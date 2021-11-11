CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral trioxide aggregate immersed in sodium hypochlorite reduce the osteoblastic differentiation of human periodontal ligament stem cells

By Kozue Yamashita
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite mineral trioxide aggregate (WMTA) is a root canal treatment material, which is known to exhibit a dark brown color when in contact with sodium hypochlorite solution (NaOCl). This study aimed to investigate the effects of NaOCl on the surface properties of WMTA discs and WMTA-induced osteoblastic differentiation of periodontal ligament...

#Stem Cells#Min#Trioxide#Aggregates#Hypochlorite#Proroot#Na Wmta#Periodontium
