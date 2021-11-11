CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Defense leads the way as the Celtics take down the Raptors 104-88

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Just a few weeks after an embarrassing home opener left Celtics fans booing during a loss to the Raptors, Boston returned the favor to Toronto with a wire-to-wire 104-88 win.

The Celtics (5-6) jumped to a 7-2 lead they never gave up. Boston limited Toronto (6-6) from distance: The Raptors went 6-25 (24%) from the 3-point line.

Behind rookie Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby, the Raptors made the game interesting late. They cut a 15-point halftime lead to eight in the fourth quarter. Thanks to Jayson Tatum’s game-high 22 points and Dennis Schroeder’s late efforts, the Celtics held off the Raptor flurry with relative ease.

Without Jaylen Brown, Josh Richardson stepped up and provided offense off the bench. The Raptors bench as a whole combined for 15 points while Richardson put up 15 off the Boston pine.

Next up for the Celtics is a national TV matchup on Friday when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks.

Here is a look at how each of the Celtics’ key contributors played on Wednesday:

Jayson Tatum

Nov. 10, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts; Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) and forward Pascal Siakam (43) defend against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the second half at TD Garden. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

It took 24 shots to get to 22 points for the Celtics all-star, but it was an all-around solid performance. Tatum finished with 12 rebounds and dished a game-high 7 assists. Although he struggled from two-point land, the former Duke standout did a little bit of everything to help lead Boston to a needed win.

Al Horford

Nov. 3, 2021; Orlando, Florida; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) drives to the basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It was a relatively quiet night for Horford, who finished with 10 points and 5 rebounds while ending up with the lone negative Celtics plus/minus. The Horford and Williams pairing, however, continued to work for the Celtics defensively.

Robert Williams III

Nov. 10, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts; Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) is congratulated by fans after the Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors in the second half at TD Garden. Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Raptors biggest weakness could be their lack of a true center, and Williams took advantage on both ends. After talking about how the Celtics needed a revenge game against Toronto, the former Texas A&M player backed up his talk with 16 points and a game-high 13 rebounds while leading the charge defensively.

Marcus Smart

Nov. 10, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts after guard Josh Richardson (8) basket against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at TD Garden. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

It was a vintage Smart game. The Celtics wing helped to shut down the Raptors offense while adding 13 points and 6 assists. He also finished with a game-high 3 steals.

Dennis Schroder

Nov. 10, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) drives the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) in the second half at TD Garden. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

In Jaylen Brown’s absence, it was on Schroder to step up and be the secondary scorer behind Tatum. That’s exactly what he did on Wednesday, finishing with 20 points on 8-of-15 from the field and connecting on a pair of threes to help lead the Celtics to a bounce-back win.

celticslife.com

Video: Dallas Mavericks 107, Boston Celtics 104

The Celtics did a lot of things right and it was looking like this was gong to be an impressive come from behind win for the Celtics... and then the end of the game and Luke Doncic happened. Jayson Tatum broke out of his shooting slump hitting 12 of 19...
NBA
Yardbarker

Luka Doncic Drills Game-Winner, Mavs Defeat Celtics 107-104

DALLAS — Kristaps Porzingis made his return to the Dallas Mavericks' starting lineup after a five-game absence in what ended up being a 107-104 win over the Boston Celtics during the NBA's Saturday slate. The Celtics were without Jaylen Brown, who is sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Boston leaned...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Doncic nails game-winner, Celtics lose to Mavericks 107-104

In Boston’s third game in four nights on the road, the Celtics lost on a Luka Doncic buzzer beater 107-104 to the Mavericks. Without Jaylen Brown in the lineup, Jayson Tatum took over and broke out of his slump. After making just 15 of his last 51 shots over the last three games, the two-time All-Star scored 32, hitting 6-for-8 behind the arc with 11 rebounds. Tatum registered only two assists, but was active passing out of double teams when Dallas blitzed him with double teams.
NBA
985thesportshub.com

