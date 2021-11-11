CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyond livestock carrying capacity in the Sahelian and Sudanian zones of West Africa

By Jaber Rahimi
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe applied the process-based model, LandscapeDNDC, to estimate feed availability in the Sahelian and Sudanian agro-ecological zones of West Africa as a basis for calculating the regional Livestock Carrying Capacity (LCC). Comparison of the energy supply (S) from feed resources, including natural pasture, browse, and crop residues, with energy demand (D)...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Increment in the volcanic unrest and number of eruptions after the 2012 large earthquakes sequence in Central America

Understanding the relationship cause/effect between tectonic earthquakes and volcanic eruptions is a striking topic in Earth Sciences. Volcanoes erupt with variable reaction times as a consequence of the impact of seismic waves (i.e. dynamic stress) and changes in the stress field (i.e. static stress).Â InÂ 2012, three largeÂ (Mw"‰â‰¥"‰7.3)Â subductionÂ earthquakes struck Central AmericaÂ within a period of 10 weeks;Â subsequently, some volcanoesÂ in the regionÂ erupted a few days after, whileÂ othersÂ took months or even years to erupt. Here, we show thatÂ these threeÂ earthquakes contributed to the increase in the number of volcanic eruptionsÂ during the 7 years that followed these seismic events. We found that onlyÂ thoseÂ volcanoes that were already in a critical state ofÂ unrest eventually erupted, which indicates that the earthquakes only prompted the eruptions. Therefore, we recommend the permanent monitoring of active volcanoes toÂ reveal which are more susceptible to culminate into eruption in the aftermath of the next large-magnitude earthquake hits a region.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

A newly discovered behavior ('tail-belting') among wild rodents in sub zero conditions

Rodents are among the most successful mammals because they have the ability to adapt to a broad range of environmental conditions. Here, we present the first record of a previously unknown thermal adaptation to cold stress that repeatedly occurred in two species of non-commensal rodents (Apodemus flavicollis and Apodemus agrarius). The classic rodent literature implies that rodents prevent heat loss via a broad range of behavioral adaptations including sheltering, sitting on their tails, curling into a ball, or huddling with conspecifics. Here, we have repeatedly observed an undescribed behavior which we refer to as "tail-belting". This behavior was performed under cold stress, whereby animals lift and curl the tail medially, before resting it on the dorsal, medial rump while feeding or resting. We documented 115 instances of the tail-belting behavior; 38 in Apodemus agrarius, and 77 in Apodemus flavicollis. Thermal imaging data show the tails remained near ambient temperature even when temperatures were below 0Â Â°C. Since the tail-belting occurred only when the temperature dropped below âˆ’Â 6.9Â Â°C (for A. flavicollis) and âˆ’Â 9.5Â Â°C (for A. agrarius), we surmise that frostbite prevention may be the primary reason for this adaptation. It is likely that tail-belting has not previously been documented because free-ranging mice are rarely-recorded in the wild under extreme cold conditions. Given that these animals are so closely-related to laboratory rodents, this knowledge could potentially be relevant to researchers in various disciplines. We conclude by setting several directions for future research in this area.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Epidemiologic potentials and correlational analysis of Vibrio species and virulence toxins from water sources in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda

Adequate water supply is one of the public health issues among the population living in low-income settings. Vibriosis remain a significant health challenge drawing the attention of both healthcare planners and researchers in South West districts of Uganda. Intending to clamp down the disease cases in the safest water deprive locality, we investigated the virulent toxins as contaminants and epidemiologic potentials of Vibrio species recovered from surface waters in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda. Surface water sources within 46 villages located in the study districts were obtained between June and October 2018. Standard microbiological and molecular methods were used to analyse samples. Our results showed that 981 presumptive isolates retrieved cell counts of 10"“100Â CFU/g, with, with (640) 65% confirmed as Vibrio genus using polymerase chain reaction, which is distributed as follows; V. vulnificus 46/640 (7.2%), V. fluvialis 30/594 (5.1), V. parahaemolyticus 21/564 (3.7), V. cholera 5/543 (0.9), V. alginolyticus 62/538 (11.5) and V. mimicus 20/476 (4.2). The virulence toxins observed were heat-stable enterotoxin (stn) 46 (82.10%), V. vulnificus virulence gene (vcgCPI) 40 (87.00%), extracellular haemolysin gene {vfh 21 (70.00)} and Heme utilization protein gene {hupO 5 (16.70)}. The cluster analysis depicts hupO (4.46% n"‰="‰112); vfh (18.75%, n"‰="‰112); vcgCPI and stn (35.71%, & 41.07%, n"‰="‰112). The principal component analysis revealed the toxins (hupO, vfh) were correlated with the isolate recovered from Bohole water (BW) source, while (vcgCPI, stn) toxins are correlated with natural raw water (NRW) and open springs (OS) water sources isolates. Such observation indicates that surface waters sources are highly contaminated with an odds ratio of 1.00, 95% CI (70.48"“90.5), attributed risk of (aR"‰="‰64.29) and relative risk of (RR"‰="‰73.91). In addition, it also implies that the surface waters sources have >"‰1 risk of contamination with vfh and >"‰six times of contamination with hupO (aR"‰="‰40, âˆ’"‰66). This is a call of utmost importance to the population, which depends on these water sources to undertake appropriate sanitation, personal hygienic practices and potential measures that ensure water quality.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Wet ball milling of niobium by using ethanol, determination of the crystallite size and microstructures

