Electronics

A multimode metamaterial for a compact and robust dualband wireless power transfer system

By Xin Jiang
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo release more flexibility for users to charge their portable devices, researchers have increasingly developed compact wireless power transfer (WPT) systems in recent years. Also, a dual-band WPT system is proposed to transfer power and signal simultaneously, enriching the system's functionality. Moreover, a stacked metasurface has recently been proposed for a...

Nature.com

A data-driven approach to increasing the lifetime of IoT sensor nodes

Data transmission accounts for significant energy consumption in wireless sensor networks where streaming data is generated by the sensors. This impedes their use in many settings, including livestock monitoring over large pastures (which forms our target application). We present Ambrosia, a lightweight protocol that utilizes a window-based timeseries forecasting mechanism for data reduction. Ambrosia employs a configurable error threshold to ensure that the accuracy of end applications is unaffected by the data transfer reduction. Experimental evaluations using LoRa and BLE on a real livestock monitoring deployment demonstrate 60% reduction in data transmission and a 2Â \(\times\) increase in battery lifetime.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Detection of cancer stem cells by EMT-specific biomarker-based peptide ligands

The occurrence of epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) within tumors, which enables invasion and metastasis, is linked to cancer stem cells (CSCs) with drug and radiation resistance. We used two specific peptides, F7 and SP peptides, to detect EMT derived cells or CSCs. Human tongue squamous carcinoma cell line-SAS transfected with reporter genes was generated and followed by spheroid culture. A small molecule inhibitor-Unc0642 and low-dose ionizing radiation (IR) were used for induction of EMT. Confocal microscopic imaging and fluorescence-activated cell sorting analysis were performed to evaluate the binding ability and specificity of peptides. A SAS xenograft mouse model with EMT induction was established for assessing the binding affinity of peptides. The results showed that F7 and SP peptides not only specifically penetrated into cytoplasm of SAS cells but also bound to EMT derived cells and CSCs with high nucleolin and vimentin expression. In addition, the expression of CSC marker and the binding of peptides were increased in tumors isolated from Unc0642/IR-treated groups. Our study demonstrates the potential of these peptides for detecting EMT derived cells or CSCs and might provide an alternative isolation method for these subpopulations within the tumor in the future.
CANCER