Celtics beaten at the buzzer in Dallas, 107-104

On the road, without Jaylen Brown, and playing their third game in four nights, the Boston Celtics made a spirited second-half comeback in Dallas. But Luka Doncic had the last shot, and his dagger three at the buzzer would be the difference in a 107-104 Mavericks win. Jayson Tatum pumped...
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors-Celtics set for Atlantic Division clash

Raptors bring unique brand of basketball to Boston. Alvin Williams, Sportsnet's Raptors TV colour analyst, gets us ready for Wednesday's bout between the Raptors and Celtics and previews the key matchups to look for, how the Raptors' "position-less" style of basketball stacks up against the physical Celtics, and why Scottie Barnes' stellar start has energized the team on the court.
NBA
Boston Herald

Doncic 3-pointer sinks Celtics at buzzer, 107-104

Ime Udoka went into Saturday night preparing to throw a variety of coverages at Luka Doncic, figuring a player that talented and balanced can’t see the same coverage all night — or even the same three. But ultimately the smorgasbord didn’t matter. The Dallas star, on the tail end of...
NBA
Asbury Park Press

Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics odds, picks and predictions

The Toronto Raptors (6-5) travel to TD Garden Wednesday to take on the Boston Celtics (4-6). Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Raptors at Celtics odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Raptors, led by a trio of...
NBA
ESPN

Jayson Tatum helps Celtics beat Raptors, 104-88

BOSTON -- — Jayson Tatum had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the Boston Celtics' 104-88 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Robert Williams III added 16 points and 13 rebounds, with a career-best eight coming on the offensive glass. Dennis Schroder scored 20 points, Josh Richardson had 15 and Marcus Smart 13.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

The Lineup – Raptors @ Celtics, November 10

Before every game, we’ll be going through what the oddsmakers think and what I think about where you should put your money for the night. I’ll also lay out a couple of factors that I think will determine the game. Join me on the Lineup!. gameday by my guy Adon.
NBA
Reuters

Celtics avenge earlier loss, keep Raptors on the skids

Jayson Tatum finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists as the Boston Celtics avenged an early-season blowout loss to the visiting Toronto Raptors with a 104-88 win on Wednesday night. Tatum was one of six scorers in double figures for Boston. Dennis Schroder added 20 points, Robert Williams...
NBA
NBA

Six thoughts as Jayson Tatum's near-triple-double leads Celtics past Raptors

The Raptors losing streak continues, dropping three straight on the heels of a five-game win streak. The win for the Celtics marks their first at the TD Garden this season. The Toronto Raptors couldn't get back in the win column, dropping their third consecutive game in a loss to the Boston Celtics.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Celtics dominate the Raptors ending their win streak on the road

Fred VanVleet and Raptors hold off a late rally to secure a win against Philly. Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. dropped in two key three pointers to secure a road win against the Sixers in Philly on the back end of a back-to-back. Eric Smith and Paul Jones have the highlights!
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Gameday: Raptors vs Celtics, November 10

Four days feels like an eternity. One whole night without an injection of OG or Barnes thrill and I’m plugging in the SNES to play some NBA Jam just to get my fix. I don’t know what it is with those two. It’s like I just bought a Miata to assuage my mid-life crisis. They make me FEEL ALIVE.
NBA
bostonnews.net

Celtics look to deliver payback against Raptors

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will aim to avenge an ugly early-season loss to Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors as the teams meet again on Wednesday night in Boston. The Celtics suffered their worst loss of the young season in a 115-83 thrashing by the Raptors on Oct....
NBA
Patriot Ledger

Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams lead the way: 5 thoughts from Celtics win over Raptors

The Boston Celtics got a much different outcome in its second go-around with the Toronto Raptors this season. After falling to the Raptors by 32 points nearly three weeks ago, the Celtics responded by taking down the Raptors, 104-88, for their third win in their last four games Wednesday night at TD Garden. It was Boston's first home win of the season.
NBA
