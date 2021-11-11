CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Miners lift UK's FTSE 100 to new 20-month highs, Burberry slides

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NoGky_0ctNuVpa00

Nov 11 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip index hit fresh 20-month highs on Thursday as miners bounced on relief that property developer China Evergrande averted a default, although a slew of disappointing updates from retailers cast gloom on the sector.

Luxury brand Burberry (BRBY.L) fell 5.0% after it said sales flatlined in the second quarter due to bad weather and COVID-19 travel restrictions in China, taking the shine off the fashion brand's better-than-expected profit. [nL8N2S23SN]

Discount retailer B&M (BMEB.L) dropped 5.5% after posting lower first-half core earnings. [nL8N2S22H6]

The FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) still ended 0.6% higher, helped by China-exposed mining stocks, after China Evergrande averted a destabilising default at the last minute for the third time in the past month.

Precious metal miners (.FTNMX551030) added 3.8%.

"Rising commodity prices have helped the FTSE 100 to a new post-pandemic peak, shrugging off a turn lower for Burberry," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.

Data showed Britain's economy grew by 0.6% in September, beating estimates and gaining some steam at the end of the third quarter, but estimates for previous months were revised lower.

"The uptick is because with sluggish growth amid higher inflation, there are expectations that BoE won't raise rates in really quick succession," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

In comparison to its European and U.S. peers, the FTSE 100 has underperformed in post-pandemic recovery this year, hurt by global supply chain problems, surging energy prices, post-Brexit shortages of labour and inflationary worries.

Oil major BP (BP.L) fell 0.8% after it and Norway's Aker (AKER.OL) jointly sold a 5% stake in Norwegian oil firm Aker BP (AKRBP.OL), cutting their combined holding in the company to 65%.

Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L) tumbled 18.6% after announcing plans to exit its battery materials business and the departure of its chief executive. [nL4N2S22CY]

Online car marketplace Auto Trader Group Plc (AUTOA.L) was the top gainer on the FTSE 100, surging 14.3%, after it reported its highest ever half-year revenue and profit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRrvE_0ctNuVpa00
FTSE set to underperform the European STOXX 600 for third consecutive year

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amal S in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UK's Ofgem says Neon Reef, Social Energy Supply cease to trade

(Changes company name in headline, first and second paragraphs to Neon Reef, from Neon Energy, after Ofgem corrected its announcement) Nov 16 (Reuters) - British energy regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday Neon Reef Ltd and Social Energy Supply Ltd will cease their operations, joining over 19 suppliers in the country that have gone bust as wholesale energy prices skyrocket.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Emerging market currencies whacked as Turkey's lira slumps nearly 3%

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - MSCI'S main emerging market currency index (.MIEM00000CUS) saw its biggest fall since mid-August on Tuesday as a rising dollar and more large drops in Turkey's lira sparked selling. The lira slumped nearly 3% while South Africa's rand, Mexico's peso and Russia's rouble all suffered heavy...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aker Bp#Uk#China Evergrande#B M#Ftse#Ig#Boe#European#Post Brexit#Norwegian
Reuters

Record low Turkish lira teeters on the edge as rate cuts sting

ANKARA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira plunged nearly 4% to a new record low of 10.45 to the dollar on Tuesday, prompting some analysts to warn of another currency crisis due to a central bank seen as bowing to political pressure and slashing interest rates. The lira has shed...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Stocks, dollar swing upward on hopeful retail data

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Global equities jumped higher on Tuesday on the back of optimism about consumer resilience in the face of rising inflation, which also helped drive the dollar to a 16-month high. All three major Wall Street indices moved higher in midday trading, as Walmart upped its...
BUSINESS
Reuters

London's FTSE 100 flat as losses in miners overshadow Shell cheer

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Nov 15 (Reuters) - UK’s FTSE 100 was flat on Monday, as gains in oil major Royal Dutch Shell on plans to ditch its dual share structure were offset by subdued miners hit by global moves to reduce coal use and a big drop in China’s steel production.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
Country
China
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Pot producers lift Toronto index to record high

(Updates prices, adds analyst comments) Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index extended gains to scale an all-time peak on Friday, keeping it on course for a second straight weekly rise, with cannabis stocks leading gains in the healthcare sector. At 9:45 a.m. ET (14:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock...
STOCKS
Reuters

AstraZeneca drags down UK's FTSE 100

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Nov 12 (Reuters) - UK’s FTSE 100 index fell on Friday, dragged lower by drugmaker AstraZeneca following its profit miss, while commodity-linked stocks slipped as a stronger dollar dented metal and oil prices.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Thursday preview: UK GDP, Burberry in focus

Consensus is for the rate of expansion to have cooled from the quarter-on-quarter clip of 5.5% observed over the three months ending in September to 1.5%. Across the Channel meanwhile, the European Central Bank will release its latest monthly bulletin. ECB chief economist is also scheduled to speak, at 1215...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Reuters

Burberry's rebound stalls after disruption in China

LONDON (Reuters) - Burberry’s sales flatlined in the second quarter due to bad weather and COVID-19 travel restrictions in China, taking the shine off the fashion brand’s better than expected profit. Shares in the company fell as much as 10% in early Thursday trading, giving up the gains they have...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Dollar rockets to 20-month highs after hot U.S. inflation

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar rose to 20-month highs against the euro and other currencies on Thursday, and the yen fell back towards multi-year lows, after the hottest U.S. inflation reading in a generation encouraged bets on interest rate hikes. U.S. consumer prices grew last month at their fastest annual...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Burberry's revenue rebounds from pandemic

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry (BRBY.L) said its revenue returned to pre-pandemic levels in the first half of its financial year, driven by strong growth in mainland China, South Korea and the United States. The company, which recently poached Versace boss Jonathan Akeroyd to be its...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Banks, miners lift UK blue-chip stocks; retail drags

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Nov 11 (Reuters) - UK’s blue-chip index hit fresh 20-month highs on Thursday, led by banking and mining stocks, although a slew of disappointing updates from retailers cast gloom on the sector.
RETAIL
Reuters

Energy majors lift UK's FTSE 100, M&S surges on profit upgrade

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Nov 10 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday, led by oil majors as crude prices extended gains for a fourth straight session, while Marks & Spencer surged after the British retailer delivered a strong profit and upgraded its annual forecast. The mid-cap index advanced 0.3%, buoyed by Marks & Spencer surging 15.5% to scale its highest level since January 2020 after the company beat first-half profit forecasts and raised its full-year outlook for the second time this year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Banks, miners drag London's FTSE 100; AB Foods jumps

Nov 9 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 erased early gains to end lower on Tuesday, weighed by weakness in banks and mining stocks, while positive earnings outlook lifted shares of Primark owner AB Foods. After rising as much as 0.19%, the FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) ended 0.4% lower, as the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Norwalk Hour

UK official warns of hard months ahead amid high COVID rates

LONDON (AP) — England’s deputy chief medical officer said Wednesday that too many people believe the pandemic is over, warning that the U.K.’s very high coronavirus rates and rising deaths mean that there are “hard months to come in the winter.”. Jonathan Van-Tam also said he was worried that increasing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
239K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy