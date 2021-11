Ubisoft has lifted the lid on the post-launch content coming to co-op shooter Rainbow Six Extraction after it launches in January. The game’s high level content will kick off with a mode known as Maelstrom Protocol. This will comprise of a weekly challenge mode, complete with a ranking system. You and your squad will take on a gauntlet of nine subzones that get progressively tougher. Enemies will be harder to take down, resources will be more scarce and your time will get shorter each round. You’ll get to choose whether to bank what you’ve earned, or gamble on surviving the next round for a larger reward. Those who reach higher tiers will be able to claim specific cosmetics to show off their achievement.

