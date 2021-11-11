Commentary: What happens when angry polarization takes over school boards and local government?

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s “narrow victory was a dumbfounding rebuke of the state’s Democrats, who went into the election with the drink-clinking serenity of the ensemble in the first act of the Poseidon Adventure,” warns New York magazine’s Adam Rice. The growing consensus: “It was the schools. . . . For a lot of parents, it was pretty simple. The public schools were closed for much longer than necessary, and Murphy did too little to open them.” In summer 2020, he was “edging toward a more proactive role” — until August, when “the state’s largest and most powerful teachers union, the New Jersey Education Association, declared that it was unsafe to return to classrooms, and Murphy immediately reversed himself.” Hence the Election Day revolt. “Maybe the suburban Democrats will return in 2022” or “maybe the effect will end up lasting longer” because “people tend to get mad — incandescently furious — when they think you’re hurting their kids.”

