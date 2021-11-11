First Alert: Temps to drop rapidly tonight

Effective: 2021-11-17 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-17 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: The Rapid City Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young, and anyone with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and exposure to the outside air. Voluntary actions to reduce dust pollution include, ceasing or reducing the manipulation of soil in construction, industrial, and agricultural activities, and increasing the use of pollution controls for soil stabilization, waste pits, stock piles, and construction sites. Target Area: Rapid City AIR POLLUTION ALERT FOR DUST FOR RAPID CITY WEST OF THE GAP IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The following message is transmitted in collaboration with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...West of the Gap in Rapid City. * WHEN...8 AM this morning through 5 PM this afternoon. IMPACTS...The gusty winds will suspend fine dust in the air and produce poor air quality. Hourly dust concentrations are available on the danr web page http://danr.sd.gov/Environment/AirQuality/AirMonitoring/ RealTimeData.aspx

PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD ・ 7 HOURS AGO