Christopher John Rogers And Emily Bode-Aujla Take Top Honora At The CFDA Awards – See All The Winners

Ironically, when Sherri McMullen describes her own personal style, she refers to neutrals—"tonal beiges, nudes, camels, ivories, whites, blacks"—as her uniform. A longtime follower of hers, I found that rather perplexing as I associate her wardrobe with the likes of Christopher John Rogers' shapeshifting silhouettes and Dries Van Noten's wonderfully fanatic prints. Of course, those are the social media highlights and fashion week 'fits, but still, the dichotomy seemed interesting. The link missing is the notion that those two ideas aren't mutually exclusive and actually work in tandem. McMullen shops for pieces that speak to her. So the occasional bright Bottega belt or organza Simone Rocha number warrants a spot in her collection while the rest of her fabulous fundamentals serve as a backdrop or frame for those treasures.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO