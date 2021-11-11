CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boss of insurer LV= defends sale amid backlash

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boss of a well-known insurer has defended its potential sale to a US private equity firm amid criticism from politicians and some of its members. Mark Hartigan, chief executive of LV=, said that a takeover by Bain Capital marked the "best financial outcome" for its members. The £530m...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

LV= rejects Royal London approach as ‘grenade’ to disrupt private equity sale

The 178-year-old mutual insurer at the centre of a controversial private equity takeover saga has accused its rival of lobbing in a “hand grenade” to try to disrupt its agreed £530 million sale.LV=, which was formerly called Liverpool Victoria, has rebuffed the latest approach from larger competitor Royal London criticising it as a deliberate attempt to derail the sale to Bain Capital with just weeks to go before a member vote.LV said the proposal from Royal London would see the business split up and result in redundancies and possible closures among its three sites in BournemouthExeter and Hitchin.I'm disappointed that they...
BUSINESS
BBC

Row over sale of insurer LV= escalates

The row over the sale of insurance firm LV= has escalated, with the company accusing a rival of "grossly misleading" its members. LV= said suitor Royal London had thrown a "hand grenade" to try to disrupt its planned £530m sale to US private equity firm Bain Capital, which would see LV= lose its mutual status.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Nadine Dorries orders deeper probe into Nvidia takeover of UK chip designer Arm

The Digital Secretary has ordered a deeper investigation into the multibillion-pound purchase of UK computer chip designer Arm by US tech giant Nvidia over competition and national security concerns.Nadine Dorries has written to the competition regulator instructing them to do an in-depth Phase Two probe of the proposed acquisition.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had already raised fears over the 40 billion dollar (£31.2 billion) deal, saying in August the merger might restrict the access Nvidia’s rivals have to Arm’s technology, which is used by firms in making semiconductor chips and other products.Its first investigation, ordered by previous Digital Secretary...
BUSINESS
Mark Hartigan
Ed Miliband
internationalinvestment.net

FCA under fire over LV sale

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has faced criticism for its role in overseeing the sale of British mutual insurer LV (formerly Liverpool Victoria) to Bain Capital. In a letter seen by the Daily Mail, the chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Mutuals Gareth Thomas asked the FCA to expose details of the negotiations, including whether LV had been offered more money by mutual insurer Royal London.
BUSINESS
BBC

Tesla: JP Morgan sues for $162m after Musk tweets

JP Morgan Chase is suing Tesla for $162 (£121m) over tweets in 2018 by boss Elon Musk that he could take the electric car maker private. The bank accused Tesla of "flagrantly" breaching a deal it claims should have triggered payments to JP Morgan. Mr Musk's notorious tweets that he...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Alibaba-led consortium poised for $8 billion deal for China chip giant Tsinghua: report

A consortium led by multinational tech giant Alibaba Group Holding could be set to take over debt-ridden Chinese chipmaker, Tsinghua Unigroup, in a deal worth over 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion), Bloomberg New reported Wednesday, citing sources. Alibaba's bid was seen as leading due to its weight in the tech space and financial position, and as it already has a cloud and chip business. Shares of Unisplendour , a unit of Tsinghua, climbed 5% in Shenzhen on Wednesday. None of the parties involved would offer comment to Bloomberg. The transaction is expected to be completed by December.
BUSINESS
#Lv#Bbc
WDEZ 101.9 FM

AIG Europe boss expects slowdown in insurance rate rises

LONDON (Reuters) – Insurance premium rates are likely to continue to climb in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in 2022, but probably at a slower clip, the chief executive of AIG Europe said at the Reuters Future of Insurance Europe conference on Friday. “We’re going to continue to see...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Netflix Re-Ups Deal For UK’s Shepperton Studios; Site Set For Significant Expansion

Netflix has struck a renewed long-term agreement with UK production facility Shepperton Studios. The site’s owner, Pinewood Group, also announced today that the site will be significantly expanded, with the new development totalling approximately 1 million sq ft of new production accommodation, and comprising 17 additional sound stages, adding to the 14 that already exist. Construction is set to be completed by 2023. The two parties did not disclose how much of the facility Netflix will occupy exclusively, but did confirm it will not be the entire studio. The UK continues to experience a boom in production and there are numerous studio projects...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Done Deals: StockX Acquires Reseller Inventory Management Company Scout + More News

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 17, 2021: StockX has announced the acquisition of power seller tool developer Scout. According to a statement, StockX said Scout serves more than 10,000 sneaker resellers globally. The acquisition of Scout, according to StockX, will help its customers accelerate their businesses and ramp up inventory with best-in-class automation, inventory management, tracking and integration with marketplaces. StockX said it will provide Scout for free to qualifying sellers, and all sellers who are currently using Scout will have access to the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Nestle aims to nearly double sales via e-commerce by 2025

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Nescafe maker Nestle (NESN.S) on Wednesday said it expects to nearly double its e-commerce sales to 25% of its group total by 2025 by stepping up marketing and technological investments. Nestle will push sales of its products to consumers directly via its own online channels, or...
BUSINESS
AFP

Hong Kong leader defends US bank head quarantine exemption

Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday defended allowing the head of JP Morgan Chase to skip a three-week Covid quarantine imposed on most other visitors, saying he worked for "a very big bank". JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon landed on Monday for a 32-hour whirlwind tour without undergoing the usual 21-day hotel quarantine even as the international business hub tightens restrictions to adhere to China's "zero-Covid" strategy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Starling Bank takes aim at overtaking Big Five rival Barclays

Starling Bank has revealed aims to overtake its mainstream rival Barclays in the business banking market within five years as the digital lender also gears up for a stock market float.Starling’s founder and chief executive, Anne Boden, told the PA news agency it was a “very realistic” timescale to surpass the Big Five player and more than double its 7% share of the small business market.In an updated paperback edition of her book, Banking On It, Ms Boden said she no longer considered the likes of Monzo – set up by Starling co-founder Tom Blomfield, who controversially left to launch...
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

Discord cancels Ethereum-based NFT integration plans amid community backlash

Plans for an Ethereum-based NFT integration were dropped by the popular social network platform, Discord. This followed after it received severe backlash from its community over the same. In fact, many even threatened to cancel their Nitro subscriptions. Earlier this week, Discord’s founder and CEO, Jason Citron had tweeted a...
COMPUTERS

