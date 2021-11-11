Movie Review – Cry Macho (2021)

Tom Jolliffe on cinema’s fascination with nihilistic film characters…. Nihilists…rejecting all values, beliefs, morals and systems of order, deeming life to be meaningless. Sounds like most peoples teenage years. On the other hand, as far as creating cinematic protagonists, a character with a nihilistic frame of mind might not necessarily seem like the safest creative choice. It can be difficult in pulling off any film, if your protagonist isn’t in some way redeemable, and nihilism in its most adhered forms can push a character into being irredeemable. Still, many filmmakers have taken the steps in portraying characters with a nihilistic point of view. The easiest way of course, is as an antagonist. But some filmmakers still have that creative bravery to paint their main subject with a nihilistic brush.

