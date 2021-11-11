Poor countries push for compensation over damage caused by climate change
By A Martínez
Developing nations at the international climate summit in Glasgow are there to tell world leaders that they've already experienced more extreme disasters, and they're pushing for wealthier nations to compensate them for the damage. Thing is, though, that is becoming a major sticking point in the negotiations. NPR's Lauren Sommer is...
The equivalent of the Mediterranean Sea is not expected to flood the middle of the United States in the year 2030 if nothing is done about climate change, despite a map saying it could. Facebook users shared an image of the U.S. with the Mediterranean Sea and parts of Europe...
Research by scientists from UCLA and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory strengthens the case that climate change has been the main cause of the growing amount of land in the western U.S. that has been destroyed by large wildfires over the past two decades. Rong Fu, a UCLA professor of atmospheric...
Rich countries must hit their $100bn climate finance target in the last week of Cop26 or it will be catastrophic for the poorest nations suffering the most from the climate crisis, the Gambian environment minister has warned. In an interview with the Guardian as he prepared to leave for Glasgow,...
The seasons are strange now in Beverly Longid’s home of Cordillera, in the Philippines. The crops don’t ripen at the usual times. The sun beats down hotter than ever before. The springs she always relied on for water have run dry. Human-caused climate change has taken so much from her...
A new study finds scientific consensus that humans are causing global warming. Public opinion is lagging behind the data when it comes to climate change. There is a partisan split, with more Democrats believing in climate change and more Republicans denying it. When former Vice President Al Gore launched the...
Creator: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI | Credit: AFP via Getty Images. Now, it is no secret that the climate is changing. There have been a lot of summits where many countries have participated, and everyone has agreed by and large that immediate action needs to be taken to tackle the challenges of climate change. Based on the concept of common but differentiated responsibility, it was accepted by the developed nations that they would contribute a large amount of sum and help the developing nations in tackling the impact of climate change. Thus, it was decided that by 2020, a sum of $100 billion per year would be contributed by the developed nations to help the developing nations in tackling the problems of climate change. Now, with most of the commitments that were made in the past, this also was not really held and the target was shifted to 2025. Although we have still not reached the $100 billion mark target, things seem to be improving. In 2018, for example, a commitment of $78.9 billion was made from the developed nations, although we are still far from the $100 billion aim, there is some progress that has been made. However, the reality behind these numbers also needs to be taken into account.
Climate change is spurring people to rapidly accelerate their bucket lists — see the millennia-old Sequoia trees before they burn, the glaciers before they melt or the tropical reefs before they die. Why it matters: Climate change is having a profound impact on the earth's natural wonders. For more than...
When the Australian bushfires first ignited in June of 2019, people believed that they would be as brief and controllable as they had been for hundreds of years. They soon learned that the ravages of climate change clearly had a marked effect on the severity of their annual wildfires. Burning, Amazon Prime's newest documentary film, breaks down the factors that led to this nigh-unquenchable blaze and offers a unique look into the fires effected the lives of Australians across the continent.
Traumatic events play serious tricks on one’s mind. We all have those specific triggers that, when we experience them, cause the brain to immediately bring us back to terrifying memories we would rather forget. “Smoky air and the oddly specific smell of the inside of an N95 mask bring me...
As governments face the challenge of delivering on their net-zero by 2050 commitments, a new OECD report says they must focus in parallel on reducing and managing the inevitable risk of further losses and damages from climate change. The "Managing Climate Risks, Facing up to Losses and Damages" report says...
A severe rainstorm destroyed a beloved trail at Acadia National Park. Now, the park service is trying to decide whether it makes sense to repair it as climate change brings more severe storms to the park. Reporter Carly Peruccio has the story. This story is part of Covering Climate Now,...
The COP26 climate negotiations taking place in Glasgow this month are charged with the inequity of the climate crisis. Wealthy nations like the U.S., Germany, and the U.K. have sent carbon emissions into the atmosphere unchecked for more than a century, and now some of the poorest parts of the world, which did nothing to contribute to climate change, are being eaten up by rising seas, devastated by drought, or irreparably damaged by extreme weather and wildfires.
For the past two weeks in Glasgow, Scotland, world leaders have gathered at COP 26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, to listen to the same message: Disaster is just around the corner. “The world has to step up, and it has to step up now,” former President Barack Obama...
Extreme weather driven by climate breakdown is hitting the world “with a new ferocity”, the UN has said, but countries have so far failed to prepare for the widespread damage that is now inevitable even if greenhouse gas emissions are reduced. Developing countries are particularly at risk, but they are...
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, got himself into an unfortunate mess during this week’s COP26 conference on climate change held in Glasgow, Scotland. After he claimed that politicians who failed to take the necessary action to halt climate change would be viewed in an even worse light than those who had ignored the rise of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, he was asked whether that meant failure to act on climate change would be worse than allowing genocide to happen.
[WASHINGTON, DC] – Strengthening government efficiency, empowering households and businesses, and reducing future risks by improving spatial planning and natural coastal protection are some of the key recommendations to boost the Caribbean’s ability to bounce back from shocks according to a new World Bank flagship report. The Report. The report,...
Vulnerable countries at COP26 say rich nations are pushing back against their attempts to secure compensation for the damage caused by climate change. Poorer countries see it as critical that money for loss and damage be part of negotiations this week. Negotiators agreed in Paris in 2015 to address the...
GLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) – Poor nations are pressuring their wealthy counterparts at the U.N. climate summit to pay up for the mounting damage being caused by global warming, pointing to increasing powerful storms, cyclones, droughts and floods afflicting their people. The campaign being waged at the U.N. climate summit in...
A Brazilian tribal chief has warned Welsh soya imports could be responsible for "not only deforestation but indigenous blood". Rivelino Verá Gabriel said soy farming was wrecking the lifestyle of the South American nation's Mbya Guarani people. It comes as the effect on deforestation by goods imported to Wales from...
