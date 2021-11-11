Capgemini and Mambu to offer BaaS in Asia

BM Technologies (formerly known as Bank Mobile) has agreed to merge with US-based community lender First Sound Bank for USD 23 million, according to Finovate. The combined entity will be called BMTX Bank and will serve customers across the US digitally while maintaining a community banking division that will continue serving customers in the greater Seattle market. BMTX will pay up to USD 7.22 in cash for each share of First Sound Bank common stock, which amounts to approximately USD 23 million. Subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, the strategic merger is slated to close in the second half of 2022. The deal is expected to add significantly to the combined company’s revenue, EBITDA, and earnings trajectory over the next one to three years. The strategic merger will enable BMTX Bank to offer a variety of new services including direct to consumer and small business operations, marketplace lending, robo-advisory, and blockchain-based payment systems.

