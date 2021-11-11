Letter to the Editor: Cazenovia town supervisor addresses community

As the Supervisor of the Town of Cazenovia, I am responsible for the overall management and resources of the Town. I also need to listen to the Town’s constituents about their issues, ideas, and concerns and to do so in a professional way. . . working with the Town Board to take any necessary actions. At the last Town Board meeting, I did not do that with some of the attendees. And for that, I am very sorry. It will not happen again.

William Zupan