Editorial: How the NRA used the Columbine massacre to make gun control the enemy

Secret recording reveals NRA brass reckoning with the Columbine shooting — and opting for self-preservation. The day after what was the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, NRA officials, lobbyists, and PR strategists held hours of meetings to chart the gun group’s response and what to do about its annual convention scheduled in nearby Denver just days later. In the 2.5 hours of recordings NPR reporter Tim Mak obtained, officials discuss the potential image impact of canceling — “if we tuck tail and run, we’re going to be accepting responsibility for what happened out there” — or proceeding normally — “if you don’t appear to be deferential in honoring the dead, you end up being a tremendous s***head.” Officials also floated, but ultimately rejected, a $1-million victims compensation fund for fear of being seen as admitting responsibility for the shooting. Leaders expressed alarm over radical members: Ultimately, the NRA went ahead with a stripped-down version of the convention with no exhibit hall, despite their concerns that it would distill attendance to the most hard-line and extreme NRA members. “The people you are most likely to get in that member meeting without an exhibit hall are the nuts,” CEO Wayne LaPierre said. Other top officials referred to such members as “hillbillies,” “wackos,” and “idiots.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO