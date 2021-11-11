CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Poor countries push for compensation over damage caused by climate change

By A Martínez
kclu.org
 6 days ago

Developing nations at the international climate summit in Glasgow are there to tell world leaders that they've already experienced more extreme disasters, and they're pushing for wealthier nations to compensate them for the damage. Thing is, though, that is becoming a major sticking point in the negotiations. NPR's Lauren Sommer is...

www.kclu.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Climate Agreement#Climate Science#Compensation#Npr#The European Union
psychologytoday.com

Scientific Consensus: Humans Are Causing Climate Change

A new study finds scientific consensus that humans are causing global warming. Public opinion is lagging behind the data when it comes to climate change. There is a partisan split, with more Democrats believing in climate change and more Republicans denying it. When former Vice President Al Gore launched the...
AMERICAS
Vishnuaravi

Developed Countries are far from meeting their targets for Climate Change

Creator: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI | Credit: AFP via Getty Images. Now, it is no secret that the climate is changing. There have been a lot of summits where many countries have participated, and everyone has agreed by and large that immediate action needs to be taken to tackle the challenges of climate change. Based on the concept of common but differentiated responsibility, it was accepted by the developed nations that they would contribute a large amount of sum and help the developing nations in tackling the impact of climate change. Thus, it was decided that by 2020, a sum of $100 billion per year would be contributed by the developed nations to help the developing nations in tackling the problems of climate change. Now, with most of the commitments that were made in the past, this also was not really held and the target was shifted to 2025. Although we have still not reached the $100 billion mark target, things seem to be improving. In 2018, for example, a commitment of $78.9 billion was made from the developed nations, although we are still far from the $100 billion aim, there is some progress that has been made. However, the reality behind these numbers also needs to be taken into account.
Axios

Climate change is causing people to change their bucket lists

Climate change is spurring people to rapidly accelerate their bucket lists — see the millennia-old Sequoia trees before they burn, the glaciers before they melt or the tropical reefs before they die. Why it matters: Climate change is having a profound impact on the earth's natural wonders. For more than...
ENVIRONMENT
GreenMatters

‘Burning’ Doc Sheds Light on the Destruction Caused by the Australian Bushfires and Climate Change

When the Australian bushfires first ignited in June of 2019, people believed that they would be as brief and controllable as they had been for hundreds of years. They soon learned that the ravages of climate change clearly had a marked effect on the severity of their annual wildfires. Burning, Amazon Prime's newest documentary film, breaks down the factors that led to this nigh-unquenchable blaze and offers a unique look into the fires effected the lives of Australians across the continent.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Inverse

Mind games: How disasters caused by climate change are causing PTSD

Traumatic events play serious tricks on one’s mind. We all have those specific triggers that, when we experience them, cause the brain to immediately bring us back to terrifying memories we would rather forget. “Smoky air and the oddly specific smell of the inside of an N95 mask bring me...
ENVIRONMENT
Grist

Report: Poor countries need 5 to 10 times more funding to adapt to climate risks they did not create

The COP26 climate negotiations taking place in Glasgow this month are charged with the inequity of the climate crisis. Wealthy nations like the U.S., Germany, and the U.K. have sent carbon emissions into the atmosphere unchecked for more than a century, and now some of the poorest parts of the world, which did nothing to contribute to climate change, are being eaten up by rising seas, devastated by drought, or irreparably damaged by extreme weather and wildfires.
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

50 years of predictions that the climate apocalypse is nigh

For the past two weeks in Glasgow, Scotland, world leaders have gathered at COP 26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, to listen to the same message: Disaster is just around the corner. “The world has to step up, and it has to step up now,” former President Barack Obama...
ENVIRONMENT
The Jewish Press

The Inconvenient Truths Behind the Hysteria over Climate Change

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, got himself into an unfortunate mess during this week’s COP26 conference on climate change held in Glasgow, Scotland. After he claimed that politicians who failed to take the necessary action to halt climate change would be viewed in an even worse light than those who had ignored the rise of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, he was asked whether that meant failure to act on climate change would be worse than allowing genocide to happen.
ENVIRONMENT
sflcn.com

Caribbean Countries Urged to Address Effects of Climate Change

[WASHINGTON, DC] – Strengthening government efficiency, empowering households and businesses, and reducing future risks by improving spatial planning and natural coastal protection are some of the key recommendations to boost the Caribbean’s ability to bounce back from shocks according to a new World Bank flagship report. The Report. The report,...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: Rich countries ‘pushing back’ on paying for climate loss

Vulnerable countries at COP26 say rich nations are pushing back against their attempts to secure compensation for the damage caused by climate change. Poorer countries see it as critical that money for loss and damage be part of negotiations this week. Negotiators agreed in Paris in 2015 to address the...
ENVIRONMENT
wincountry.com

As climate damage mounts, poor nations press wealthy to pay up

GLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) – Poor nations are pressuring their wealthy counterparts at the U.N. climate summit to pay up for the mounting damage being caused by global warming, pointing to increasing powerful storms, cyclones, droughts and floods afflicting their people. The campaign being waged at the U.N. climate summit in...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Climate change: Wales imports 'cause deforestation'

A Brazilian tribal chief has warned Welsh soya imports could be responsible for "not only deforestation but indigenous blood". Rivelino Verá Gabriel said soy farming was wrecking the lifestyle of the South American nation's Mbya Guarani people. It comes as the effect on deforestation by goods imported to Wales from...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy