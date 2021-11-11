CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cutting the costs of coastal protection by integrating vegetation in flood defences

By Vincent T. M. van Zelst
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExposure to coastal flooding is increasing due to growing population and economic activity. These developments go hand-in-hand with a loss and deterioration of ecosystems. Ironically, these ecosystems can play a buffering role in reducing flood hazard. The ability of ecosystems to contribute to reducing coastal flooding has been emphasized in multiple...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Space.com

Satellites discover huge amounts of undeclared methane emissions

Huge amounts of uncounted emissions of highly warming greenhouse gas methane are being released by "super-emitters" all over the world, satellite observations reveal. Scientists have only recently worked out how to detect methane emissions from space, but what they have seen since has taken them by surprise. The greenhouse gas, which is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide, is leaking from gas pipelines, oil wells, fossil fuel processing plants and landfills all over the world. It is frequently released through negligence and improper operations; the emissions, in many cases, are not accounted for in mandatory greenhouse gas inventories.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Increment in the volcanic unrest and number of eruptions after the 2012 large earthquakes sequence in Central America

Understanding the relationship cause/effect between tectonic earthquakes and volcanic eruptions is a striking topic in Earth Sciences. Volcanoes erupt with variable reaction times as a consequence of the impact of seismic waves (i.e. dynamic stress) and changes in the stress field (i.e. static stress).Â InÂ 2012, three largeÂ (Mw"‰â‰¥"‰7.3)Â subductionÂ earthquakes struck Central AmericaÂ within a period of 10 weeks;Â subsequently, some volcanoesÂ in the regionÂ erupted a few days after, whileÂ othersÂ took months or even years to erupt. Here, we show thatÂ these threeÂ earthquakes contributed to the increase in the number of volcanic eruptionsÂ during the 7 years that followed these seismic events. We found that onlyÂ thoseÂ volcanoes that were already in a critical state ofÂ unrest eventually erupted, which indicates that the earthquakes only prompted the eruptions. Therefore, we recommend the permanent monitoring of active volcanoes toÂ reveal which are more susceptible to culminate into eruption in the aftermath of the next large-magnitude earthquake hits a region.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Identifying subtypes of depression in clinician-annotated text: a retrospective cohort study

Current criteria for depression are imprecise and do not accurately characterize its distinct clinical presentations. As a result, its diagnosis lacks clinical utility in both treatment and research settings. Data-driven efforts to refine criteria have typically focused on a limited set of symptoms that do not reflect the disorder's heterogeneity. By contrast, clinicians often write about patients in depth, creating descriptions that may better characterize depression. However, clinical text is not commonly used to this end. Here we show that clinically relevant depressive subtypes can be derived from unstructured electronic health records. Five subtypes were identified amongst 18,314 patients with depression treated at a large mental healthcare provider by using unsupervised machine learning: severe-typical, psychotic, mild-typical, agitated, and anergic-apathetic. Subtypes were used to place patients in groups for validation; groups were found to be associated with future outcomes and characteristics that were consistent with the subtypes. These associations suggest that these categorizations are actionable due to their validity with respect to disease prognosis. Moreover, they were derived with automated techniques that might theoretically be widely implemented, allowing for future analyses in more varied populations and settings. Additional research, especially with respect to treatment response, may prove useful in further evaluation.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

The brain's structural differences between postherpetic neuralgia and lower back pain

The purpose is to explore the brain's structural difference in local morphology and between-region networks between two types of peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP): postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) and lower back pain (LBP). A total of 54 participants including 38 LBP and 16 PHN patients were enrolled. The average pain scores were 7.6 and 7.5 for LBP and PHN. High-resolution structural T1 weighted images were obtained. Both grey matter volume (GMV) and morphological connectivity (MC) were extracted. An independent two-sample t-test with false discovery rate (FDR) correction was used to identify the brain regions where LBP and PHN patients showed significant GMV difference. Next, we explored the differences of MC network between LBP and PHN patients and detected the group differences in network properties by using the two-sample t-test and FDR correction. Compared with PHN, LBP patients had significantly larger GMV in temporal gyrus, insula and fusiform gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). The LBP cohort had significantly stronger MC in the connection between right precuneus and left opercular part of inferior frontal gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP patients had significantly stronger degree in left anterior cingulate gyrus and left rectus gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05) while had significantly weaker degree than PHN patients in left orbital part of middle frontal gyrus, left supplementary motor area and left superior parietal lobule (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP and PHN patients had significant differences in the brain's GMV, MC, and network properties, which implies that different PNPs have different neural mechanisms concerning pain modulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Protection#100 Year Flood#Flood Mitigation#European Union#Coastal Flooding2
Nature.com

