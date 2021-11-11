CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A parable: How infrastructure investment benefits a community | Letters

A rendering of the housing development project planned for 850 Fifth Ave. S, St. Petersburg, which is set to add 50 affordable housing units to the city. [ Pinellas County ]

Here’s how it works

How the new infrastructure bill will boost Florida | Editorial, Nov. 9

It is hard for average folks to understand how spending borrowed money on roads, waterways and bridges help increase the nation’s long-term value. So, let’s use a simple example. You live in a community that has all the raw materials one on side of a dilapidated bridge and the facilities to turn that raw material into useful products on the other side. The government prints the money to fix the bridge. They have no backing for that money. Half the money is used to pay local idle labor and half is used to buy material already sitting on suppliers’ shelves. All the way through the project the various governmental entities collect fees and taxes, the local laborers earn their pay and local suppliers use their portion to order new products to replace their depleted stock.

In the end, you have a brand-new bridge, and the entire community sees the value of their properties increase and investors see the value in spending money where they know productivity will improve due to the new structure. Now that the new bridge is finished, the structure itself represents the value of the money spent. That money is no longer without value and if needed the bridge could be sold and that money returned to the government. It sounds counter-intuitive, but the once non-backed money is now backed by the actual, tangible bridge itself. That’s how what seems a contradiction, turns empty money into money with value.

Brian Valsavage, St. Petersburg

Recycle those hangers

Hang on! Dry cleaners need your hangers | Column, Oct. 30

I have a solution for the cleaners’ hanger shortage problem. For each item brought into the cleaners for service, a hanger must accompany it. It’s called recycling. Do your part.

Patricia Connolly, Palm Harbor

Unaffordable housing

St. Pete to add $17M affordable housing project | Nov. 9

While I’m glad to see St. Pete is adding affordable housing, but I simply don’t understand why it costs so much; $17 million for 50 units is $340,000 per unit. At this rate, the proposed $80 million over 10 years would equate to a total of only 235 units. Instead of tearing down older low-rent buildings to build high-end condos, those buildings could be renovated at a much lower cost and remain low rent. A modest studio apartment with private bath and kitchenette would provide stability, safety and dignity, something every human being deserves. Let’s start with the basics for as many as possible.

Diane Love, St. Petersburg

Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough teachers propose starting pay of nearly $50,000

The Hillsborough County teachers union has asked the school district for a salary package that would increase starting pay for all teachers to nearly $50,000 a year. The union says the district has the money, although district budget officials say they must spend cautiously and make adjustments to avoid another financial crisis. Last school year, the district was headed for a possible state takeover because of its low reserves. It was rescued in the eleventh hour by federal COVID-19 relief funds, but not before a stern rebuke from education officials in Tallahassee.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Mom who shot son, 14, was fighting off man attacking her, Tampa police say

TAMPA — A woman who shot and injured her 14-year-old son did so inadvertently while defending herself against an attack Sunday afternoon, Tampa police say. The shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute between the mother, who was not identified by police, and 26-year-old Darris Washington at a home on the 8500 block of Alaska Street. Police did not describe Washington’s relationship to the mother.
TAMPA, FL
Florida State
mymcmedia.org

Council Wants to Redirect 10% of Energy Tax for Energy Efficient Loans

Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker and Councilmember Andrew Friedson will introduce a bill Tuesday designed to enable more commercial property owners to fix up their buildings and make them more energy efficient. During a 30-minute press conference Monday, Hucker explained he would like to direct 10% – nearly $20...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
moneyandmarkets.com

Smaller Infrastructure Bill Is Still a HUGE Deal — How to Invest

There have been a lot of colorful personalities in the market over the decades. One of my favorite stories belongs to the late Nelson Bunker Hunt. Bunker was one of the many sons of the even more colorful H.L. Hunt, but that’s a much longer story for another day. At...
ECONOMY
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Infrastructure accountability

Who will police the infrastructure money coming to Alaska to ensure it goes for its intended purpose? It wouldn’t be the first time the process for money allocated was questioned on how or where it is spent. — Beatrice Campbell. Anchorage. Have something on your mind? Send to letters@adn.com or...
Sheridan Press

Letter: An open letter to our community

Note: This letter was originally sent to members of the Sheridan County medical community and Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees and administration regarding COVID-19 conversations. I applaud you who have stood up in public and stated the facts about COVID-19 in order to share clear, understandable, fact-based...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
