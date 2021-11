Songwriter and musician Lydian Brambila (Outersea, Sea of Dogs) just released a new track with an accompanying zine under the name In a Kythe. The combined release is titled Joro Season, and the track itself is a gorgeous and meditative ambient piece nicely punctuated with harmonium courtesy of Mat Lewis (Grape Soda). Due to this particular choice of instrumentation, the audial effect is one of waves both receding from and rushing toward an emotional shoreline. The zine, which explores deeply personal issues and occurrences in Lydian’s life, is deeply lyrical and does an outstanding job of using the Joro spider—both its seemingly sudden appearance as well as its permanence—as metaphor. All in all, it’s a wonderful piece crafted through remarkable bravery. Listen and purchase over at lybram.bandcamp.com.

ATHENS, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO