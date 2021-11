McCOLL — A McColl man faces burglary, kidnapping, and grand larceny charges from an early morning crime spree on Oct. 25. Lt. Trevor Murphy said during the early morning hours of Oct. 25, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office began receiving phone calls from victims in the McColl area who were awakened to their vehicles being broken into. One victim had her vehicle stolen from her yard. While investigators were assisting on this, a call was received on the other side of McColl stating an armed intruder had forced his way into a home and attempted to force two victims from inside the home and into the vehicle that was just reported stolen.