Unassisted selective solar hydrogen peroxide production by an oxidised buckypaper-integrated perovskite photocathode

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is an eco-friendly oxidant and a promising energy source possessing comparable energy density to that of compressed H2. The current H2O2 production strategies mostly depend on the anthraquinone oxidation process, which requires significant energy and numerous organic chemicals. Photocatalyst-based solar H2O2 production comprises single-step O2 reduction to H2O2, which is a simple and eco-friendly method. However, the solar-to-H2O2 conversion efficiency is limited by the low performance of the inorganic semiconductor-based photoelectrodes and low selectivity and stability of the H2O2 production electrocatalyst. Herein, we demonstrate unassisted solar H2O2 production using an oxidised buckypaper as the H2O2 electrocatalyst combined with a high-performance inorganic-organic hybrid (perovskite) photocathode, without the need for additional bias or sacrificial agents. This integrated photoelectrode system shows 100% selectivity toward H2O2 and a solar-to-chemical conversion efficiency of ~1.463%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

A newly discovered behavior ('tail-belting') among wild rodents in sub zero conditions

Rodents are among the most successful mammals because they have the ability to adapt to a broad range of environmental conditions. Here, we present the first record of a previously unknown thermal adaptation to cold stress that repeatedly occurred in two species of non-commensal rodents (Apodemus flavicollis and Apodemus agrarius). The classic rodent literature implies that rodents prevent heat loss via a broad range of behavioral adaptations including sheltering, sitting on their tails, curling into a ball, or huddling with conspecifics. Here, we have repeatedly observed an undescribed behavior which we refer to as "tail-belting". This behavior was performed under cold stress, whereby animals lift and curl the tail medially, before resting it on the dorsal, medial rump while feeding or resting. We documented 115 instances of the tail-belting behavior; 38 in Apodemus agrarius, and 77 in Apodemus flavicollis. Thermal imaging data show the tails remained near ambient temperature even when temperatures were below 0Â Â°C. Since the tail-belting occurred only when the temperature dropped below âˆ’Â 6.9Â Â°C (for A. flavicollis) and âˆ’Â 9.5Â Â°C (for A. agrarius), we surmise that frostbite prevention may be the primary reason for this adaptation. It is likely that tail-belting has not previously been documented because free-ranging mice are rarely-recorded in the wild under extreme cold conditions. Given that these animals are so closely-related to laboratory rodents, this knowledge could potentially be relevant to researchers in various disciplines. We conclude by setting several directions for future research in this area.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Diesel2p mesoscope with dual independent scan engines for flexible capture of dynamics in distributed neural circuitry

Imaging the activity of neurons that are widely distributed across brain regions deep in scattering tissue at high speed remains challenging. Here, we introduce an open-source system with Dual Independent Enhanced Scan Engines for Large field-of-view Two-Photon imaging (Diesel2p). Combining optical design, adaptive optics, and temporal multiplexing, the system offers subcellular resolution over a large field-of-view of ~25 mm2, encompassing distances up to 7"‰mm, with independent scan engines. We demonstrate the flexibility and various use cases of this system for calcium imaging of neurons in the living brain.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Synchrony in the periphery: inter-subject correlation of physiological responses during live music concerts

