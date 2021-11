Newly-signed Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson is ready for a fresh start. The 14-year-old veteran said he would accept any role his new team asks of him. "I'm not asking to get the ball 100 times. I'm not asking to play 100 percent," Jackson told reporters Wednesday. "Whatever that role is that fits, just let me play it to the best of my ability."

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO