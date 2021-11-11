CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christopher John Rogers And Emily Bode-Aujla Take Top Honora At The CFDA Awards – See All The Winners

By Steff Yotka
Vogue
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards promised a new outlook on American Fashion. With Dapper Dan receiving the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, Sara Ziff...

Footwear News

Ciara Arrives in a Bombshell Tom Ford Dress With Velvet Corset and Peep-Toe Sandals at CFDA Awards

Ciara gives major sophistication and edginess with her latest outfit. The “1,2 Step” singer attended the CFDA Awards last night in New York City, where she wore an ensemble that showed she’s always on the pulse of what’s cutting-edge in fashion. Ciara donned a black Tom Ford dress that featured a plunging neckline and sheer sleeves paired with a velvet corset structure for the bodice. When it came down to the shoes, Ciara slipped on a pair of black peep-toe sandals that helped unify the moment. The CFDA Awards was filled with big wins for brands both big and small. Emily Blunt served as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

All of the CFDA Fashion Award Winners

Last night marked the 2021 Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards. The ceremony was held at The Pool + The Grill in New York where Tom Ford, Chairman of the CFDA presided over the event, hosted by Emily Blunt. “The American fashion industry has been called many things, but...
Vogue

CFDA Awards 2021: The Best Dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet

The industry can fully celebrate its accomplishments the night of the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards. Dubbed the “Oscars of fashion,” the event acknowledges the artistic achievements of the designers, creative directors, and innovators who keep the business relevant. Given the premise of the evening, the dress code encourages the exceptional (Rihanna’s glittering naked dress, anyone?). Still, forays into camp territory are rare. Instead, the ease and elegance that have made American sportswear stand the test of time serve as guideposts when guests plot out their looks.
Footwear News

All the Winners at the 2021 CFDA Awards: Telfar, Zendaya, Aurora James & More

The Council of Fashion Designers of America honored fashion’s top designers on Wednesday night in New York. And for the second year in a row, Telfar Clemens took home Accessories Designer of the Year at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. While Telfar is known for its handbags, whose drops immediately sell-out on the spot, the brand also had a busy year with footwear collaborations. Telfar launched two collections with Ugg, for instance. For spring ’21, Ugg and Telfar launched their all-gender line, which saw printed heather grey sweatpants — inspired by Telfar’s own collection — re-imagined into the Ugg Classic Boot...
editorials24.com

See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards

This year’s CFDA Fashion Awards, taking place at The Pool + The Grill on NYC’s Park Avenue, marks a historical moment as Zendaya is the youngest recipient of the Fashion Icon title to date. She follows in the footsteps of stars like Rihanna (who can forget her sheer Adam Selman design?), Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams, Jennifer Lopez, and Iman, whose own honor came in 2010. 11 years later, Iman will take the stage to speak on Zendaya‘s behalf.
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Goes Preppy-Punk in Cropped Sweater and Patent Pumps at CFDA Awards

Emily Ratajkowski brought a dose of early 2000s punk last night to the 2021 CFDA Awards. While arriving at the Pool Room in New York City, Ratajkowski wore a daring look from Miu Miu’s spring 2022 collection. Her ensemble featured a gray ribbed zip-up cropped swearer, as well as a matching blue collared shirt. The long-sleeved piece was paired with the brand’s logo underwear, as well as a prep school-worthy navy pleated midi skirt and black belt. Ratajkowski’s accessories included sheer black tights, as well as a quilted leather clutch with gold hardware—all by Miu Miu. For footwear, the “Gone Girl” actress...
POPSUGAR

See Every Brilliantly Styled Outfit at This Year's CFDA Fashion Awards

This year's CFDA Fashion Awards, which took place at The Pool + The Grill on NYC's Park Avenue, marked a historic moment as Zendaya was the youngest recipient of the fashion icon title to date. She followed in the footsteps of stars like Rihanna (who can forget her sheer Adam Selman design?), Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams, Jennifer Lopez, and Iman, whose own honor came in 2010. Eleven years later, Iman took the stage to speak about Zendaya's influence.
papermag.com

