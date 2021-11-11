CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Robert Easter Jr pleads no contest, found guilty of knocking woman unconscious

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Bad Left Hook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, Robert Easter Jr. pleaded not guilty to allegations that he’d punched a woman unconscious at a Toledo strip club, leaving her with a chipped tooth. Local station WTOL now reports that he switched his plea...

www.badlefthook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rances Barthelemy
Person
Mikey Garcia
Person
Robert Easter Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Wtol#Wba#Ibf
Comments / 0

