filters, which makes the separation of stimulus contrast and luminance possible. We further speculate that if the DoG models stimulus contrast, the DC offset may reflect stimulus luminance. These findings suggest that it may be possible to separate contrast and luminance processing in fMRI experiments and this could lead to new insights on the haemodynamic response.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Natural language processing and network analysis provide novel insights on policy and scientific discourse around Sustainable Development Goals

The United Nations' (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are heterogeneous and interdependent, comprising 169 targets and 231 indicators of sustainable development in such diverse areas as health, the environment, and human rights. Existing efforts to map relationships among SDGs are either theoretical investigations of sustainability concepts, or empirical analyses of development indicators and policy simulations. We present an alternative approach, which describes and quantifies the complex network of SDG interdependencies by applying computational methods to policy and scientific documents. Methods of Natural Language Processing are used to measure overlaps in international policy discourse around SDGs, as represented by the corpus of all existing UN progress reports about each goal (N"‰="‰85 reports). We then examine if SDG interdependencies emerging from UN discourse are reflected in patterns of integration and collaboration in SDG-related science, by analyzing data on all scientific articles addressing relevant SDGs in the past two decades (N"‰="‰779,901 articles). Results identify a strong discursive divide between environmental goals and all other SDGs, and unexpected interdependencies between SDGs in different areas. While UN discourse partially aligns with integration patterns in SDG-related science, important differences are also observed between priorities emerging in UN and global scientific discourse. We discuss implications and insights for scientific research and policy on sustainable development after COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A data-driven approach to increasing the lifetime of IoT sensor nodes

Data transmission accounts for significant energy consumption in wireless sensor networks where streaming data is generated by the sensors. This impedes their use in many settings, including livestock monitoring over large pastures (which forms our target application). We present Ambrosia, a lightweight protocol that utilizes a window-based timeseries forecasting mechanism for data reduction. Ambrosia employs a configurable error threshold to ensure that the accuracy of end applications is unaffected by the data transfer reduction. Experimental evaluations using LoRa and BLE on a real livestock monitoring deployment demonstrate 60% reduction in data transmission and a 2Â \(\times\) increase in battery lifetime.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Inferring the connectivity of coupled chaotic oscillators using Kalman filtering

Inferring the interactions between coupled oscillators is a significant open problem in complexity science, with multiple interdisciplinary applications. While the Kalman filter (KF) technique is a well-known tool, widely used for data assimilation and parameter estimation, to the best of our knowledge, it has not yet been used for inferring the connectivity of coupled chaotic oscillators. Here we demonstrate that KF allows reconstructing the interaction topology and the coupling strength of a network of mutually coupled RÃ¶ssler-like chaotic oscillators. We show that the connectivity can be inferred by considering only the observed dynamics of a single variable of the three that define the phase space of each oscillator. We also show that both the coupling strength and the network architecture can be inferred even when the oscillators are close to synchronization. Simulation results are provided to show the effectiveness and applicability of the proposed method.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Non-equilibrium phase transition at a critical point of human blood

Blood is the basic medium in the existence, evolution and physiological balance of animals and represents the biochemical "Internet" of the body; at least human blood exhibit the presence of an emergent phase that is highly unusual. Homeostasis, the state of the optimal functioning of the body, is maintained in living organisms by many chemical and physical conditions, particularly temperature. However, no regulatory mechanism has been identified that has led to a predetermined (molecularly encoded) optimal, individually variable, very specific temperature of around 36Â Â°C. Additionally, the homeostatic temperature range, which is kept within predetermined limits, is merely an empirical fact. In the following, I will show that the reference temperature that is necessary to achieve homeostasis can be established, and a preset homeostatic range can be determined, using an original experimental method and refined tools of mathematical physics related to the nonlinear measures of the complexity of human blood. Moreover, signatures of a macroscopic coherent state in a non-equilibrium system at a critical temperature are obtained.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spontaneous exciton dissociation enables spin state interconversion in delayed fluorescence organic semiconductors

Engineering a low singlet-triplet energy gap (Î”EST) is necessary for efficient reverse intersystem crossing (rISC) in delayed fluorescence (DF) organic semiconductors but results in a small radiative rate that limits performance in LEDs. Here, we study a model DF material, BF2, that exhibits a strong optical absorption (absorption coefficient"‰="‰3.8"‰Ã—"‰105"‰cmâˆ’1) and a relatively large Î”EST of 0.2"‰eV. In isolated BF2 molecules, intramolecular rISC is slow (delayed lifetime"‰="‰260"‰Î¼s), but in aggregated films, BF2 generates intermolecular charge transfer (inter-CT) states on picosecond timescales. In contrast to the microsecond intramolecular rISC that is promoted by spin-orbit interactions in most isolated DF molecules, photoluminescence-detected magnetic resonance shows that these inter-CT states undergo rISC mediated by hyperfine interactions on a ~24"‰ns timescale and have an average electron-hole separation of â‰¥1.5"‰nm. Transfer back to the emissive singlet exciton then enables efficient DF and LED operation. Thus, access to these inter-CT states, which is possible even at low BF2 doping concentrations of 4"‰wt%, resolves the conflicting requirements of fast radiative emission and low Î”EST in organic DF emitters.
CHEMISTRY