This study investigates the effect of using ethanol as the process control agent during the wet ball milling of niobium (Nb). Dried nanocrystal Nb powders, of high purity, with particle sizes, ranging from 8.5 to 14.3Â nm, were synthesized by ball milling. Commercial Nb powder of particle sizes of âˆ’Â 44Â Âµm was employed by using the planetary ball mill equipped with stainless still vials with still balls in ethanol. A ball-to-powder mass ratio of 10:1 was used at a rotation speed of 400Â rpm, an interval of 15Â min with an interval break of 5Â s, and a milling time of 10Â h. The powder was dried in vacutec at a temperature of 100Â Â°C, using a speed of 15Â rpm in the vacuum of 250Â mbar at a time of approximately 653Â min. The crystal phase of the dried powders was analyzed using X-ray diffraction (XRD) with CuKÉ‘ radiation, and by modification of the Scherrer equation, a single crystallite size of 11.85Â nm was obtained. The morphology of the particles was observed using scanning electron microscopy (SEM) with energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS). The XRD results show that the pure crystal sizes in nanometre (nm), which decreases as the 2Î¸ and the full width at half maximum (FWHM) increases.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Field metabolic rates of giant pandas reveal energetic adaptations

Knowledge of energy expenditure informs conservation managers for long term plans for endangered species health and habitat suitability. We measured field metabolic rate (FMR) of free-roaming giant pandas in large enclosures in a nature reserve using the doubly labeled water method. Giant pandas in zoo like enclosures had a similar FMR (14,182Â kJ/day) to giant pandas in larger field enclosures (13,280Â kJ/day). In winter, giant pandas raised their metabolic rates when living at âˆ’Â 2.4Â Â°C (36,108Â kJ/day) indicating that they were below their thermal neutral zone. The lower critical temperature for thermoregulation was about 8.0Â Â°C and the upper critical temperature was about 28Â Â°C. Giant panda FMRs were somewhat lower than active metabolic rates of sloth bears, lower than FMRs of grizzly bears and polar bears and 69 and 81% of predicted values based on a regression of FMR versus body mass of mammals. That is probably due to their lower levels of activity since other bears actively forage for food over a larger home range and pandas often sit in a patch of bamboo and eat bamboo for hours at a time. The low metabolic rates of giant pandas in summer, their inability to acquire fat stores to hibernate in winter, and their ability to raise their metabolic rate to thermoregulate in winter are energetic adaptations related to eating a diet composed almost exclusively of bamboo. Differences in FMR of giant pandas between our study and previous studies (one similar and one lower) appear to be due to differences in activity of the giant pandas in those studies.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Spontaneous exciton dissociation enables spin state interconversion in delayed fluorescence organic semiconductors

Engineering a low singlet-triplet energy gap (Î”EST) is necessary for efficient reverse intersystem crossing (rISC) in delayed fluorescence (DF) organic semiconductors but results in a small radiative rate that limits performance in LEDs. Here, we study a model DF material, BF2, that exhibits a strong optical absorption (absorption coefficient"‰="‰3.8"‰Ã—"‰105"‰cmâˆ’1) and a relatively large Î”EST of 0.2"‰eV. In isolated BF2 molecules, intramolecular rISC is slow (delayed lifetime"‰="‰260"‰Î¼s), but in aggregated films, BF2 generates intermolecular charge transfer (inter-CT) states on picosecond timescales. In contrast to the microsecond intramolecular rISC that is promoted by spin-orbit interactions in most isolated DF molecules, photoluminescence-detected magnetic resonance shows that these inter-CT states undergo rISC mediated by hyperfine interactions on a ~24"‰ns timescale and have an average electron-hole separation of â‰¥1.5"‰nm. Transfer back to the emissive singlet exciton then enables efficient DF and LED operation. Thus, access to these inter-CT states, which is possible even at low BF2 doping concentrations of 4"‰wt%, resolves the conflicting requirements of fast radiative emission and low Î”EST in organic DF emitters.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Spontaneous symmetry breaking in persistent currents of spinor polaritons

We predict the spontaneous symmetry breaking in a spinor Bose"“Einstein condensate of exciton-polaritons (polaritons) caused by the coupling of its spin and orbital degrees of freedom. We study a polariton condensate trapped in a ring-shaped effective potential with a broken rotational symmetry. We propose a realistic scheme of generating controllable spinor azimuthal persistent currents of polaritons in the trap under the continuous wave optical pump. We propose a new type of half-quantum circulating states in a spinor system characterized by azimuthal currents in both circular polarizations and a vortex in only one of the polarizations. The spontaneous symmetry breaking in the spinor polariton condensate that consists in the switching from co-winding to opposite-winding currents in opposite spin states is revealed. It is characterized by the change of the average orbital angular momentum of the condensate from zero to non-zero values. The radial displacement of the pump spot and the polarization of the pump act as the control parameters. The considered system exhibits a fundamental similarity to a superconducting flux qubit, which makes it highly promising for applications in quantum computing.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Polystyrene nanoplastics and microplastics can act as Trojan horse carriers of benzo(a)pyrene to mussel hemocytes in vitro

In this work we studied the ability of polystyrene (PS) nanoplastics (NPs) and microplastics (MPs) to transfer benzo(a)pyrene (BaP) to mussel hemocytes and to produce toxic effects in vitro. For this, intracellular fate and toxicity of PS NPs (0.05Â Î¼m) and MPs (0.5 and 4.5Â Î¼m) alone or with BaP and of BaP alone were assessed. Particles of 0.05 and 0.5Â Âµm largely aggregated in the exposure medium whereas presence of BaP reduced particle aggregation. Cells internalized PS NPs and MPs alone or with BaP and these were found inside and outside lysosomes, depending on their size. PS particles alone or with BaP were cytotoxic to hemocytes only at the highest concentrations tested. The same was true for most sublethal endpoints except for increased phagocytic activity provoked by NPs and 0.5Â Î¼m MPs at lower concentrations. Plastic particles appeared to be the main drivers for reduced plasma membrane integrity and increased phagocytic and lysosomal activities whereas BaP appeared to contribute more to reduced cell viability and phagocytosis and increased ROS production and genotoxicity. Overall, PS NPs and MPs can act as carriers of BaP to mussel hemocytes, rising concerns about risks plastics associated to pollutants may pose to aquatic organisms.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Colorful and facile in situ nanosilver coating on sisal/cotton interwoven fabrics mediated from European larch heartwood

This study reports on a novel coloration approach for sisal/cotton interwoven fabric via in situ synthesis of European larch (Larix decidua) heartwood-anchored sustainable nanosilver. The heartwood extracts functioned as the reducing and stabilizing agent in reaction systems. The deposited silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) over the fabric surfaces displayed brilliant coloration effects with improved fastness ratings and color strengths (K/S). The successful depositions of nanosilvers were quantified and increasing trends in K/S values with the increase in silver precursor loading were discovered. The concentrations of AgNPs deposited on fabric surfaces were found to be 16Â mg/L, 323Â mg/L, and 697Â mg/L, which were measured through an iCP OES (atomic absorption spectroscopy) test. The K/S values obtained for different loadings of silver precursors (0.5, 1.5, and 2.5Â mM (w/v)) are 2.74, 6.76, and 8.96. Morphological studies of the control and AgNP-treated fabrics also displayed a uniform and homogeneous distribution of AgNPs over the fabric surfaces. FTIRÂ (Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy) studies of the sustainably developed materials further confirms the successful bonding between the fabrics and AgNPs. Furthermore, stability against temperature was also noticed as per TGAÂ (thermogravimetric analysis) and DTGÂ (derivative TG) analysis although there was a slight decline from the control sisal/cotton interwoven fabrics observed. Statistically, regression analysis and ANOVA tests were conducted to understand the significance of increased nanosilver loading on sisal/cotton interwoven fabrics. In summary, the perceived results demonstrated successful coloration and functionalization of sisal/cotton interwoven fabrics through green AgNPs, which could indicate a new milestone for industrial production units.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Natural language processing and network analysis provide novel insights on policy and scientific discourse around Sustainable Development Goals

The United Nations' (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are heterogeneous and interdependent, comprising 169 targets and 231 indicators of sustainable development in such diverse areas as health, the environment, and human rights. Existing efforts to map relationships among SDGs are either theoretical investigations of sustainability concepts, or empirical analyses of development indicators and policy simulations. We present an alternative approach, which describes and quantifies the complex network of SDG interdependencies by applying computational methods to policy and scientific documents. Methods of Natural Language Processing are used to measure overlaps in international policy discourse around SDGs, as represented by the corpus of all existing UN progress reports about each goal (N"‰="‰85 reports). We then examine if SDG interdependencies emerging from UN discourse are reflected in patterns of integration and collaboration in SDG-related science, by analyzing data on all scientific articles addressing relevant SDGs in the past two decades (N"‰="‰779,901 articles). Results identify a strong discursive divide between environmental goals and all other SDGs, and unexpected interdependencies between SDGs in different areas. While UN discourse partially aligns with integration patterns in SDG-related science, important differences are also observed between priorities emerging in UN and global scientific discourse. We discuss implications and insights for scientific research and policy on sustainable development after COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Oral vaccination of piglets against Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae using silica SBA-15 as an adjuvant effectively reduced consolidation lung lesions at slaughter

Mycoplasma (M.) hyopneumoniae is the main pathogen of porcine enzootic pneumonia (PEP). Its controlling is challenging, and requires alternative strategies. This study aimed to develop an oral vaccine against M. hyopneumoniae using a nanostructured mesoporous silica (SBA-15) as an adjuvant, and compare its effect with an intramuscular (IM) commercial vaccine (CV). Fifty 24Â day-old M. hyopneumoniae-free piglets composed five equal groups for different immunization protocols, consisting of a CV and/or oral immunization (OI). Control piglets did not receive any form of immunization. All piglets were challenged with M. hyopneumoniae strain 232 on D49 by tracheal route. IgA antibody response in the respiratory tract, bacterial shedding and serum IgG were evaluated. The piglets were euthanized on 28 (D77) and 56 (D105) days post-infection. Lung lesions were macroscopically evaluated; lung fragments and bronchoalveolar fluid (BALF) were collected for estimation of bacterial loads by qPCR and/or histopathology examination. All immunization protocols induced reduction on Mycoplasma-like macroscopic lung lesions. IgA Ab responses anti-M. hyopneumoniae, the expression of IL-4 cytokine and a lower expression of IL-8 were induced by CV and OI vaccines, while IgG was induced only by CV. Oral immunization using silica as a carrier-adjuvant can be viable in controlling M. hyopneumoniae infection.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Non-equilibrium phase transition at a critical point of human blood

Blood is the basic medium in the existence, evolution and physiological balance of animals and represents the biochemical "Internet" of the body; at least human blood exhibit the presence of an emergent phase that is highly unusual. Homeostasis, the state of the optimal functioning of the body, is maintained in living organisms by many chemical and physical conditions, particularly temperature. However, no regulatory mechanism has been identified that has led to a predetermined (molecularly encoded) optimal, individually variable, very specific temperature of around 36Â Â°C. Additionally, the homeostatic temperature range, which is kept within predetermined limits, is merely an empirical fact. In the following, I will show that the reference temperature that is necessary to achieve homeostasis can be established, and a preset homeostatic range can be determined, using an original experimental method and refined tools of mathematical physics related to the nonlinear measures of the complexity of human blood. Moreover, signatures of a macroscopic coherent state in a non-equilibrium system at a critical temperature are obtained.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The role of good governance in the race for global vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic

Governments have developed and implemented various policies and interventions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines are now being produced and distributed globally. This study investigated the role of good governance and government effectiveness indicators in the acquisition and administration of COVID-19 vaccines at the population level. Data on six World Bank good governance indicators for 172 countries for 2019 and machine-learning methods (K-Means Method and Principal Component Analysis) were used to cluster countries based on these indicators and COVID-19 vaccination rates. XGBoost was used to classify countries based on their vaccination status and identify the relative contribution of each governance indicator to the vaccination rollout in each country. Countries with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates (e.g., Israel, United Arab Emirates, United States) also have higher effective governance indicators. Regulatory Quality is the most important indicator in predicting COVID-19 vaccination status in a country, followed by Voice and Accountability, and Government Effectiveness. Our findings suggest that coordinated global efforts led by the World Health Organization and wealthier nations may be necessary to assist in the supply and distribution of vaccines to those countries that have less effective governance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Spatiotemporal dynamics of a glioma immune interaction model

We report a mathematical model which depicts the spatiotemporal dynamics of glioma cells, macrophages, cytotoxic-T-lymphocytes, immuno-suppressive cytokine TGF-Î² and immuno-stimulatory cytokine IFN-Î³ through a system of five coupled reaction-diffusion equations. We performed local stability analysis of the biologically based mathematical model for the growth of glioma cell population and their environment. The presented stability analysis of the model system demonstrates that the temporally stable positive interior steady state remains stable under the small inhomogeneous spatiotemporal perturbations. The irregular spatiotemporal dynamics of gliomas, macrophages and cytotoxic T-lymphocytes are discussed extensively and some numerical simulations are presented. Performed some numerical simulations in both one and two dimensional spaces. The occurrence of heterogeneous pattern formation of the system has both biological and mathematical implications and the concepts of glioma cell progression and invasion are considered. Simulation of the model shows that by increasing the value of time, the glioma cell population, macrophages and cytotoxic-T-lymphocytes spread throughout the domain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fast spin-valley-based quantum gates in Si with micromagnets

An electron spin qubit in silicon quantum dots holds promise for quantum information processing due to the scalability and long coherence. An essential ingredient to recent progress is the employment of micromagnets. They generate a synthetic spin"“orbit coupling (SOC), which allows high-fidelity spin manipulation and strong interaction between an electron spin and cavity photons. To scaled-up quantum computing, multiple technical challenges remain to be overcome, including controlling the valley degree of freedom, which is usually considered detrimental to a spin qubit. Here, we show that it is possible to significantly enhance the electrical manipulation of a spin qubit through the effect of constructive interference and the large spin-valley mixing. To characterize the quality of spin control, we also studied spin dephasing due to charge noise through spin-valley mixing. The competition between the increased control strength and spin dephasing produces two sweet-spots, where the quality factor of the spin qubit can be high. Finally, we reveal that the synthetic SOC leads to distinctive spin relaxation in silicon, which explains recent experiments.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Stretchable and anti-impact iontronic pressure sensor with an ultrabroad linear range for biophysical monitoring and deep learning-aided knee rehabilitation

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 92 (2021) Cite this article. Monitoring biophysical signals such as body or organ movements and other physical phenomena is necessary for patient rehabilitation. However, stretchable flexible pressure sensors with high sensitivity and a broad range that can meet these requirements are still lacking. Herein, we successfully monitored various vital biophysical features and implemented in-sensor dynamic deep learning for knee rehabilitation using an ultrabroad linear range and high-sensitivity stretchable iontronic pressure sensor (SIPS). We optimized the topological structure and material composition of the electrode to build a fully stretching on-skin sensor. The high sensitivity (12.43 kPaâˆ’1), ultrabroad linear sensing range (1"‰MPa), high pressure resolution (6.4"‰Pa), long-term durability (no decay after 12000 cycles), and excellent stretchability (up to 20%) allow the sensor to maintain operating stability, even in emergency cases with a high sudden impact force (near 1"‰MPa) applied to the sensor. As a practical demonstration, the SIPS can positively track biophysical signals such as pulse waves, muscle movements, and plantar pressure. Importantly, with the help of a neuro-inspired fully convolutional network algorithm, the SIPS can accurately predict knee joint postures for better rehabilitation after orthopedic surgery. Our SIPS has potential as a promising candidate for wearable electronics and artificial intelligent medical engineering owing to its unique high signal-to-noise ratio and ultrabroad linear range.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

