Gucci Names 'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung-jae as New Global Ambassador

Hypebae
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Squid Game star has been appointed the role of a global ambassador for a luxury brand — Lee Jung-jae is now the new face of Gucci, alongside Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha‘s Shin Min-a. Other than his lead role in Netflix’s latest hit K-drama, Lee also worked on shows like New...

hypebae.com

Hello Magazine

Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon is a vision in stunning strapless dress with a flirty twist

Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon swapped her now-iconic green tracksuit for a very different look on Monday for a special screening of the Netflix show in Los Angeles. The 27-year-old looked world's away from her dishevelled appearance on the hit show, turning heads in a beautiful strapless black dress with flirty sheer fringing across the bust and along the hem. Adding an unconventional twist to her elegant outfit, Jung opted for a pair of chunky black biker boots.
Footwear News

Storm Reid Pops in Orange Pumps & Black Lace Ensemble at the 2021 InStyle Awards

Storm Reid brought the edginess to the star-studded red carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards on Thursday night in L.A. The “Euphoria” actress has become the one to watch over the last few years thanks to her keen eye for interesting fashion aesthetics and trends, and her latest appearance was no exception. For the ensemble, Reid donned a black look encompassing a bandeau and skirt that incorporated a lace overlay that felt flirty yet fun. She also paired this set with an oversized black jacket that further elevated the moment. Reid accessorized the outfit with a small black Prada bag. When it came down to the shoes, Reid slipped on a pair of orange Prada pumps that matched the vibe of Reid’s overall attire. The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Flashed Her Fishnet Tights In A Sheer Purple Gown On The Red Carpet—Her 'House Of Gucci' Premiere Look Is Unreal!

Lady Gaga pulled out all the stops for the London premiere of her highly-anticipated House of Gucci movie on Tuesday, November 9th, as she sashayed onto the red carpet in a show-stopping sheer purple gown fresh from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 collection. We really do mean fresh – it was hot off the runway, as it only made its debut during last week’s Love Parade show in Los Angeles!
allkpop.com

'Squid Game' actor Lee Jung Jae takes a selfie with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos

Actor Lee Jung Jae shared a selfie of him smiling beside Netflix's CEO Ted Sarandos. On November 6 KST, the 'Squid Game' actor wrote on his personal Instagram, "In Los Angeles~ 😄 #netflix #tedsarandos". In the photo, Ted Sarandos was seen smiling widely next to Lee Jung Jae. The two met at the '2021 Art + Film Gala' held in Los Angeles. Lee Jung Jae also participated in an interview, promotional content, and more related to the hit Netflix series 'Squid Game'.
NYLON

Jung Ho-Yeon’s Style Evolution, From Runway Model To Squid Game Star

You might be familiar with Jung Ho-Yeon from her hit role in Squid Game, but the model-turned-rising actress has always been in the public eye. The 27-year-old first got her start on Season 4 of Korea’s Next Top Model back in 2013, where she placed in second. Later, Jung made her international modeling debut with Louis Vuitton back in 2016 and with her then-signature fiery red hair, she became one of the world’s most sought-after supermodels and a street style regular during fashion week.
Hypebae

EXO and SuperM's KAI Reveals Details for Solo Comeback

Exactly one year after making his solo debut with “Mmmh,” EXO and SuperM member KAI is set to return with his second mini-album titled Peaches. The K-pop star’s label SM Entertainment made the official announcement, revealing a visual of KAI in a peach-toned image. Not much else information is available just yet but judging by the teaser, we can expect the musician to release a moody track as part of the upcoming mini-album.
Hypebae

Terrence Zhou Is the Designer Behind These Balloon Dresses Taking Over Social Media

Terrence Zhou, also known as @bad_binch_tongtong on Instagram, is the latest designer taking over social media. Hailing from Wuhan, China and currently based in New York City, the Parsons graduate launched his label at the peak of the pandemic in 2020. His unique and avant-garde style quickly caught the attention of celebrity stylists and fashion publications, and has been worn by stars like Halsey, Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello and Karlie Kloss throughout the past year.
IndieWire

‘Squid Game’ Goes Glam for a Whole New Kind of Competition: Awards Season

If TV’s winter awards season is a game, then Netflix’s breakout hit “Squid Game” is here to play. That was the takeaway of Monday night’s all-guild event for the series in Los Angeles, featuring a screening of arguably the best episode of the show’s first season, “Gganbu.” That was followed by a Q&A featuring creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk, as well as performers Lee Jung-jae, Jung HoYeon, and Park Hae Soo — and, of course, a reception on the third floor terrace of NeueHouse Hollywood. The series, produced in South Korea, centers around Seong Gi-hun (Lee), an indebted former chauffeur...
Footwear News

‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon Jung Brings a Grunge Twist to the Red Carpet in Combat Boots at Netflix Screening

“Squid Game” actress HoYeon Jung has become a fan-favorite not just because of her outstanding performance as Kang Sae-byeok in Netflix’s South Korean thriller series, but also because of her killer fashion sense. The cast of “Squid Game” replaced their famous green tracksuits for red carpet glam at a screening in Los Angeles last night. Jung went for a  minimalist high-fashion aesthetic at the event. The 27-year-old sported a long strapless black dress which featured a translucent beige trim that peaked out of the top and bottom seams. For footwear, the actress kept it casual while remaining trendy. She sported a...
Soompi

BLACKPINK’s Jennie And Lee Jung Jae Are Beaming In Meaningful Selfie Together

Lee Jung Jae and BLACKPINK’s Jennie have met at the 2021 LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) Art+Film Gala!. On November 14, Lee Jung Jae uploaded to his Instagram some photos from the 2021 Art+Film Gala that was held on November 6 (local time). One of the photos is a selfie he took with Jennie at the event (see top photo).
Hypebae

Harry Styles' Beauty Brand, Pleasing, Is Reportedly Launching Soon

Rumors of Harry Styles launching his own beauty brand surfaced earlier this summer when a fan account spotted a trademark filing, which specified “wholesale of perfume and cosmetics” as the company’s focus. Now, the artist’s label, dubbed Pleasing, is reportedly debuting soon. As revealed by Instagram beauty account @trendmood1, Styles...
allkpop.com

Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung to guest on Na Young Seok PD's YouTube channel

Actor Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung will be appearing on the hit variety show producer Na Young Seok PD's YouTube channel. According to an insider on November 15th, Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung recently met with Na Young Seok PD to discuss their appearance on the PD's YouTube channel '출장 십오야.' His channel has previously collaborated with 'Run BTS'.
Deadline

‘Squid Game’s Jung Ho Yeon Jung Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon has signed with CAA. Deadline recently revealed how every agency in town has been trying to land Jung and her co-stars as well as the Netflix series’ writer-director, Hwang Dong-hyuk. This marks the first of that group to land at a major agency. Jung made her acting debut as Kang Sae-Byeok, a North Korean defector, in the hit South Korean Squid Game, which ranks as Netflix’s most watched series ever. In the weeks following the series premiere, Jung became the most followed Korean actress on Instagram; she currently has 23.5 million followers. She began her career at 16 as a model and established herself at Seoul Fashion Week before appearing on Korea’s Next Top Model. Jung is a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton and has appeared on the covers of Vogue Korea, Vogue Japan, Harper’s Bazaar, W Korea, and Elle Korea, among others. She continues to be represented by Saram Entertainment in Korea for acting and managed by Nomad Mgmt for modeling.
swiowanewssource.com

'Squid Game' stars ready for Hollywood

The creator and stars of "Squid Game" discuss the Netflix show's success and say they'd "love to do something in Hollywood." (Nov. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/c94d910f9f374ddbb89797be6e408137.
allkpop.com

'Squid Game' actress Jung Ho Yeon signs contract with Creative Artists Agency

Jung Ho Yeon has signed an exclusive contract with Creative Artists Agency. On November 16, reports revealed the 'Squid Game' actress signed with major American talent and sports agency Creative Artists Agency. A rep from Jung Ho Yeon's Korean label Saram Entertainment said,. "We decided to partner up with CAA,...
Us Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ronald Smith Introduces Fans to New Girlfriend Lauren Fraser Amid Tiffany Franco Divorce

Ready for love! 90 Day Fiancé’s Ronald Smith has a new woman in his life, Lauren Fraser, three months after confirming his split from wife Tiffany Franco. “Let me introduce everyone to the new person in my life @laurenleightonfraser,” Ronald, 30, captioned an Instagram video on Tuesday, November 16, with his new flame. “You picked me up when I was down!!”