While there is an increasing shift in cognitive science to study perception of naturalistic stimuli, this study extends this goal to naturalistic contexts by assessing physiological synchrony across audience members in a concertÂ setting. Cardiorespiratory, skin conductance, and facial muscle responses were measured from participants attending live string quintet performances of full-length works from Viennese Classical, Contemporary, and Romantic styles. The concert was repeated on three consecutive days with different audiences. Using inter-subject correlation (ISC) to identify reliable responses to music, we found that highly correlated responses depicted typical signatures of physiological arousal. By relating physiological ISC to quantitative values of music features, logistic regressions revealed that high physiological synchrony was consistently predicted by faster tempi (which had higher ratings of arousing emotions and engagement), but only in Classical and Romantic styles (rated as familiar) and not the Contemporary style (rated as unfamiliar). Additionally, highly synchronised responses across all three concert audiences occurred during important structural moments in the music-identified using music theoretical analysis-namely at transitional passages, boundaries, and phrase repetitions. Overall, our results show that specific music features induce similar physiological responses across audience members in a concert context, which are linked to arousal, engagement, and familiarity.
MUSIC
Nature.com

Epidemiologic potentials and correlational analysis of Vibrio species and virulence toxins from water sources in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda

Adequate water supply is one of the public health issues among the population living in low-income settings. Vibriosis remain a significant health challenge drawing the attention of both healthcare planners and researchers in South West districts of Uganda. Intending to clamp down the disease cases in the safest water deprive locality, we investigated the virulent toxins as contaminants and epidemiologic potentials of Vibrio species recovered from surface waters in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda. Surface water sources within 46 villages located in the study districts were obtained between June and October 2018. Standard microbiological and molecular methods were used to analyse samples. Our results showed that 981 presumptive isolates retrieved cell counts of 10"“100Â CFU/g, with, with (640) 65% confirmed as Vibrio genus using polymerase chain reaction, which is distributed as follows; V. vulnificus 46/640 (7.2%), V. fluvialis 30/594 (5.1), V. parahaemolyticus 21/564 (3.7), V. cholera 5/543 (0.9), V. alginolyticus 62/538 (11.5) and V. mimicus 20/476 (4.2). The virulence toxins observed were heat-stable enterotoxin (stn) 46 (82.10%), V. vulnificus virulence gene (vcgCPI) 40 (87.00%), extracellular haemolysin gene {vfh 21 (70.00)} and Heme utilization protein gene {hupO 5 (16.70)}. The cluster analysis depicts hupO (4.46% n"‰="‰112); vfh (18.75%, n"‰="‰112); vcgCPI and stn (35.71%, & 41.07%, n"‰="‰112). The principal component analysis revealed the toxins (hupO, vfh) were correlated with the isolate recovered from Bohole water (BW) source, while (vcgCPI, stn) toxins are correlated with natural raw water (NRW) and open springs (OS) water sources isolates. Such observation indicates that surface waters sources are highly contaminated with an odds ratio of 1.00, 95% CI (70.48"“90.5), attributed risk of (aR"‰="‰64.29) and relative risk of (RR"‰="‰73.91). In addition, it also implies that the surface waters sources have >"‰1 risk of contamination with vfh and >"‰six times of contamination with hupO (aR"‰="‰40, âˆ’"‰66). This is a call of utmost importance to the population, which depends on these water sources to undertake appropriate sanitation, personal hygienic practices and potential measures that ensure water quality.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Monitoring monochlorobenzene

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2021)Cite this article. Monochlorobenzene (MCB) is produced during industrial manufacturing and, when discharged to the environment, can harm both humans and aquatic organisms. MCB can be biodegraded completely to CO2, mitigating the pollution naturally. However, monitoring MCB remediation often relies on measuring its concentration over time, making it difficult to distinguish between full breakdown through microbial activity versus environmental redistribution and/or abiotic degradation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Field metabolic rates of giant pandas reveal energetic adaptations

Knowledge of energy expenditure informs conservation managers for long term plans for endangered species health and habitat suitability. We measured field metabolic rate (FMR) of free-roaming giant pandas in large enclosures in a nature reserve using the doubly labeled water method. Giant pandas in zoo like enclosures had a similar FMR (14,182Â kJ/day) to giant pandas in larger field enclosures (13,280Â kJ/day). In winter, giant pandas raised their metabolic rates when living at âˆ’Â 2.4Â Â°C (36,108Â kJ/day) indicating that they were below their thermal neutral zone. The lower critical temperature for thermoregulation was about 8.0Â Â°C and the upper critical temperature was about 28Â Â°C. Giant panda FMRs were somewhat lower than active metabolic rates of sloth bears, lower than FMRs of grizzly bears and polar bears and 69 and 81% of predicted values based on a regression of FMR versus body mass of mammals. That is probably due to their lower levels of activity since other bears actively forage for food over a larger home range and pandas often sit in a patch of bamboo and eat bamboo for hours at a time. The low metabolic rates of giant pandas in summer, their inability to acquire fat stores to hibernate in winter, and their ability to raise their metabolic rate to thermoregulate in winter are energetic adaptations related to eating a diet composed almost exclusively of bamboo. Differences in FMR of giant pandas between our study and previous studies (one similar and one lower) appear to be due to differences in activity of the giant pandas in those studies.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Principles governing control of aggregation and dispersion of aqueous graphene oxide

