Robert Easter Jr pleads no contest, found guilty of knocking woman unconscious

BANNING - A woman pleaded guilty to charges related to her role in the fatal assault of a 31-year-old man in a racially motivated attack outside a Hemet bar, while the two men charged in the attack were ordered to stand trial. Ernesto Gonzales, 29, Angel Melesio Sanchez, 33, and Ashley Cassandra Montanez, 29 -- all of Hemet -- allegedly attacked Andre Dyshawn Childress of San Jacinto last December. During a preliminary hearing spanning Tuesday and Wednesday at the Banning Justice Center, Montanez pleaded guilty to charges of assault resulting in great bodily injury and being an accessory to murder. Sufficient evidence was found for Gonzales to be held to answer on the murder charge. However, Sanchez's murder charge was dropped. Sanchez will still stand trial on two felony charges of as.

HEMET, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO