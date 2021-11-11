CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Hillsborough, Pinellas health clinics will vaccinate kids 5 to 11

By Jamal Thalji
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WCMnL_0ctNrBFF00
Hillsborough and Pinellas children ages 5 to 11 can get their COVID-19 vaccination shots at their county health departments.

Hillsborough and Pinellas children ages 5 to 11 can get their COVID-19 vaccination shots at their county health departments.

Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine doses are now available on weekdays at Progress Village Park at 8701 Progress Blvd. in Tampa, according to the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County. The facility is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and will be open Thursday for Veterans Day.

Appointments can be booked in advance but walk-ins are welcome. To book an appointment, visit patientportalfl.com or call 844-770-8548. The second-dose appointment will be booked during that first visit. But children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who can verbally confirm the child’s age.

The facility also offers the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and booster shots to all those eligible, and conducts COVID testing.

No vaccinations are available at the county’s north Hillsborough testing site at the Code Enforcement Complex at 1101 E 139th Ave, off N Nebraska Avenue. Testing is available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Starting Friday, Pinellas children ages 5 to 11 can get vaccinated at state clinics in Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officials ask that appointments be booked in advance by calling 727-824-6931, but walk-ins can also get vaccinated. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The pediatric vaccine will not be available at the Tarpon Springs clinic. Here are the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County locations that will offer it:

  • Clearwater Health Department, 310 N Myrtle Ave., Clearwater. Call 727-469-5800 for help.
  • Mid-County Health Department, 8751 Ulmerton Road, Largo. Call 727-524-4410 for help.
  • Pinellas Park Health Department, 6350 76th Ave. N, Pinellas Park. Call 727-547-7780 for help.
  • St. Petersburg Health Department, 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N, St. Petersburg. Call 727-824-6931 for help.

U.S. health officials have approved child-size dose of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine for ages 5 to 11. It’s about a third of the adult dose, but is the same vaccine given to adults. Children will still need to get two shots, but the reduced dose has shown to work just as well for kids as adults but also minimizes side effects.

The vaccines have proven to be safe and effective at preventing COVID and has shown to reduce the worst symptoms in vaccinated people who do contract the virus. Vaccinated people are also less likely to spread the disease.

A recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found that unvaccinated participants who had contracted the virus are more than five times likely to get infected again versus fully vaccinated participants. Another CDC study shows the unvaccinated are more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19, or die from it.

• • •

How to get vaccinated

The COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up and booster shots for eligible recipients are being administered at doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, grocery stores and public vaccination sites. Many allow appointments to be booked online. Here’s how to find a site near you:

Find a site: Visit vaccines.gov to find vaccination sites in your zip code.

Call the National COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Hotline.

Phone: 800-232-0233. Help is available in English, Spanish and other languages.

TTY: 888-720-7489

Disability Information and Access Line: Call 888-677-1199 or email DIAL@n4a.org.

• • •

Tampa Bay Times coronavirus coverage

KIDS AND VACCINES: Got questions about vaccinating your kid? Here are some answers.

BOOSTER SHOTS: Confused about which COVID booster to get? This guide will help.

PROTECTING SENIORS: Here’s how seniors can stay safe from the virus.

COVID AND THE FLU: Get a flu shot and the COVID vaccine to avoid a ‘twindemic.’

GET THE DAYSTARTER MORNING UPDATE: Sign up to receive the most up-to-date information.

A TRIBUTE TO FLORIDIANS TAKEN BY THE CORONAVIRUS: They were parents and retirees, police officers and doctors, imperfect but loved deeply.

HAVE A TIP?: Send us confidential news tips.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the coronavirus in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough County tourism tops pre-pandemic revenue

TAMPA — Hillsborough County’s tourism officials thought conservatively when they budgeted at the outset of 2021. Turns out, they could have gone for robust. The county ended the 2021 fiscal year with a bang, collecting $3.3 million in tourist taxes in September, topping by more than 15 percent the pre-pandemic receipts from September 2019 — the first month the county began collecting its 6 percent sales tax on overnight accommodations.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

1,000 dead manatees: Florida surpasses a grim milestone

Since July, every weekly update from state wildlife officials has set a new record for the most manatee deaths counted in a single year. Today, Florida crossed an especially tragic threshold: more than 1,000 manatees dead. The exact count, through Nov. 12, was 1,003 manatees, according to the Florida Fish...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida lags other states in vaccinating children 5-11

Florida’s vaccination rate of young children was on par with the U.S. last week as child-size doses were rolled out across the country. But the state fell behind the vaccination rates of the four other largest states that released child age-specific data. Florida vaccinated 44,236 children ages 5-11 in the first week they were eligible for inoculation against the COVID-19 virus. That’s fewer than 2.7 percent of kids in that age range.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Health
State
Florida State
City
Pinellas Park, FL
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
Tampa, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Pinellas County, FL
Local
Florida Vaccines
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
City
Largo, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Vaccines
Pinellas County, FL
Government
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Vaccines
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
City
Clearwater, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Clinics#Cdc#Patientportalfl Com#Covid
Tampa Bay Times

Amid rancor, Hillsborough sets new commission district lines

TAMPA — A Hillsborough County Commission majority picked new district boundaries for themselves Tuesday night, but not before being accused of racist behavior and political thievery in failing to endorse maps offered by Commissioner Gwen Myers. Myers, the board’s only Black member, also chided Commission Chairwoman Pat Kemp and Commissioner...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

A COVID shot for your little one? How these Tampa Bay parents decided

TAMPA — As a hospital worker, Sandra Hobraczk was one of the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine back in January. She couldn’t give her son the same protection until now. Felipe Hobraczk spent the first seven weeks of his life in intensive care with underdeveloped lungs and a heart valve that surgeons needed to close. A severe COVID-19 infection and the heart inflammation that often accompanies it would be too much of a risk for the fourth-grader, his pediatrician said, forcing his parents to put him in virtual school.
RELATIONSHIPS
Tampa Bay Times

Pasco clerk takes her budget complaint to court

NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco Clerk of Court Nikki Alvarez-Sowles has filed a lawsuit against Pasco County claiming county officials failed to properly fund her department. For months Alvarez-Sowles publicly and privately urged county officials to reconsider their budget allocation to her office. The lawsuit was filed Friday, several days after she told commissioners she was going to court over the disputed expenses.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Tampa Bay Times

Florida defends mask rules, vows to fight federal complaint

TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s State Board of Education remained steadfast on Tuesday in its effort to defend the state’s school mask rules from federal interference, a stance that comes just as all districts have come into compliance with state rules after months of disagreement. President Joe Biden’s administration attempted to support...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Conservative book banning effort arrives in Florida schools

Around the nation, conservative activists have begun challenging books they say don’t belong on school shelves. Many of the titles contain LGBTQ and race-related themes, and might include some references to controversial life experiences involving sex and violence. The fight has become increasingly bitter in Flagler County. Read on for that story and more Florida education news.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Student gives prosthesis project a Lightning-themed touch

TAMPA — Adam Kramer wanted to add one final touch. He had spent four days gathering measurements, making molds and conforming an above-the-knee prosthetic to fit his model patient, David Caras, 58, of St. Petersburg, a longtime Lightning fan. It was all part of Kramer’s final class assignment at the International Institute of Orthotics and Prosthetics in Tampa, from which he is scheduled to graduate in December.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

On a scooter or with a gun, the burden of responsibility | Letters

I am baffled that a young man riding his electric scooter apparently obeying the laws of traffic is charged with manslaughter in the tragic death of Alvera Minutello, who was riding her bicycle against traffic, which is illegal. As tragic as this was, does she bear no responsibility in this accident? I am as equally baffled by the Associated Press story printed on the same date (”Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked bloodshed”) regarding Kyle Rittenhouse, who at 17 acquired a semi-automatic rifle (an apparent crime at his age) and proceeded to carry it across state lines (a federal crime) and kill two people and maim a third. Rittenhouse carries the responsibility of his actions carried out whilst breaking the law. Aren’t we all responsible for our actions, even — or especially — if it ends in tragedy?
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
48K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy