No difference in mid-term outcome after superior vs. anteroinferior plate position for displaced midshaft clavicle fractures

By Philip-Christian Nolte
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo compare outcomes, complications, revisions, and rates of implant removal of superior compared to anteroinferior plating in displaced midshaft clavicle fractures at mid-term follow-up. We retrospectively reviewed 79 patients who underwent operative treatment for displaced midshaft clavicle fractures (Group A: 28 patients with superior plating; Group B: 51 patients with anteroinferior...

IN THIS ARTICLE
