CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Movie Review – Cry Macho (2021)

By Robert Kojder
flickeringmyth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirected by Clint Eastwood. Starring Clint Eastwood, Eduardo Minett, Natalia Traven, Dwight Yoakam, Fernanda Urrejola, Horacio García Rojas, Ana Rey, and Paul Alayo. A one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder takes a job to bring a man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. On their journey, the...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Cry Macho’ review: on the road with a typically crabby Clint Eastwood cowboy

Clint Eastwood’s new film often seems in an awful rush, which is some feat for the 91-year-old filmmaker and star. He plays Mike Milo, a curmudgeonly cowboy who gave up caring a long time ago, but still has a respectful way with animals and a personal debt owed to his boss Howard (Dwight Yoakam). No sooner have we met the pair than Mike is out on the open road, headed to Mexico to retrieve Howard’s teenage son Rafo (Eduardo Minett) from his abusive ex-wife – and bring him home to a safer, more stable environment.
MOVIES
Decider

New Movies on Demand: ‘Candyman,’ ‘Cry Macho,’ ‘The Eyes Of Tammy Faye,’ + More

What’s scarier, Jessica Chastain and her face full of pancake makeup and lashes, or saying “Candyman” five times into the mirror? Find out in this week’s new movies on VOD! Chastain stars in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, which is out now on VOD after a brief theatrical run this fall. Chastain’s transformation is something else, but honestly, we will never ever tire of that chameleon Vincent D’Onofrio who is almost unrecognizable, as he often is, playing Jerry Falwell.
MOVIES
movieboozer.com

The Best Man (1964) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Have a Red Cocktail: for every reference to the notorious Red Scare. And Cheers: to this film for dramatizing American politics!. First of all, this film has nothing to do with weddings. Aside from that, without being too political, Hollywood sometimes likes to release films involving fictional political campaigns. In fact, film stars in real life will often campaign for film roles, awards, and accolades. Nevertheless, fictional stories about presidencies in the United States have been a unique feature of American cinema. For example, a film classic that centers around that notion is The Best Man.
MOVIES
ndsuspectrum.com

The Stack-Up: ‘Cry Macho’

I experienced a pleasant surprise recently when I saw a “Stack-Up” review is listed in the category, “Visual Arts”. (I didn’t think my articles qualified as any art). Another surprise I experienced earlier, were headlines of legendary actor/director Clint Eastwood announcing his retirement. If that is the case, then his most recent film, “Cry Macho” would be his swansong.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
dailytitan.com

Heart-shattering movie breakups to cry over

No breakup is ever pretty. While they can be cathartic and even funny in hindsight, Hollywood has a way of milking a love story for every drop of ugly, heart-wrenching drama. These movies show the most riveting ways that relationships can fall apart, from wordless, understated goodbyes to loud, explosive fights.
LOS ANGELES, CA
arcurrent.com

Review: “Cry Macho” is a story of being lost and found

“Cry Macho,” starring Clint Eastwood is a story in which Miko ( Eastwood) is a very old rodeo star who agrees to take on the mission of taking on a favor for his ex-boss, to bring back his son from rural Mexico. This film combines drama, romance and western action style.
MOVIES
The Day

Ron and Clint Howard on their breezy, brotherly Hollywood memoir

"Clint, you're sideways." "Well, I either have to be sideways or upside down. What's better?" "Sideways," says Ron Howard, steady helmsman of about 30 features and documentaries. Brother Clint Howard, five years his junior and proud owner of more than 250 acting credits, nods with something like satisfaction. His image on the screen remains sideways, and his older sibling allows the slightest of smiling head shakes — a silent "That's my brother."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Schenk
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Fernanda Urrejola
Person
Dwight Yoakam
New York Post

