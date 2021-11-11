CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian shares open higher after modest gains on Wall St

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after Wall Street...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow's 100-point fall led by losses for shares of Visa, Goldman Sachs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Wednesday morning with shares of Visa and Goldman Sachs delivering the stiffest headwinds for the blue-chip average. Shares of Visa (V) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 100 points, or 0.3%, lower. Visa's shares are off $10.91 (5.1%) while those of Goldman Sachs are down $6.56 (1.6%), combining for a roughly 115-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Travelers (TRV) Caterpillar (CAT) and American Express (AXP) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Stock Market Climbed Tuesday, but These 2 Stocks Took After-Hours Hits

Markets gained ground on Tuesday. Key companies released earnings reports after the market closed. StoneCo and Dolby Laboratories suffered significant share-price declines. Wall Street had a positive day on Tuesday, buoyed by news of strong retail sales figures in the U.S. economy. Consumers have remained strong, having ample financial resources on average and doing their best to maintain their purchasing power despite inflationary pressures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) all managed to see gains on the day.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Shares#Benchmarks
MarketWatch

Stocks open flat to slightly lower after retail earnings

Stocks opened flat to slightly lower Wednesday, with major indexes trading not far off record levels, as investors digested earnings from big-box retailers and assessed inflation worries. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 61 points, or 0.2%, at 36,081, while the S&P 500 was down 0.1% at 4,694 and the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.1% to 15,958. Shares of home-improvement retailer Lowe's Cos. jumped more than 3%, while shares of Target Corp. dropped 3.9% after both delivered quarterly results that topped Wall Street expectations.
STOCKS
Times Daily

Stocks fall as market turns choppy amid inflation concerns

Stocks fell on Wall Street Wednesday as the broader market takes a choppy turn amid lingering concerns about rising inflation. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Home Depot, Intel share gains contribute to Dow's 162-point climb

Shares of Home Depot and Intel are trading higher Tuesday morning, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 162 points (0.5%) higher, as shares of Home Depot (HD) and Intel (INTC) are contributing about 25% of the index's intraday rally. Home Depot's shares are up $12.15 (3.3%) while those of Intel are up $0.82 (1.6%), combining for an approximately 85-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Nike (NKE) UnitedHealth (UNH) and Cisco (CSCO) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 are rising, but exchange data suggest the broader stock market is actually declining

Despite the rally in the Big 3 stock market indexes, exchange data are showing that most U.S.-listed stocks are trading trading lower, which suggests the weakness is concentrated in smaller-capitalization stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 197 points, or 0.6%, with 23 of 30 components gaining ground, while the S&P 500 is up 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite is edging up 0.1%. Meanwhile, the number of stocks losing ground is outnumbering advancers 1,482 to 1,353 on the NYSE and 2,193 to 1,466 on the Nasdaq, according to FactSet data, while volume of declining stocks represents 56.1% of total volume on the Big Board and 55.8% of total volume on the Nasdaq. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks is down 0.2%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 edges fractionally lower as stocks end near unchanged

Stocks ended a choppy trading session little changed Monday, as investors awaited data on October retail sales and another round of corporate earnings this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost around 13 points, or less than 0.1%, to end near 36,087, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 shed a fraction of a point to end near 4,683. The Nasdaq Composite gave up around 7 points, a loss of less than 01.%, to close near 15,854. Data on October retail sales due Tuesday morning are expected to show a 1.5% rise.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow opens slightly higher early Tuesday on back of Home Depot's gains but broader stock market under pressure

U.S. stock benchmarks traded mixed early Tuesday, with the Dow industrial's gains supported by a rise in shares of home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. , as investors parsed a stronger-than-expected rise in October retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% at 36,157, the S&P 500 index was flat at 4,685, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was off around 0.1% at 15,835. Retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, the government said, surpassing forecasts for a 1.5% rise and logging the biggest gain March when households received billions in federal stimulus money.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Asian Markets Rise After Wall St Record

Asian markets edged up Tuesday following another record on Wall Street with optimism over the recovery outlook for now trumping long-running inflation fears, with predictions for even more gains to come. Traders have been in buoyant mood since the Fed last week unveiled its plan for withdrawing its vast financial...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slumped 0.52% to $162.67 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.39% to 4,700.90 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Johnson & Johnson closed $17.25 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slumped 0.46% to $284.67 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $10.98 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 1.96% to $347.56 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $36.77 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures shake off early declines to finish higher

U.S. oil futures shook off earlier losses from concerns over a potential release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to finish with a slight gain for the session on Monday. "While the Biden administration has been mulling an SPR release to force oil prices lower, it would appear the virus may well be doing the job for him in Europe, with Austria ordering a lockdown of the unvaccinated and Ireland urging people to work from home again," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. Still, many analysts have said that a U.S. release of oil from the emergency reserve would only help to provide a short-term pullback in oil and gasoline prices. December West Texas Intermediate oil tacked on 9 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $80.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded as low as $79.30, the lowest intraday level for a front-month contract since Nov. 5, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy