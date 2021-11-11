CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westinghouse Castle Lights Up To Symbolize Its Newest Chapter

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a new era for the Westinghouse Castle in Wilmerding.

The new owners flipped the switch to light up the historic building to symbolize the newest chapter.

Westinghouse Castle will be transformed into the new home for the Turtle Creek Valley Arts as well as an expansion of the Westinghouse Arts Academy.

“Our hope is to get it renovated by next spring so that the first level of occupancy can be done for the Turtle Creek Valley Arts, which is a non-profit that provides art instruction to folks all through the Turtle Creek Valley,” said Joe Lawrence, the developer.

If all goes according to plan, the Westinghouse Castle could welcome students beginning next fall.

