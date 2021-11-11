CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TrueLayer partners with Lightyear

thepaypers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrueLayer has announced a new collaboration with investment platform Lightyear to deliver instant account funding through Open...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

The inevitable rise of Account-to-Account payments

With an unmatched banking network and consumer reach of over half a billion, Trustly has a unique view of why consumers across the globe are choosing fast and flexible digital payment methods and why merchants should pay close attention to this shift in behaviour. Trustly’s VP of Partnerships, Ciaran O’Malley, breaks down why.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Remitter partners with Visa

US-based digital communications platform Remitter has announced its partnership with the. fintech enablement certification programme. The Visa Ready programme enables partners to accelerate their growth by providing certification guidelines and access to Visa products and go-to-market expertise. The programme will allow Remitter to differentiate its solution, establish trust with potential clients and expand its business with the Visa Ready seal of approval.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Talenthouse, Vodeno, Aion Bank launch embedded banking services for creatives in Europe

Talenthouse, the global platform connecting creatives with brands and celebrities, Vodeno, a cloud-native BaaS provider, and Aion Bank, a European licensed digital bank, have joined forces to launch embedded banking services for creatives in Europe. Talenthouse, which has a diverse global network of more than three and half million creatives...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

NewDay launches BNPL contender

Credit provider NewDay, which is plotting an imminent IPO, has launched an instant-access checkout credit service designed to compete with the rising tide of buy now, pay later. Called Newpay, the service is much like buy now, pay later in that it’s integrated into a retailer’s checkout with fixed 6-,...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Banking#Operational Efficiency#Investment#Truelayer
thepaypers.com

CredAble launches UpScale

CredAble, an AI-Powered Technology Platform has launched UpScale, a platform that enables growth and financial inclusion for SMEs & MSMEs in India. In October 2021, CredAble disbursed 3,500 crs to more than 100,000 small businesses and with UpScale, CredAble will penetrate deeper into the ecosystem with tailor-made solutions for small business owners. SMEs are largely starved in terms of credit and growth yet contribute nearly 30% of the GDP. CredAble recently raised USD 30 million in its Series B round and is using the raised funds to improve CredAble’s reach as well as solutions for small businesses via UpScale. The platform syncs in with a business’ existing accounting software and bank accounts and provides real-time business data that helps make informed decisions to manage financial operations like collection & payments and avail instant, collateral-free access to working capital financing along with other growth tools.
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

BM Technologies merges with First Sound Bank for USD 23 mln

BM Technologies (formerly known as Bank Mobile) has agreed to merge with US-based community lender First Sound Bank for USD 23 million, according to Finovate. The combined entity will be called BMTX Bank and will serve customers across the US digitally while maintaining a community banking division that will continue serving customers in the greater Seattle market. BMTX will pay up to USD 7.22 in cash for each share of First Sound Bank common stock, which amounts to approximately USD 23 million. Subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, the strategic merger is slated to close in the second half of 2022. The deal is expected to add significantly to the combined company’s revenue, EBITDA, and earnings trajectory over the next one to three years. The strategic merger will enable BMTX Bank to offer a variety of new services including direct to consumer and small business operations, marketplace lending, robo-advisory, and blockchain-based payment systems.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Paddle integrates Alipay, Google Pay and iDeal

Paddle,a UK-based revenue delivery platform for B2B SaaS companies, has announced that Alipay, Google Pay, and iDeal are accepted payment methods within its platform. The latest updates to Paddle’s offering are designed for SaaS businesses looking to scale internationally. According to the Paddle, tapping into new geographic markets is a driver of growth for software businesses, but international sales are often constrained by the challenges of adapting payment and checkout services to local currency and language requirements.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Juniper Research: Open Banking payments to exceed USD 116 bln by 2026

A new Juniper Research study has discovered that the value of global payment transactions facilitated by Open Banking will exceed USD 116 billion in 2026, from just under USD 4 billion in 2021. This growth rate of over 2,800% over the next five years will be driven by increasing user...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Paypal
Bill Abbate

Partnering with Others

How do you view the important people in your life? Do you see them as a partner, or do you view them as lesser than or more than yourself? Are you aware that how you view people affects how you deal with them and how they deal with you? Did you know this perception you have of yourself and others applies to entities as well?
thepaypers.com

Volt and Frollo to launch BaaS app

Volt has partnered with Frollo to build and launch a new banking-as-a-service (BaaS) app that is fully integrated with Volt’s core banking system and can be white labelled for Volt’s BaaS customers. In addition, Volt will become the first lender to use Frollo’s Open Banking-powered ‘Financial Passport’ to automate its...
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

Moglix acquires NuPhi, enters EXIM financing space

Singapore-based B2B ecommerce company Moglix has bought fintech startup NuPhi to solve credit access to MSMEs and automate EXIM workflows. Moglix company officials stated that as they continue to grow across verticals and geographies, they are building a single operating system for B2B commerce in the manufacturing sector. NuPhi offers financing solutions that leverage the synergies from an integrated B2B commerce business, from procurement to invoicing and financing.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Everon launches private banking app

Switzerland-based fintech Everon has announced starting the test phase for its private banking app. With the app, the start-up aims to offer users access to professional investment opportunities. First users should be able to access the app and feedback from customers should flow into the further development of the app. With the app, customers can pay, invest and regulate their pension, as well as gain access to investment opportunities that were previously reserved for institutional investors and high net worth private clients. This is made possible through a cooperation with the multi-family office Swiss 5 Group.
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

epay launches recurring payments solution

Germany-based full service payment provider payment epay has announced launches for its new recurring payment solution. The launch enables companies and brand partners worldwide to offer their digital products on a subscription basis. At the same time, the possible uses of epay's digital content portfolio will be expanded. With the new epay solution, retailers, telecommunications companies and brands can generate recurring revenue from products that were previously sold through a single transaction. Brands with digital products will get access to epay's global sales partners and their reach to consumers and sales partners can use epay's connection to its providers and strategic partners to expand their product portfolio with subscription products for their customers.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Niyo partners SBM Bank and Visa for digital savings account

India-based fintech company Niyo, in association with SBM Bank India and Visa, has announced it now offers a digital savings account with Niyo Global. Along with zero forex mark-up, customers can now earn interest on the savings account, the press release said, adding that Niyo Global has a legacy of serving over 300,000 customers in the last two years and with this latest development aims to simplify foreign exchange spending for international travellers and students.
CREDITS & LOANS
prweek.com

Prosek Partners promotes Neil Goklani to partner

NEW YORK: Prosek Partners has promoted Neil Goklani to partner after three years building the firm's integrated marketing practice. Goklani's promotion is part of Prosek’s vision of building an integrated offering as the financial services and b-to-b sectors mature in their marketing needs, according to Jennifer Prosek, founder and managing partner at Prosek Partners.
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

Meeting Potential Business Partners

A partnership is a contractual arrangement between two or more people or companies to manage and operate a business. Business partners invest their money into the industry they would like to work in, in order to share in any profits and pay a portion of any losses. You won’t know...
SMALL BUSINESS
Reuters

Buyout firm Lightyear Capital raises $1.6 bln flagship fund

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Financial services-focused private equity firm Lightyear Capital has closed its fifth flagship fund at $1.6 billion, drawing in more money than it initially targeted as investors seek out specialist capital managers amid high valuations. The New York-based buyout firm, established in 2000 by former...
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Trustly partners IKEA

Trustly, a global payments platform for digital account-to-account transactions, has partnered with IKEA. Through the partnership, Trustly will enable IKEA’s shoppers to pay for their purchases directly from their online bank account. The partnership has initially rolled out in Austria and will extend to several other European countries in the coming months.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Ebury partners with Santander in Germany

UK-based financial services company Ebury has announced partnering with Banco Santander in Germany. This partnership will enable companies in Germany to have access to international financing solutions for their cross-border transactions. The partnership's services have already been successfully tested by a number of customers. Ebury simplifies cross-border trading by providing international transactions, foreign currency hedging and corporate collection account solutions. Banco Santander brings loan offers, transaction services and trade finance solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to the partnership.
BUSINESS
The Press

Yellowstone Capital Partners

Yellowstone Capital Partners Announces Close of $95 Million of Funding to Finance the Development and Preservation of Attainable Housing in the United States. SAN FRANCISCO and BOGOTA, Colombia, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowstone Capital Partners ("Yellowstone") today announced the close of $95 million in capital for its third fund ("Fund III") focused on credit opportunities in the United States housing market. With the first close, Yellowstone brings together a unique investment platform and a global investor base aligned on the pursuit of real estate investments with positive social, environmental, and financial returns.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy