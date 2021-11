In 2019, when the annual Christmas parade wound through downtown, it would have been difficult for us to comprehend that there would be no more parades in this parade-happy city for nearly two years. Yet, here we are, 23 months later, seeing our first parade since that one. I wondered what to expect: Would people turn out in numbers similar to past Veterans Day parades? Would there be as many participants? Would we wear masks? Are we crazy?

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO