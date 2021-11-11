CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Star Business Finance files for Rs 2,752 crore IPO

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Non-Banking Financial Company, Five Star Business Finance Limited (FSBFL) has filed preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise up to Rs 2,752 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO is a complete...