Controlling the structure of graphene oxide (GO) phases and their smaller analogues, graphene (oxide) quantum dots (GOQDs), is vitally important for any of their widespread intended applications: highly ordered arrangements of nanoparticles for thin-film or membrane applications of GO, dispersed nanoparticles for composite materials and three-dimensional porous arrangements for hydrogels. In aqueous environments, it is not only the chemical composition of the GO flakes that determines their morphologies; external factors such as pH and the coexisting cations also influence the structures formed. By using accurate models of GO that capture the heterogeneity of surface oxidation and very large-scale coarse-grained molecular dynamics that can simulate the behaviour of GO at realistic sizes of GOQDs, the driving forces that lead to the various morphologies in aqueous solution are resolved. We find the morphologies are determined by a complex interplay between electrostatic, \({\pi }\)"“\({\pi }\) and hydrogen bonding interactions. Assembled morphologies can be controlled by changing the degree of oxidation and the pH. In acidic aqueous solution, the GO flakes vary from fully aggregated over graphitic domains to partial aggregation via hydrogen bonding between hydroxylated domains, leading to the formation of planar extended flakes at high oxidation ratios and stacks at low oxidation ratios. At high pH, where the edge carboxylic acid groups are deprotonated, electrostatic repulsion leads to more dispersion, but a variety of aggregation behaviour is surprisingly still observed: over graphitic regions, via hydrogen bonding and "face-edge" interactions. Calcium ions cause additional aggregation, with a greater number of "face-face" and "edge-edge" aggregation mechanisms, leading to irregular aggregated structures. "Face-face" aggregation mechanisms are enhanced by the GO flakes possessing distinct domains of hydroxylated and graphitic regions, with \({\pi }\)"“\({\pi }\) and hydrogen bonding interactions prevalent between these regions on aggregated flakes respectively. These findings furnish explanations for the aggregation characteristics of GO and GOQDs, and provide computational methods to design directed synthesis routes for self-assembled and associated applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

How Canada stacks up in science against its closest competitors

A visual overview of investment, collaborations and institutional stand-outs. You have full access to this article via your institution. A global competitor in high-quality research, Canada was ranked seventh in the Nature Index in 2020, ahead of South Korea at eighth, and behind France at sixth. The Nature Index tracks...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Colorful and facile in situ nanosilver coating on sisal/cotton interwoven fabrics mediated from European larch heartwood

This study reports on a novel coloration approach for sisal/cotton interwoven fabric via in situ synthesis of European larch (Larix decidua) heartwood-anchored sustainable nanosilver. The heartwood extracts functioned as the reducing and stabilizing agent in reaction systems. The deposited silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) over the fabric surfaces displayed brilliant coloration effects with improved fastness ratings and color strengths (K/S). The successful depositions of nanosilvers were quantified and increasing trends in K/S values with the increase in silver precursor loading were discovered. The concentrations of AgNPs deposited on fabric surfaces were found to be 16Â mg/L, 323Â mg/L, and 697Â mg/L, which were measured through an iCP OES (atomic absorption spectroscopy) test. The K/S values obtained for different loadings of silver precursors (0.5, 1.5, and 2.5Â mM (w/v)) are 2.74, 6.76, and 8.96. Morphological studies of the control and AgNP-treated fabrics also displayed a uniform and homogeneous distribution of AgNPs over the fabric surfaces. FTIRÂ (Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy) studies of the sustainably developed materials further confirms the successful bonding between the fabrics and AgNPs. Furthermore, stability against temperature was also noticed as per TGAÂ (thermogravimetric analysis) and DTGÂ (derivative TG) analysis although there was a slight decline from the control sisal/cotton interwoven fabrics observed. Statistically, regression analysis and ANOVA tests were conducted to understand the significance of increased nanosilver loading on sisal/cotton interwoven fabrics. In summary, the perceived results demonstrated successful coloration and functionalization of sisal/cotton interwoven fabrics through green AgNPs, which could indicate a new milestone for industrial production units.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Children's mental and behavioral health, schooling, and socioeconomic characteristics during school closure in France due to COVID-19: the SAPRIS project

