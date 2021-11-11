Five Star Business Finance files for Rs 2,752 crore IPO

Issue of LTIP Options and Share Options and adjustment in timescales for certain existing share options. GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that, under the Remuneration Policy approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2021 ('the Remuneration Policy'), the Remuneration Committee has approved the grant under the Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) of options (the 'LTIP Options') over a maximum of 3,000,000 ordinary shares of £0.10 ('Ordinary Shares'), subject to the performance conditions set out below, to the Company's executive directors. Separately the Remuneration Committee has also approved the issue of up to 4,942,500 share options under its existing share option plans to staff (the 'Staff Share Options') and, under the discretion approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2021 (Resolutions 4 and 5), approved the adjustment in timescales to reflect COVID-19 related impacts in relation to certain existing share options as set out below.

