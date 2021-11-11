CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert: Temps to drop rapidly tonight

By Marsha Heller
KFVS12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KFVS) - For this evening, the winds will relax and temperatures will drop rapidly. Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade is watching a few showers to our northwest that may move...

www.kfvs12.com

WTOK-TV

Meteor shower tonight, rain showers Wednesday night, Eclipse Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front will bring rain and possibly some thunder to us on Thursday morning. Don’t forget: The Lenoids Meteor Shower peaks tonight! Expect 10-15 meteors per hour, primarily after midnight. Look to the northeast sky. The meteors will appear to come from the constellation Leo the Lion. The nearly-full moon will be up most of the night, but the best viewing comes in the couple of hours before sunrise, which happens at 6:26 AM. Other than some passing clouds, weather should be in our favor tonight.
MERIDIAN, MS
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy and mild

Look for breezy southeast winds this afternoon, with gusts over 25 mph. A few isolated showers are possible late Tuesday and Tuesday night, but moisture is going to be very limited with this system.
kprl.com

North County Weather 11.16.2021

Sunny today, but cooler, highs near 76. NNE winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tonight, partly cloudy, lows near 45 with light winds. Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies, highs near 74 in Paso Robles and Atascadero. WSW winds 5-10 miles per hour. The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies continuing through...
ATASCADERO, CA
local21news.com

Few clouds moving in tonight, still cold with freezing temps

Harrisburg, PA — A few clouds are moving in but the weather remains very quiet. Still cold tonight with low temps down to the freezing mark. Temperatures will moderate as we head into the middle part of the work week with highs returning to the upper 50's tomorrow and then the 60's on Thursday!
HARRISBURG, PA
KFVS12

First Alert: Windy, warm Wednesday ahead of cold front

(KFVS) - Temperatures will again be above average today and winds will be be strong at times. Southerly winds will help keep afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Some gusts could reach 30 mph. A few scattered light showers or sprinkles are possible heading into early afternoon. A...
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

THE HOME will be able to host two families at a time. Hy-Vee Dietitian explains how fiber affects blood sugar. Hy-Vee dietitian Nicole Johnson joins us to explain how fiber affects your blood sugar. Updated: 7 hours ago. While more Iowans approve than disapprove of the job our Republican U.S....
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 11/17AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A strong cold front is moving across our area this morning, shifting the winds out of the north behind the front. Expect windy conditions behind the front through the afternoon with 35-40 mph gusts possible in some areas. Sustained winds will be at 15 to 25mph. With the strong north winds across Oklahoma and north Texas today, this, combined with low relative humidities will cause Near-Critical fire weather conditions, despite cooler weather! Say goodbye to the 80s and 90s that we saw yesterday because with the frontal passage, afternoon highs will be 15 to 20 degrees cooler! Highs will range from the upper 50s northwest to the mid 70s southeast.
LAWTON, OK
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Rapid City by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-17 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: The Rapid City Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young, and anyone with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and exposure to the outside air. Voluntary actions to reduce dust pollution include, ceasing or reducing the manipulation of soil in construction, industrial, and agricultural activities, and increasing the use of pollution controls for soil stabilization, waste pits, stock piles, and construction sites. Target Area: Rapid City AIR POLLUTION ALERT FOR DUST FOR RAPID CITY WEST OF THE GAP IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The following message is transmitted in collaboration with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...West of the Gap in Rapid City. * WHEN...8 AM this morning through 5 PM this afternoon. IMPACTS...The gusty winds will suspend fine dust in the air and produce poor air quality. Hourly dust concentrations are available on the danr web page http://danr.sd.gov/Environment/AirQuality/AirMonitoring/ RealTimeData.aspx
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Rainy and Warm Wednesday, Temperatures Drop by Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Showers increasing throughout the morning. Scattered showers under cloudy skies. Turning breezy in the afternoon ahead of the cold front. A few pockets of heavy rain are possible. Highs get into the lower 60s by the early afternoon, then drop behind the cold front. We will be back into the 30s overnight. High of 61.
SOUTH BEND, IN
KZTV 10

After warm Wednesday, Thursday cold front brings rain, chill

Midweek warmth precedes a strong cold front that promises a swift end to above normal temperatures for the Coastal Bend. Colder air will sweep into the region around daybreak Thursday, along with scattered showers and a chilling north wind. Expect a 15 to 20 degree temperature drop from Wednesday.
