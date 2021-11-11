CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaying carbon dioxide removal in the European Union puts climate targets at risk

By Ãngel GalÃ¡n-MartÃn
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarbon dioxide removal (CDR) will be essential to meet the climate targets, so enabling its deployment at the right time will be decisive. Here, we investigate the still poorly understood implications of delaying CDR actions, focusing on integrating direct air capture and bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (DACCS and BECCS)...

www.nature.com