See What Everyone Wore to the CFDA Awards

It was fashion's third biggest night (after the Met Gala and Oscars) as lots of big names gathered for this year's CFDA Awards at The Pool + The Grill in Midtown Manhattan hosted by Emily Blunt. Christopher John Rogers and Emily Adams Bode were the big winners of the night, scoring Best American Womenswear Designer and Best American Menswear Designer, respectively. Telfar won for Best Accessories Designer and Theophilio was awarded Best Emerging American Designer. See what everyone wore, below.
POPSUGAR

Black Designers Took Home Many CFDA Awards, and I Was Rooting For Them All Along

Considering the industry's slow progress on championing Black representation, last night's ceremony offered a glimpse into a more inclusive future. — Black designers had a big night at this year'sCFDA Fashion Awards. They took home a range of prestigious awards, a testament to the breakthrough fashion moments they've orchestrated this year. From Telfar Clemens's numerous successful collaborations (most recently with the sage bag that made its Insecure debut) to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's much talked about "Tax the Rich" dress designed by Aurora James, Black creatives were at the center of many of 2021's biggest moments.
coveteur.com

Sherri McMullen’s Closet Is Home to Dries Van Noten, Simone Rocha, and—Of Course—Christopher John Rogers

Ironically, when Sherri McMullen describes her own personal style, she refers to neutrals—"tonal beiges, nudes, camels, ivories, whites, blacks"—as her uniform. A longtime follower of hers, I found that rather perplexing as I associate her wardrobe with the likes of Christopher John Rogers' shapeshifting silhouettes and Dries Van Noten's wonderfully fanatic prints. Of course, those are the social media highlights and fashion week 'fits, but still, the dichotomy seemed interesting. The link missing is the notion that those two ideas aren't mutually exclusive and actually work in tandem. McMullen shops for pieces that speak to her. So the occasional bright Bottega belt or organza Simone Rocha number warrants a spot in her collection while the rest of her fabulous fundamentals serve as a backdrop or frame for those treasures.
Vogue

Stella McCartney Takes Us Behind-The-Scenes At Cop26

Stella McCartney is all too familiar with the whirlwind of fashion month, but more recently, she’s been getting used to rubbing shoulders with world leaders as well. “My new political career is flourishing,” she joked while in Glasgow for Cop26 this week. “I didn’t study that at [Central] Saint Martins funnily enough.”
Vogue

Matthieu Blazy Is Bottega Veneta’s New Creative Director

Kering has announced that Matthieu Blazy is assuming the creative director role at Bottega Veneta, following Daniel Lee’s abrupt departure last week. The news that Lee was stepping down stunned the industry. He did more than revive the Italian luxury house; he set the style agenda, as anyone who’s browsed the racks at a fast-fashion chain can tell you. Blazy’s appointment isn’t quite as surprising. He was Lee’s number two at Bottega Veneta from mid-2020, and Kering has had enormous success moving behind-the-scenes designers into the spotlight, see: Alessandro Michele at Gucci.
Vogue

LaQuan Smith, Jason Wu, and Aweng Choul Celebrate Barbara Sturm’s Return to New York

A visit from Dr. Barbara Sturm always elicits some fanfare in New York City. In 2019, it led to a raucous night at Indochine that saw Teyana Taylor clearing the dinner tables to open up an impromptu dance floor. On Tuesday night, much of the same unbridled joy was had by all who made their way to Zero Bond, the sleek new private members club in NoHo, to mark both Sturm’s first visit to New York in two years and the debut of the brand’s hair and scalp collection of shampoos and serums.
Complex

Tom Holland Showers Zendaya With Praise After She Becomes Youngest Winner of CFDA Fashion Icon Award

Tom Holland is head over heels for Zendaya and he wants everyone to know it. The Spider-Man actor took to Instagram Wednesday, where he congratulated his co-star (and rumored girlfriend) on her achievement: being the youngest-ever CFDA Fashion Icon Award winner. He congratulated her and stylist Law Roach, both of whom were honored at the New York City event.
brproud.com

Baton Rouge native Christopher John Rogers custom designs outfit for singer Adele

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge native Christopher John Rogers custom-designed an outfit for Adele’s Oprah interview special. The designer describes the look on Instagram as a double-faced Italian wool crepe tailoring in Magnolia with Swarovski crystal buttons. In a video, Adele said the original outfit had a skirt but was customized into pants by Rogers.
