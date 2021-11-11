CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Editorial: How the NRA used the Columbine massacre to make gun control the enemy

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2000, actor Charlton Heston helped rally the conservative base behind the embattled National Rifle Association with a convention speech asserting that then-Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore was planning to demonize NRA members as “gun-toting, knuckle-dragging, bloodthirsty maniacs.” Heston concocted a scenario in which a President Gore would dispatch fictitious...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Commentary: Disbanding the NRA won't be a magic bullet for gun control

On Aug. 6, 2020, following numerous scandals at the National Rifle Association, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit seeking to shut down the group. In the suit, James accused Wayne LaPierre, the NRA’s chief executive, and a number of senior officials, as well as the organization itself, of contributing to the loss of more than $64 million over three years. Detailed allegations of financial misconduct, self-dealing and lavish spending pepper the 169-page complaint.
LAW
thetrace.org

Revealed: How the NRA Reacted to Columbine

Secret recording reveals NRA brass reckoning with the Columbine shooting — and opting for self-preservation. The day after what was the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, NRA officials, lobbyists, and PR strategists held hours of meetings to chart the gun group’s response and what to do about its annual convention scheduled in nearby Denver just days later. In the 2.5 hours of recordings NPR reporter Tim Mak obtained, officials discuss the potential image impact of canceling — “if we tuck tail and run, we’re going to be accepting responsibility for what happened out there” — or proceeding normally — “if you don’t appear to be deferential in honoring the dead, you end up being a tremendous s***head.” Officials also floated, but ultimately rejected, a $1-million victims compensation fund for fear of being seen as admitting responsibility for the shooting. Leaders expressed alarm over radical members: Ultimately, the NRA went ahead with a stripped-down version of the convention with no exhibit hall, despite their concerns that it would distill attendance to the most hard-line and extreme NRA members. “The people you are most likely to get in that member meeting without an exhibit hall are the nuts,” CEO Wayne LaPierre said. Other top officials referred to such members as “hillbillies,” “wackos,” and “idiots.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Gore
Person
Charlton Heston
MSNBC

Republican seeks credit for infrastructure bill he voted against

As Congress prepared to pass the Democrats' American Rescue Plan earlier this year, Rep. John Yarmuth, the Democratic chairman of the House Budget Committee, made an important prediction on the chamber floor. "What we are all concerned about on our side," Yarmuth said, referring to Democrats, "is that the Republicans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Indicted GOP Congressman Says the Feds Got Him on Tape—Twice

That’s the news from a recent filing in federal court in the case against indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE), whose defense team acknowledged that the government made at least two recordings of the sitting congressman over the course of its investigation surrounding illicit campaign contributions from a Nigerian-Lebanese billionaire. But...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Nra#Guns#Gun Rights#Democratic#American#Columbine High School#National Public Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AMERICA: The Blog

Joe Biden's "Dark Winter": Was It Code for a Smallpox Plandemic?

Re-Published after the FBI seized vials labeled "smallpox" in a lab in a Merck lab in Philadelphia. Only the CDC in Atlanta and a facility in Russia are allowed to have. samples of this deadly disease. We suspected the next plandemic would be smallpox after Joe's repeated references to "Dark Winter": "According to the Center for Biosecurity, Dark Winter was the code name for an exercise simulating a "smallpox attack on U. S. Citizens" that was postulated at Andrews Airforce Base in Washington, D. C. in June of 2001."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Democrats face a 2022 superstorm

To date, online betting markets have not lived up to their initial hype. The idea was that the wisdom of the masses, manifested through real investments in predictions, might offer guidance on the most likely outcomes of various scenarios. In practice, though, these markets have often followed the conventional wisdom, not led it. That said, they can be useful as a benchmark for that sentiment, like so:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy