Electronics

PET/CT background noise and its effect on speech recognition

By Iva Speck
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePositron emission tomography (PET) has been successfully used to investigate central nervous processes, including the central auditory pathway. Unlike early water-cooled PET-scanners, novel PET/CT scanners employ air cooling and include a CT system, both of which result in higher background noise levels. In the present study, we describe the background noise...

Comments / 0

Substituting facial movements in singers changes the sounds of musical intervals

Cross-modal integration is ubiquitous within perception and, in humans, the McGurk effect demonstrates that seeing a person articulating speech can change what we hear into a new auditory percept. It remains unclear whether cross-modal integration of sight and sound generalizes to other visible vocal articulations like those made by singers. We surmise that perceptual integrative effects should involve music deeply, since there is ample indeterminacy and variability in its auditory signals. We show that switching videos of sung musical intervals changes systematically the estimated distance between two notes of a musical interval so that pairing the video of a smaller sung interval to a relatively larger auditory led to compression effects on rated intervals, whereas the reverse led to a stretching effect. In addition, after seeing a visually switched video of an equally-tempered sung interval and then hearing the same interval played on the piano, the two intervals were judged often different though they differed only in instrument. These findings reveal spontaneous, cross-modal, integration of vocal sounds and clearly indicate that strong integration of sound and sight can occur beyond the articulations of natural speech.
Transcriptional changes and the role of ONECUT1 in hPSC pancreatic differentiation

Cell type specification during pancreatic development is tightly controlled by a transcriptional and epigenetic network. The precise role of most transcription factors, however, has been only described in mice. To convey such concepts to human pancreatic development, alternative model systems such as pancreatic in vitro differentiation of human pluripotent stem cells can be employed. Here, we analyzed stage-specific RNA-, ChIP-, and ATAC-sequencing data to dissect transcriptional and regulatory mechanisms during pancreatic development. Transcriptome and open chromatin maps of pancreatic differentiation from human pluripotent stem cells provide a stage-specific pattern of known pancreatic transcription factors and indicate ONECUT1 as a crucial fate regulator in pancreas progenitors. Moreover, our data suggest that ONECUT1 is also involved in preparing pancreatic progenitors for later endocrine specification. The dissection of the transcriptional and regulatory circuitry revealed an important role for ONECUT1 within such network and will serve as resource to study human development and disease.
A newly discovered behavior ('tail-belting') among wild rodents in sub zero conditions

Rodents are among the most successful mammals because they have the ability to adapt to a broad range of environmental conditions. Here, we present the first record of a previously unknown thermal adaptation to cold stress that repeatedly occurred in two species of non-commensal rodents (Apodemus flavicollis and Apodemus agrarius). The classic rodent literature implies that rodents prevent heat loss via a broad range of behavioral adaptations including sheltering, sitting on their tails, curling into a ball, or huddling with conspecifics. Here, we have repeatedly observed an undescribed behavior which we refer to as "tail-belting". This behavior was performed under cold stress, whereby animals lift and curl the tail medially, before resting it on the dorsal, medial rump while feeding or resting. We documented 115 instances of the tail-belting behavior; 38 in Apodemus agrarius, and 77 in Apodemus flavicollis. Thermal imaging data show the tails remained near ambient temperature even when temperatures were below 0Â Â°C. Since the tail-belting occurred only when the temperature dropped below âˆ’Â 6.9Â Â°C (for A. flavicollis) and âˆ’Â 9.5Â Â°C (for A. agrarius), we surmise that frostbite prevention may be the primary reason for this adaptation. It is likely that tail-belting has not previously been documented because free-ranging mice are rarely-recorded in the wild under extreme cold conditions. Given that these animals are so closely-related to laboratory rodents, this knowledge could potentially be relevant to researchers in various disciplines. We conclude by setting several directions for future research in this area.
Alterations in meibomian glands in patients treated with intensity-modulated radiotherapy for head and neck cancer

Patients undergoing intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT) for head and neck cancer may have increased incidence of dry eye disease and the exact mechanism is unclear. The present study aims to assess tear film and meibomian gland (MG) features in patients who received IMRT for head and neck cancer not involving the orbital area. Twenty-seven patients (64.7"‰Â±"‰9.8Â years) and 30 age-matched controls (61.4"‰Â±"‰11.0Â years) underwent a comprehensive dry eye work-up. Compared to the control group, the patients had more lid margin abnormalities, and worse meibum quality. The MG loss, calculated as (tarsal area-MG area)/tarsal area, was higher in the patient group in both the upper (53.0"‰Â±"‰12.0% vs. 35.1"‰Â±"‰10.3%, p"‰<"‰0.001) and lower lids (69.5"‰Â±"‰12.6% vs. 48.5"‰Â±"‰12.5%, p"‰<"‰0.001). In the patient group, more MG loss in the lower lids correlated with worse meibum quality (r"‰="‰0.445, p"‰="‰0.029). In contrast, there was no significant difference in aqueous tear production level, measured with Schirmer test. Patients treated with IMRT for head and neck cancer seemed to have comparable lacrimal gland function to the controls despite more dry eye symptoms. However, the patients had MG functional and morphological changes, which may present a higher risk for developing dry eye disease.
Leaf nodule endosymbiotic Burkholderia confer targeted allelopathy to their Psychotria hosts

After a century of investigations, the function of the obligate betaproteobacterial endosymbionts accommodated in leaf nodules of tropical Rubiaceae remained enigmatic. We report that the Î±-d-glucose analogue (+)-streptol, systemically supplied by mature Ca. Burkholderia kirkii nodules to their Psychotria hosts, exhibits potent and selective root growth inhibiting activity. We provide compelling evidence that (+)-streptol specifically affects meristematic root cells transitioning to anisotropic elongation by disrupting cell wall organization in a mechanism of action that is distinct from canonical cellulose biosynthesis inhibitors. We observed no inhibitory or cytotoxic effects on organisms other than seed plants, further suggesting (+)-streptol as a bona fide allelochemical. We propose that the suppression of growth of plant competitors is a major driver of the formation and maintenance of the Psychotria"“Burkholderia association. In addition to potential agricultural applications as a herbicidal agent, (+)-streptol might also prove useful to dissect plant cell and organ growth processes.
Remote drain inspection framework using the convolutional neural network and re-configurable robot Raptor

Drain blockage is a crucial problem in the urban environment. It heavily affects the ecosystem and human health. Hence, routine drain inspection is essential for urban environment. Manual drain inspection is a tedious task and prone to accidents and water-borne diseases. This work presents a drain inspection framework using convolutional neural network (CNN) based object detection algorithm and in house developed reconfigurable teleoperated robot called 'Raptor'. The CNN based object detection model was trained using a transfer learning scheme with our custom drain-blocking objects data-set. The efficiency of the trained CNN algorithm and drain inspection robot Raptor was evaluated through various real-time drain inspection field trial. The experimental results indicate that our trained object detection algorithm has detect and classified the drain blocking objects with 91.42% accuracy for both offline and online test images and is able to process 18 frames per second (FPS). Further, the maneuverability of the robot was evaluated from various open and closed drain environment. The field trial results ensure that the robot maneuverability was stable, and its mapping and localization is also accurate in a complex drain environment.
Colorful and facile in situ nanosilver coating on sisal/cotton interwoven fabrics mediated from European larch heartwood

This study reports on a novel coloration approach for sisal/cotton interwoven fabric via in situ synthesis of European larch (Larix decidua) heartwood-anchored sustainable nanosilver. The heartwood extracts functioned as the reducing and stabilizing agent in reaction systems. The deposited silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) over the fabric surfaces displayed brilliant coloration effects with improved fastness ratings and color strengths (K/S). The successful depositions of nanosilvers were quantified and increasing trends in K/S values with the increase in silver precursor loading were discovered. The concentrations of AgNPs deposited on fabric surfaces were found to be 16Â mg/L, 323Â mg/L, and 697Â mg/L, which were measured through an iCP OES (atomic absorption spectroscopy) test. The K/S values obtained for different loadings of silver precursors (0.5, 1.5, and 2.5Â mM (w/v)) are 2.74, 6.76, and 8.96. Morphological studies of the control and AgNP-treated fabrics also displayed a uniform and homogeneous distribution of AgNPs over the fabric surfaces. FTIRÂ (Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy) studies of the sustainably developed materials further confirms the successful bonding between the fabrics and AgNPs. Furthermore, stability against temperature was also noticed as per TGAÂ (thermogravimetric analysis) and DTGÂ (derivative TG) analysis although there was a slight decline from the control sisal/cotton interwoven fabrics observed. Statistically, regression analysis and ANOVA tests were conducted to understand the significance of increased nanosilver loading on sisal/cotton interwoven fabrics. In summary, the perceived results demonstrated successful coloration and functionalization of sisal/cotton interwoven fabrics through green AgNPs, which could indicate a new milestone for industrial production units.
Population receptive fields of human primary visual cortex organised as DC-balanced bandpass filters

The response to visual stimulation of population receptive fields (pRF) in the human visual cortex has been modelled with a Difference of Gaussians model, yet many aspects of their organisation remain poorly understood. Here, we examined the mathematical basis and signal-processing properties of this model and argue that the DC-balanced Difference of Gaussians (DoG) holds a number of advantages over a DC-biased DoG. Through functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) pRF mapping, we compared performance of DC-balanced and DC-biased models in human primary visual cortex and found that when model complexity is taken into account, the DC-balanced model is preferred. Finally, we present evidence indicating that the BOLD signal DC offset contains information related to the processing of visual stimuli. Taken together, the results indicate that V1 pRFs are at least frequently organised in the exact constellation that allows them to function as bandpass filters, which makes the separation of stimulus contrast and luminance possible. We further speculate that if the DoG models stimulus contrast, the DC offset may reflect stimulus luminance. These findings suggest that it may be possible to separate contrast and luminance processing in fMRI experiments and this could lead to new insights on the haemodynamic response.
Spatiotemporal dynamics of a glioma immune interaction model

We report a mathematical model which depicts the spatiotemporal dynamics of glioma cells, macrophages, cytotoxic-T-lymphocytes, immuno-suppressive cytokine TGF-Î² and immuno-stimulatory cytokine IFN-Î³ through a system of five coupled reaction-diffusion equations. We performed local stability analysis of the biologically based mathematical model for the growth of glioma cell population and their environment. The presented stability analysis of the model system demonstrates that the temporally stable positive interior steady state remains stable under the small inhomogeneous spatiotemporal perturbations. The irregular spatiotemporal dynamics of gliomas, macrophages and cytotoxic T-lymphocytes are discussed extensively and some numerical simulations are presented. Performed some numerical simulations in both one and two dimensional spaces. The occurrence of heterogeneous pattern formation of the system has both biological and mathematical implications and the concepts of glioma cell progression and invasion are considered. Simulation of the model shows that by increasing the value of time, the glioma cell population, macrophages and cytotoxic-T-lymphocytes spread throughout the domain.
A distributed fMRI-based signature for the subjective experience of fear

The specific neural systems underlying the subjective feeling of fear are debated in affective neuroscience. Here, we combine functional MRI with machine learning to identify and evaluate a sensitive and generalizable neural signature predictive of the momentary self-reported subjective fear experience across discovery (n"‰="‰67), validation (n"‰="‰20) and generalization (n"‰="‰31) cohorts. We systematically demonstrate that accurate fear prediction crucially requires distributed brain systems, with important contributions from cortical (e.g., prefrontal, midcingulate and insular cortices) and subcortical (e.g., thalamus, periaqueductal gray, basal forebrain and amygdala) regions. We further demonstrate that the neural representation of subjective fear is distinguishable from the representation of conditioned threat and general negative affect. Overall, our findings suggest that subjective fear, which exhibits distinct neural representation with some other aversive states, is encoded in distributed systems rather than isolated 'fear centers'.
Stretchable and anti-impact iontronic pressure sensor with an ultrabroad linear range for biophysical monitoring and deep learning-aided knee rehabilitation

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 92 (2021) Cite this article. Monitoring biophysical signals such as body or organ movements and other physical phenomena is necessary for patient rehabilitation. However, stretchable flexible pressure sensors with high sensitivity and a broad range that can meet these requirements are still lacking. Herein, we successfully monitored various vital biophysical features and implemented in-sensor dynamic deep learning for knee rehabilitation using an ultrabroad linear range and high-sensitivity stretchable iontronic pressure sensor (SIPS). We optimized the topological structure and material composition of the electrode to build a fully stretching on-skin sensor. The high sensitivity (12.43 kPaâˆ’1), ultrabroad linear sensing range (1"‰MPa), high pressure resolution (6.4"‰Pa), long-term durability (no decay after 12000 cycles), and excellent stretchability (up to 20%) allow the sensor to maintain operating stability, even in emergency cases with a high sudden impact force (near 1"‰MPa) applied to the sensor. As a practical demonstration, the SIPS can positively track biophysical signals such as pulse waves, muscle movements, and plantar pressure. Importantly, with the help of a neuro-inspired fully convolutional network algorithm, the SIPS can accurately predict knee joint postures for better rehabilitation after orthopedic surgery. Our SIPS has potential as a promising candidate for wearable electronics and artificial intelligent medical engineering owing to its unique high signal-to-noise ratio and ultrabroad linear range.
The Pupil in Your Eye Can Perceive Numerical Information, Not Just Light

You might know that the size of the pupils in our eyes changes depending on how well lit our environment is, but there's more to the story: Scientists have now discovered that the pupil also shifts in size depending on how many objects we're observing. The more objects in a scene, the bigger the pupil grows, as if to better accommodate everything that it has to look at. This "perceived numerosity" is a simple and automatic reflex, the new research shows. In a new study, researchers observed the pupil sizes of 16 participants while they looked at pictures of dots. In some...
In Extremely Rare Case, a Woman With HIV Has 'Cleared' The Virus Without Treatment

An anonymous woman from Argentina has become only the second person known to ever show no detectable traces of an HIV infection without receiving a stem cell transplantation treatment to cure it. The so-called 'Esperanza patient', named after her hometown in Argentina, was first diagnosed with HIV-1 in 2013 – but after eight years of follow-up checks and a total of 10 commercial viral load tests, there appears to be no sign of active viral infection in her body, nor any evidence of HIV-1-associated disease. While the woman's case recalls some other famous patients who made headlines for seemingly beating the infection –...
COVID Can Cause Strange Eye and Ear Symptoms

Red eyes, ringing ears, sensitivity to light, trouble hearing: although a loss of taste and smell have become well-known sensory symptoms of COVID, accumulating research suggests that vision and hearing are also frequent targets of SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes the disease. More than 10 percent of people who get...
Identifying subtypes of depression in clinician-annotated text: a retrospective cohort study

Current criteria for depression are imprecise and do not accurately characterize its distinct clinical presentations. As a result, its diagnosis lacks clinical utility in both treatment and research settings. Data-driven efforts to refine criteria have typically focused on a limited set of symptoms that do not reflect the disorder's heterogeneity. By contrast, clinicians often write about patients in depth, creating descriptions that may better characterize depression. However, clinical text is not commonly used to this end. Here we show that clinically relevant depressive subtypes can be derived from unstructured electronic health records. Five subtypes were identified amongst 18,314 patients with depression treated at a large mental healthcare provider by using unsupervised machine learning: severe-typical, psychotic, mild-typical, agitated, and anergic-apathetic. Subtypes were used to place patients in groups for validation; groups were found to be associated with future outcomes and characteristics that were consistent with the subtypes. These associations suggest that these categorizations are actionable due to their validity with respect to disease prognosis. Moreover, they were derived with automated techniques that might theoretically be widely implemented, allowing for future analyses in more varied populations and settings. Additional research, especially with respect to treatment response, may prove useful in further evaluation.
It’s a snap: the friction-based physics behind a common gesture

A simple snap of the fingers boasts some complex physics. The arm loads up energy and then releases it explosively, so that the middle finger hits the palm with a sharp smack. A team has now shown how that process depends on the friction of human skin1. Access options. Subscribe...
Children's mental and behavioral health, schooling, and socioeconomic characteristics during school closure in France due to COVID-19: the SAPRIS project

COVID-19 limitation strategies have led to widespread school closures around the world. The present study reports children's mental health and associated factors during the COVID-19 school closure in France in the spring of 2020. We conducted a cross-sectional analysis using data from the SAPRIS project set up during the COVID-19 pandemic in France. Using multinomial logistic regression models, we estimated associations between children's mental health, children's health behaviors, schooling, and socioeconomic characteristics of the children's families. The sample consisted of 5702 children aged 8"“9Â years, including 50.2% girls. In multivariate logistic regression models, children's sleeping difficulties were associated with children's abnormal symptoms of both hyperactivity-inattention (adjusted Odds Ratio (aOR) 2.05; 95% Confidence Interval 1.70"“2.47) and emotional symptoms (aOR 5.34; 95% CI 4.16"“6.86). Factors specifically associated with abnormal hyperactivity/inattention were: male sex (aOR 2.29; 95% CI 1.90"“2.76), access to specialized care prior to the pandemic and its suspension during school closure (aOR 1.51; 95% CI 1.21"“1.88), abnormal emotional symptoms (aOR 4.06; 95% CI 3.11"“5.29), being unschooled or schooled with assistance before lockdown (aOR 2.13; 95% CI 1.43"“3.17), and tutoring with difficulties or absence of a tutor (aOR 3.25; 95% CI 2.64"“3.99; aOR 2.47; 95% CI 1.48"“4.11, respectively). Factors associated with children's emotional symptoms were the following: being born pre-term (aOR 1.34; 95% CI 1.03"“1.73), COVID-19 cases among household members (aOR 1.72; 95% CI 1.08"“2.73), abnormal symptoms of hyperactivity/inattention (aOR 4.18; 95% CI 3.27"“5.34) and modest income (aOR 1.45; 95% CI 1.07"“1.96; aOR 1.36; 95% CI 1.01"“1.84). Multiple characteristics were associated with elevated levels of symptoms of hyperactivity-inattention and emotional symptoms in children during the period of school closure due to COVID-19. Further studies are needed to help policymakers to balance the pros and cons of closing schools, taking into consideration the educational and psychological consequences for children.
Diesel2p mesoscope with dual independent scan engines for flexible capture of dynamics in distributed neural circuitry

Imaging the activity of neurons that are widely distributed across brain regions deep in scattering tissue at high speed remains challenging. Here, we introduce an open-source system with Dual Independent Enhanced Scan Engines for Large field-of-view Two-Photon imaging (Diesel2p). Combining optical design, adaptive optics, and temporal multiplexing, the system offers subcellular resolution over a large field-of-view of ~25 mm2, encompassing distances up to 7"‰mm, with independent scan engines. We demonstrate the flexibility and various use cases of this system for calcium imaging of neurons in the living brain.