COVID-19 limitation strategies have led to widespread school closures around the world. The present study reports children's mental health and associated factors during the COVID-19 school closure in France in the spring of 2020. We conducted a cross-sectional analysis using data from the SAPRIS project set up during the COVID-19 pandemic in France. Using multinomial logistic regression models, we estimated associations between children's mental health, children's health behaviors, schooling, and socioeconomic characteristics of the children's families. The sample consisted of 5702 children aged 8"“9Â years, including 50.2% girls. In multivariate logistic regression models, children's sleeping difficulties were associated with children's abnormal symptoms of both hyperactivity-inattention (adjusted Odds Ratio (aOR) 2.05; 95% Confidence Interval 1.70"“2.47) and emotional symptoms (aOR 5.34; 95% CI 4.16"“6.86). Factors specifically associated with abnormal hyperactivity/inattention were: male sex (aOR 2.29; 95% CI 1.90"“2.76), access to specialized care prior to the pandemic and its suspension during school closure (aOR 1.51; 95% CI 1.21"“1.88), abnormal emotional symptoms (aOR 4.06; 95% CI 3.11"“5.29), being unschooled or schooled with assistance before lockdown (aOR 2.13; 95% CI 1.43"“3.17), and tutoring with difficulties or absence of a tutor (aOR 3.25; 95% CI 2.64"“3.99; aOR 2.47; 95% CI 1.48"“4.11, respectively). Factors associated with children's emotional symptoms were the following: being born pre-term (aOR 1.34; 95% CI 1.03"“1.73), COVID-19 cases among household members (aOR 1.72; 95% CI 1.08"“2.73), abnormal symptoms of hyperactivity/inattention (aOR 4.18; 95% CI 3.27"“5.34) and modest income (aOR 1.45; 95% CI 1.07"“1.96; aOR 1.36; 95% CI 1.01"“1.84). Multiple characteristics were associated with elevated levels of symptoms of hyperactivity-inattention and emotional symptoms in children during the period of school closure due to COVID-19. Further studies are needed to help policymakers to balance the pros and cons of closing schools, taking into consideration the educational and psychological consequences for children.
WORLD
Nature.com

Wet ball milling of niobium by using ethanol, determination of the crystallite size and microstructures

This study investigates the effect of using ethanol as the process control agent during the wet ball milling of niobium (Nb). Dried nanocrystal Nb powders, of high purity, with particle sizes, ranging from 8.5 to 14.3Â nm, were synthesized by ball milling. Commercial Nb powder of particle sizes of âˆ’Â 44Â Âµm was employed by using the planetary ball mill equipped with stainless still vials with still balls in ethanol. A ball-to-powder mass ratio of 10:1 was used at a rotation speed of 400Â rpm, an interval of 15Â min with an interval break of 5Â s, and a milling time of 10Â h. The powder was dried in vacutec at a temperature of 100Â Â°C, using a speed of 15Â rpm in the vacuum of 250Â mbar at a time of approximately 653Â min. The crystal phase of the dried powders was analyzed using X-ray diffraction (XRD) with CuKÉ‘ radiation, and by modification of the Scherrer equation, a single crystallite size of 11.85Â nm was obtained. The morphology of the particles was observed using scanning electron microscopy (SEM) with energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS). The XRD results show that the pure crystal sizes in nanometre (nm), which decreases as the 2Î¸ and the full width at half maximum (FWHM) increases.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Leaf nodule endosymbiotic Burkholderia confer targeted allelopathy to their Psychotria hosts

After a century of investigations, the function of the obligate betaproteobacterial endosymbionts accommodated in leaf nodules of tropical Rubiaceae remained enigmatic. We report that the Î±-d-glucose analogue (+)-streptol, systemically supplied by mature Ca. Burkholderia kirkii nodules to their Psychotria hosts, exhibits potent and selective root growth inhibiting activity. We provide compelling evidence that (+)-streptol specifically affects meristematic root cells transitioning to anisotropic elongation by disrupting cell wall organization in a mechanism of action that is distinct from canonical cellulose biosynthesis inhibitors. We observed no inhibitory or cytotoxic effects on organisms other than seed plants, further suggesting (+)-streptol as a bona fide allelochemical. We propose that the suppression of growth of plant competitors is a major driver of the formation and maintenance of the Psychotria"“Burkholderia association. In addition to potential agricultural applications as a herbicidal agent, (+)-streptol might also prove useful to dissect plant cell and organ growth processes.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Population receptive fields of human primary visual cortex organised as DC-balanced bandpass filters

The response to visual stimulation of population receptive fields (pRF) in the human visual cortex has been modelled with a Difference of Gaussians model, yet many aspects of their organisation remain poorly understood. Here, we examined the mathematical basis and signal-processing properties of this model and argue that the DC-balanced Difference of Gaussians (DoG) holds a number of advantages over a DC-biased DoG. Through functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) pRF mapping, we compared performance of DC-balanced and DC-biased models in human primary visual cortex and found that when model complexity is taken into account, the DC-balanced model is preferred. Finally, we present evidence indicating that the BOLD signal DC offset contains information related to the processing of visual stimuli. Taken together, the results indicate that V1 pRFs are at least frequently organised in the exact constellation that allows them to function as bandpass filters, which makes the separation of stimulus contrast and luminance possible. We further speculate that if the DoG models stimulus contrast, the DC offset may reflect stimulus luminance. These findings suggest that it may be possible to separate contrast and luminance processing in fMRI experiments and this could lead to new insights on the haemodynamic response.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Survival of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon knockout fragments in the interstellar medium

Laboratory studies play a crucial role in understanding the chemical nature of the interstellar medium (ISM), but the disconnect between experimental timescales and the timescales of reactions in space can make a direct comparison between observations, laboratory, and model results difficult. Here we study the survival of reactive fragments of the polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAH) coronene, where individual C atoms have been knocked out of the molecules in hard collisions with He atoms at stellar wind and supernova shockwave velocities. Ionic fragments are stored in the DESIREE cryogenic ion-beam storage ring where we investigate their decay for up to one second. After 10 ms the initially hot stored ions have cooled enough so that spontaneous dissociation no longer takes place at a measurable rate; a majority of the fragments remain intact and will continue to do so indefinitely in isolation. Our findings show that defective PAHs formed in energetic collisions with heavy particles may survive at thermal equilibrium in the interstellar medium indefinitely, and could play an important role in the chemistry in there, due to their increased reactivity compared to intact or photo-fragmented PAHs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhancing osteoblast survival through pulsed electrical stimulation and implications for osseointegration

Electrical stimulation has been suggested as a means for promoting the direct structural and functional bonding of bone tissue to an artificial implant, known as osseointegration. Previous work has investigated the impact of electrical stimulation in different models, both in vitro and in vivo, using various electrode configurations for inducing an electric field with a wide range of stimulation parameters. However, there is no consensus on optimal electrode configuration nor stimulation parameters. Here, we investigated a novel approach of delivering electrical stimulation to a titanium implant using parameters clinically tested in a different application, namely peripheral nerve stimulation. We propose an in vitro model comprising of Ti6Al4V implants precultured with MC3T3-E1 preosteoblasts, stimulated for 72Â h at two different pulse amplitudes (10Â ÂµA and 20Â ÂµA) and at two different frequencies (50Â Hz and 100Â Hz). We found that asymmetric charge-balanced pulsed electrical stimulation improved cell survival and collagen production in a dose-dependent manner. Our findings suggest that pulsed electrical stimulation with characteristics similar to peripheral nerve stimulation has the potential to improve cell survival and may provide a promising approach to improve peri-implant bone healing, particularly to neuromusculoskeletal interfaces in which implanted electrodes are readily available.
HEALTH

