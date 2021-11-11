Gucci Names 'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung-jae as New Global Ambassador

Storm Reid brought the edginess to the star-studded red carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards on Thursday night in L.A. The “Euphoria” actress has become the one to watch over the last few years thanks to her keen eye for interesting fashion aesthetics and trends, and her latest appearance was no exception. For the ensemble, Reid donned a black look encompassing a bandeau and skirt that incorporated a lace overlay that felt flirty yet fun. She also paired this set with an oversized black jacket that further elevated the moment. Reid accessorized the outfit with a small black Prada bag. When it came down to the shoes, Reid slipped on a pair of orange Prada pumps that matched the vibe of Reid’s overall attire. The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO