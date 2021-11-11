CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capgemini and Mambu to offer BaaS in Asia

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapgemini has announced that it is collaborating with Mambu, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud banking platform, to jointly offer banking-as-a- service (BaaS) in the Asia-Pacific region. The agreement is...

Yapily launches in Spain

Yapily, an Open Banking infrastructure provider, has launched in Spain. The Spanish launch comes on the heels of Yapily raising USD 51 million in its Series-B fundraising round and will see the appointment of an experienced local team. Yapily has already developed substantial capabilities in the Spanish market. With 100%...
National payment switch to launch in Nepal

Nepal central bank has given approval to Nepal Clearing House to operate the national payment switch. The payment gateway will integrate multiple banks, digital payment vendors such as interbank payment system (IPS), ConnectIPS, quick response (QR) code and other digital ecosystem players into one system enabling them to transfer funds.
Investment platform Lightyear partners with Currencycloud

UK-based investment company Lightyear has teamed up with fintech Currencycloud to remove hidden fees when investing in multiple currencies. By integrating Currencycloud, Lightyear can offer a way for European investors to invest in different markets through the investment app using different currencies. Currencycloud will allow Lightyear’s customers to manage multiple currencies from within their account, meaning they can buy and sell through the app, and convert currencies when it suits them, rather than incurring hidden fees associated with moving money across borders at point of sale or purchase.
RecargaPay licensed to operate an SCD

Brazil-based fintech RecargaPay has received a license from the Central Bank to operate an SCD, according to latamfintech.co. In order to strengthen its loan operation, in August 2021 RecargaPay debuted in the debt market with a debenture of BRL 40 million, structured by the securitisation company Vert Capital and by the manager Milenio (which also invested in the issue). The amount raised will be used to finance microcredit offered in the application to fintech customers. In addition, loans, starting at BRL 10, have a payment term of up to 90 days and are spread throughout Brazil.
SumUp launches Business Account solution

SumUp has launched a new Business Account solution for SumUp merchants in the UK, and almost a dozen European markets. With SumUp Business Account, UK-based merchants will now be able to combine a SumUp issued account number and sort code with other SumUp services (such as the Card Reader, Invoicing, SumUp Card, payment links, and more) to streamline their business operations in a way that reduces the reliance on a high street bank.
Pine Labs and Standard Chartered Malaysia to offer BNPL solution

India-based commerce platform Pine Labs has announced its partnership with Standard Chartered Malaysia. The Bank’s customers in Malaysia now have the option to avail 0% instalment options on credit cards at offline point-of-sale locations established by Pine Labs. The 25,000 merchant outlets in Malaysia that run on Pine Labs POS terminals will be equipped to process these instalment purchases or what are popularly known as Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) offers.
TrueLayer launches guide on Open Banking in Australia

Fintech player TrueLayer has published its guide on Open Banking in Australia. The guide covers how Open Banking works, how it is regulated, the benefits of Open Banking for consumers, the timeline for Open Banking in Australia, the difference between a Data Holder (DH) and an Accredited Data Recipient (ADR) and the role of intermediaries.
FICO launches digitised onboarding solution

FICO has launched a new loan origination solution powered by its FICO Platform - and delivered globally on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud. The new solution will further be automating the loan origination process. Previously, customers with above-average to excellent credit (a high FICO score) could be approved for a low rate instantly, often within a day, while those with a lower FICO score required additional time - usually a few days - for the lender's back office to review the customer's financial and personal background.
82% of Brazilians want more tech payments, according to WorldPay

A study by UK-based WorldPay in five countries has revealed that people find contactless payments easier and that 82% of respondents in Brazil are interested in new tech for future purchases. The research has found that among the preferred payment methods for Brazilians, first of all, there is an application...
CredAble launches UpScale

CredAble, an AI-Powered Technology Platform has launched UpScale, a platform that enables growth and financial inclusion for SMEs & MSMEs in India. In October 2021, CredAble disbursed 3,500 crs to more than 100,000 small businesses and with UpScale, CredAble will penetrate deeper into the ecosystem with tailor-made solutions for small business owners. SMEs are largely starved in terms of credit and growth yet contribute nearly 30% of the GDP. CredAble recently raised USD 30 million in its Series B round and is using the raised funds to improve CredAble’s reach as well as solutions for small businesses via UpScale. The platform syncs in with a business’ existing accounting software and bank accounts and provides real-time business data that helps make informed decisions to manage financial operations like collection & payments and avail instant, collateral-free access to working capital financing along with other growth tools.
Fidel launches Transaction Stream API

Fidel has announced the launch of its Transaction Stream API, which enables developers to connect to real-time payment card data and build corporate expense management platforms and consumer financial management applications. The Transaction Stream API is built on top of the Visa Offers Platform. Fidel API and Visa will be...
BM Technologies merges with First Sound Bank for USD 23 mln

BM Technologies (formerly known as Bank Mobile) has agreed to merge with US-based community lender First Sound Bank for USD 23 million, according to Finovate. The combined entity will be called BMTX Bank and will serve customers across the US digitally while maintaining a community banking division that will continue serving customers in the greater Seattle market. BMTX will pay up to USD 7.22 in cash for each share of First Sound Bank common stock, which amounts to approximately USD 23 million. Subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, the strategic merger is slated to close in the second half of 2022. The deal is expected to add significantly to the combined company’s revenue, EBITDA, and earnings trajectory over the next one to three years. The strategic merger will enable BMTX Bank to offer a variety of new services including direct to consumer and small business operations, marketplace lending, robo-advisory, and blockchain-based payment systems.
Cornèr Europe and Cornercard UK integrate Apple Pay

Cornèr Europe and Conrercard UK, both part of Switzerland-based Cornèr Bank Group, have announced that their customers can now use Apple Pay. The companies offer Apple Pay to their cardholders in Luxembourg, France, Monaco, Austria, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, and Isle of Man, stating that these are key locations for their financial institution partners.
How can financial institutions help to disrupt modern slavery?

When thinking of crimes in the financial sector few have slavery in mind. Julie Guetta and Silvija Krupena from RedCompass show us the influence that financial industry players can have on this ageless problem. Since the beginning of the pandemic, financial crime, and particularly modern slavery, human trafficking (MSHT) and...
PLDT and Smart use Vesta to strengthen online secure transactions

Philippine-based integrated telecommunications company PLDT and its wireless unit Smart have announced the integration of Vesta’s anti-fraud solutions to enhance online transactions. Through this integration, Smart and PLDT customers will enjoy safer and more secure online payment transactions with the help of PayMaya’s payment acceptance solutions. With over two decades...
Western Union and Mastercard extend strategic partnership

US-based money transfer company Western Union has extended its partnership with Mastercard to integrate Mastercard’s Send and Cross-Border Services in Western Union’s platform. First, by integrating Mastercard Send, Western Union is augmenting payout possibilities for its US domestic money transfer receivers. This enables beneficiaries of Western Union transfers in the...
WOK HEY integrates Adyen's online payment solution

Singapore-based food and beverages company WOK HEY has partnered with payment service provider Adyen to support digital payments for orders made on their mobile app. WOK HEY is one of Singapore’s quick service concepts and as part of its strategy to digitise, WOK HEY launched a mobile ordering platform, integrating Adyen’s online payment solution. WOK HEY’s customers can now order and pay ahead at their outlet of choice or scan a QR code found at any WOK HEY outlet to place and pay for their orders.
Samsung Pay Boost QR still available

Samsung has announced that its Malaysian payment method Boost QR will remain available until 24 November 2021, as opposed to 15 November. The Boost QR payment method through Samsung Pay will be discontinued after the date through a mandatory update that will take place after 24 November, according to Samsung’s representatives.
Paddle integrates Alipay, Google Pay and iDeal

Paddle,a UK-based revenue delivery platform for B2B SaaS companies, has announced that Alipay, Google Pay, and iDeal are accepted payment methods within its platform. The latest updates to Paddle’s offering are designed for SaaS businesses looking to scale internationally. According to the Paddle, tapping into new geographic markets is a driver of growth for software businesses, but international sales are often constrained by the challenges of adapting payment and checkout services to local currency and language requirements.