A quantitative approach for trap analysis between AlGaN and GaN in high electron mobility transistors

The characteristics of traps between the Al0.25Ga0.75N barrier and the GaN channel layerÂ in a high-electron-mobility-transistors (HEMTs) were investigated. The interface traps at the Al0.25Ga0.75N/GaN interface as well as the border traps were experimentally analyzed because the Al0.25Ga0.75N barrier layer functions as a dielectric owing to its high dielectric constant. The interface trap density Dit and border trap density Nbt were extracted from a long-channel field-effect transistor (FET), conventionally known as a FATFET structure, via frequency-dependent capacitance"“voltage (C"“V) and conductance"“voltage (G"“V) measurements. The minimum Dit value extracted by the conventional conductance method was 2.5"‰Ã—"‰1012Â cmâˆ’2Â·eVâˆ’1, which agreed well with the actual transistor subthreshold swing of around 142Â mVÂ·decâˆ’1. The border trap density Nbt was also extracted from the frequency-dependent C"“V characteristics using the distributed circuit model, and the extracted value was 1.5"‰Ã—"‰1019Â cmâˆ’3Â·eVâˆ’1. Low-frequency (1/f) noise measurement provided a clearer picture of the trapping"“detrapping phenomena in the Al0.25Ga0.75N layer. The value of the border trap density extracted using the carrier-number-fluctuation (CNF) model was 1.3"‰Ã—"‰1019Â cmâˆ’3Â·eVâˆ’1, which is of a similar level to the extracted value from the distributed circuit model.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Transcriptional changes and the role of ONECUT1 in hPSC pancreatic differentiation

Cell type specification during pancreatic development is tightly controlled by a transcriptional and epigenetic network. The precise role of most transcription factors, however, has been only described in mice. To convey such concepts to human pancreatic development, alternative model systems such as pancreatic in vitro differentiation of human pluripotent stem cells can be employed. Here, we analyzed stage-specific RNA-, ChIP-, and ATAC-sequencing data to dissect transcriptional and regulatory mechanisms during pancreatic development. Transcriptome and open chromatin maps of pancreatic differentiation from human pluripotent stem cells provide a stage-specific pattern of known pancreatic transcription factors and indicate ONECUT1 as a crucial fate regulator in pancreas progenitors. Moreover, our data suggest that ONECUT1 is also involved in preparing pancreatic progenitors for later endocrine specification. The dissection of the transcriptional and regulatory circuitry revealed an important role for ONECUT1 within such network and will serve as resource to study human development and disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inferring the connectivity of coupled chaotic oscillators using Kalman filtering

Inferring the interactions between coupled oscillators is a significant open problem in complexity science, with multiple interdisciplinary applications. While the Kalman filter (KF) technique is a well-known tool, widely used for data assimilation and parameter estimation, to the best of our knowledge, it has not yet been used for inferring the connectivity of coupled chaotic oscillators. Here we demonstrate that KF allows reconstructing the interaction topology and the coupling strength of a network of mutually coupled RÃ¶ssler-like chaotic oscillators. We show that the connectivity can be inferred by considering only the observed dynamics of a single variable of the three that define the phase space of each oscillator. We also show that both the coupling strength and the network architecture can be inferred even when the oscillators are close to synchronization. Simulation results are provided to show the effectiveness and applicability of the proposed method.
COMPUTERS
MedicalXpress

Tracking transmission of distinct SARS‑COV‑2 variants from China and Europe to West Africa

At the onset of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, fears emerged that it would overwhelm the weak health systems in many African countries. However, it turned out that Europe and America had much higher incidences and fatality rates compared to Africa. Reasons for this may lie in the relatively young populations, previous viral infections and the warm climate. Nevertheless, SARS-CoV-2 affected all African countries and thus initiatives for a global distribution of vaccines were initiated. The genomes of viral isolates are continuously sequenced in most countries. The DNA sequences can be subjected to phylogenetic analysis to identify the origins of viral variants and to monitor the development and distribution of new variants which may be milder or in the worst case more deadly. Researchers from Heinrich-Heine University Düsseldorf have now unveiled distinct patterns of SARS-CoV-2 variants in a phylogenetic analysis of viral sequences from the West African countries—Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal. Prof. Dr. James Adjaye is the senior author of the study, published in Scientific Reports. Bioinformatician Wasco Wruck is the first author of the paper.
PUBLIC HEALTH