‘Isis’ actress JoAnna Cameron, DC Comics star, dead at 70

JoAnna Cameron, star of DC Comics’ cult classic Saturday morning series “The Secrets of Isis,” has died in Hawaii due to complications from a stroke. She was 70. Joanna Pang Atkins, the striking brunette’s co-star on the super-heroine series, which ran from 1975 to 1976 on CBS, announced the former actress’ passing via social media.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Neil Young Writes ‘After the Gold Rush’ for a Lost Dean Stockwell Movie

When news of Dean Stockwell’s death hit last week, much of the coverage centered around his career as a child star in the Forties when he acted alongside Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly, his role as the holographic advisor Al on the cult time-travel show Quantum Leap, and his work in movies like Married to the Mob and Blue Velvet. But he was also a part of the late Sixties–early Seventies Topanga Canyon art scene where he palled around with Russ Tamblyn, Dennis Hopper, George Herms, Wallace Berman, and Neil Young. He basically walked away from his acting career at this time...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Review#Cry Macho
movieboozer.com

Stagecoach to Fury (1956) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: every time the cavalry comes and goes. Do Not Be Sober: as the plot does more showing than telling. But Still Cheer: because the camera movements make the film a (somewhat) limited adventure!. By: Alex Phuong (Three Beers) – Westerns were a popular genre in earlier stages...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Nihilism in Cinema

Tom Jolliffe on cinema’s fascination with nihilistic film characters…. Nihilists…rejecting all values, beliefs, morals and systems of order, deeming life to be meaningless. Sounds like most peoples teenage years. On the other hand, as far as creating cinematic protagonists, a character with a nihilistic frame of mind might not necessarily seem like the safest creative choice. It can be difficult in pulling off any film, if your protagonist isn’t in some way redeemable, and nihilism in its most adhered forms can push a character into being irredeemable. Still, many filmmakers have taken the steps in portraying characters with a nihilistic point of view. The easiest way of course, is as an antagonist. But some filmmakers still have that creative bravery to paint their main subject with a nihilistic brush.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Emily in Paris star joins Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s new movie

Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo is set to star in a big upcoming movie alongside some huge names. He's joined the cast of the comedy Ticket To Paradise, according to Deadline, which also stars The Normal Heart's Julia Roberts, The Midnight Sky's George Clooney and Dear Evan Hansen star Kaitlyn Dever. Can you say A List!?
MOVIES
movieboozer.com

Mass (2021) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Do a Shot: every time someone cries. Take a Drink: for every shot of windows. Do a Shot: for every shot of the barbed wire fence. Take a Drink: for every awkward moment with the church women (That actress is perfect in this role) Do a Shot: every time you...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
horrorsociety.com

Inheritance (Review)

Director – Eric Palmer (Arm Wrestling Roulette) Starring – Andi-Jo Vargo, Nikki Aloise, and Nikki Claus. A few weeks back I was contacted by my friend Brad Twigg at Fuzzy Monkey Films to check out another filmmaker’s film. The director, Eric Palmer, was looking for people to review his new film Inheritance so Brad reached out to me because I had reviewed all of his films up to this point. I wasn’t able to check it out when it was sent to me but on Halloween while I was doing my annual horror binge I decided that Inheritance was the perfect film to toss into the rotation. I want to thank Brad for reaching out to me and I also want to thank Eric for allowing me the opportunity to review your film.
MOVIES
movieboozer.com

Gigot (1962) Movie Drinking Game & Review

And Cheers: to this moving film that has the potential to bring joy to the world!. First of all, developing friendships is part of life. In fact, there is the notion that some friendships do last forever. Interesting, some bonds between people are not exactly conventional. For example, Gigot presents a very original story that redefines what it means to have a friend.
MOVIES
movieboozer.com

Harriet Craig (1950) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: as the film reveals the dangers of household relationships. Do Not Be Sober: as the film features Harriet Craig as a control freak. But Still Cheer: for Joan Crawford for bringing this terrifying character to life on-screen!. By: Alex Phuong (Two Beers) – First of all, within...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy