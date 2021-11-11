South Korea Unveils Drone Airport Shuttle

The unpublicized maneuvers are being staged in the wake of a spate of potentially destabilizing missile developments on the peninsula. Amid a simmering ‘missile race’ on the Korean peninsula, South Korea and the United States are running a large-scale air exercise in the region, with around 200 aircraft reportedly involved. The maneuvers represent a return to the large-scale collaboration of this kind between the two nations that was scaled back dramatically as Washington attempted to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear weapons program. However, with more recent hopes that Pyongyang might resume talks, the current exercise is being run without any media fanfare. North Korea, for its part, has traditionally complained about these kinds of exercises, whatever the scale.

MILITARY ・ 14 DAYS AGO