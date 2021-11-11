CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thailand

Commentary: What happens when angry polarization takes over school boards and local government?

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy in the world would anyone enter public service in 2021?. After all, the scenes have become familiar: someone shaking with rage approaches the lectern. They start by berating the local school board or town council for following public health advice. Then, the conspiracy theories begin. Ordinary citizens serving their communities...

www.arcamax.com

New York Post

New Jersey parents’ revolt over schools and other commentary

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s “narrow victory was a dumbfounding rebuke of the state’s Democrats, who went into the election with the drink-clinking serenity of the ensemble in the first act of the Poseidon Adventure,” warns New York magazine’s Adam Rice. The growing consensus: “It was the schools. . . . For a lot of parents, it was pretty simple. The public schools were closed for much longer than necessary, and Murphy did too little to open them.” In summer 2020, he was “edging toward a more proactive role” — until August, when “the state’s largest and most powerful teachers union, the New Jersey Education Association, declared that it was unsafe to return to classrooms, and Murphy immediately reversed himself.” Hence the Election Day revolt. “Maybe the suburban Democrats will return in 2022” or “maybe the effect will end up lasting longer” because “people tend to get mad — incandescently furious — when they think you’re hurting their kids.”
The Staten Island Advance

‘When that happens, I’ll be gone’: At Staten Island school vaccine protest, parents express fear over future mandates

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Monday was the final day that New York City public schools were host to coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine clinics for kids ages 5 to 11, and at one Staten Island school dozens of parents and other residents rallied against the initiative while also expressing fear that students would be next to face a vaccine mandate.
krwg.org

Commentary: New Mexico gun ban must be extended to local boards

Last week, the New Mexico Legislature finally passed a rule banning guns in the state Capitol building. Now, they need to provide that same common-sense protection for local school boards and city councils. The Legislative Council Committee, which includes leaders from both parties and chambers and meets each month when...
thereader.com

Consultant for County’s Mental Health Spending, and City to Spend on Affordable Housing: What’s Happening in Your Local Government on Nov. 9

Every week, picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas. TIF: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on two requests for tax-increment financing during Tuesday’s...
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
The Center Square

Federal workers with natural immunity to COVID-19 sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Federal workers with naturally acquired immunity to COVID-19 filed a class-action lawsuit Monday against the federal government over the Biden administration's mandate that all federal workers be vaccinated against it as a condition of employment. The mandate doesn't allow for exemptions for religious or other reasons, including having natural immunity.
