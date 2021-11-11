CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shifting seasonality of cyclones and western boundary current interactions in Bay of Bengal as observed during Amphan and Fani

By Sourav Sil
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, the seasonal patterns of Tropical Cyclones (TC) in the Bay of Bengal have been shifting. While tropical depressions have been common in March"“May (spring), they typically have been relatively weaker than the TCs during October"“December. Here we show that the spatial pattern of recent warming trends during the...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Increment in the volcanic unrest and number of eruptions after the 2012 large earthquakes sequence in Central America

Understanding the relationship cause/effect between tectonic earthquakes and volcanic eruptions is a striking topic in Earth Sciences. Volcanoes erupt with variable reaction times as a consequence of the impact of seismic waves (i.e. dynamic stress) and changes in the stress field (i.e. static stress).Â InÂ 2012, three largeÂ (Mw"‰â‰¥"‰7.3)Â subductionÂ earthquakes struck Central AmericaÂ within a period of 10 weeks;Â subsequently, some volcanoesÂ in the regionÂ erupted a few days after, whileÂ othersÂ took months or even years to erupt. Here, we show thatÂ these threeÂ earthquakes contributed to the increase in the number of volcanic eruptionsÂ during the 7 years that followed these seismic events. We found that onlyÂ thoseÂ volcanoes that were already in a critical state ofÂ unrest eventually erupted, which indicates that the earthquakes only prompted the eruptions. Therefore, we recommend the permanent monitoring of active volcanoes toÂ reveal which are more susceptible to culminate into eruption in the aftermath of the next large-magnitude earthquake hits a region.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Epidemiologic potentials and correlational analysis of Vibrio species and virulence toxins from water sources in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda

Adequate water supply is one of the public health issues among the population living in low-income settings. Vibriosis remain a significant health challenge drawing the attention of both healthcare planners and researchers in South West districts of Uganda. Intending to clamp down the disease cases in the safest water deprive locality, we investigated the virulent toxins as contaminants and epidemiologic potentials of Vibrio species recovered from surface waters in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda. Surface water sources within 46 villages located in the study districts were obtained between June and October 2018. Standard microbiological and molecular methods were used to analyse samples. Our results showed that 981 presumptive isolates retrieved cell counts of 10"“100Â CFU/g, with, with (640) 65% confirmed as Vibrio genus using polymerase chain reaction, which is distributed as follows; V. vulnificus 46/640 (7.2%), V. fluvialis 30/594 (5.1), V. parahaemolyticus 21/564 (3.7), V. cholera 5/543 (0.9), V. alginolyticus 62/538 (11.5) and V. mimicus 20/476 (4.2). The virulence toxins observed were heat-stable enterotoxin (stn) 46 (82.10%), V. vulnificus virulence gene (vcgCPI) 40 (87.00%), extracellular haemolysin gene {vfh 21 (70.00)} and Heme utilization protein gene {hupO 5 (16.70)}. The cluster analysis depicts hupO (4.46% n"‰="‰112); vfh (18.75%, n"‰="‰112); vcgCPI and stn (35.71%, & 41.07%, n"‰="‰112). The principal component analysis revealed the toxins (hupO, vfh) were correlated with the isolate recovered from Bohole water (BW) source, while (vcgCPI, stn) toxins are correlated with natural raw water (NRW) and open springs (OS) water sources isolates. Such observation indicates that surface waters sources are highly contaminated with an odds ratio of 1.00, 95% CI (70.48"“90.5), attributed risk of (aR"‰="‰64.29) and relative risk of (RR"‰="‰73.91). In addition, it also implies that the surface waters sources have >"‰1 risk of contamination with vfh and >"‰six times of contamination with hupO (aR"‰="‰40, âˆ’"‰66). This is a call of utmost importance to the population, which depends on these water sources to undertake appropriate sanitation, personal hygienic practices and potential measures that ensure water quality.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spontaneous symmetry breaking in persistent currents of spinor polaritons

We predict the spontaneous symmetry breaking in a spinor Bose"“Einstein condensate of exciton-polaritons (polaritons) caused by the coupling of its spin and orbital degrees of freedom. We study a polariton condensate trapped in a ring-shaped effective potential with a broken rotational symmetry. We propose a realistic scheme of generating controllable spinor azimuthal persistent currents of polaritons in the trap under the continuous wave optical pump. We propose a new type of half-quantum circulating states in a spinor system characterized by azimuthal currents in both circular polarizations and a vortex in only one of the polarizations. The spontaneous symmetry breaking in the spinor polariton condensate that consists in the switching from co-winding to opposite-winding currents in opposite spin states is revealed. It is characterized by the change of the average orbital angular momentum of the condensate from zero to non-zero values. The radial displacement of the pump spot and the polarization of the pump act as the control parameters. The considered system exhibits a fundamental similarity to a superconducting flux qubit, which makes it highly promising for applications in quantum computing.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Stretchable and anti-impact iontronic pressure sensor with an ultrabroad linear range for biophysical monitoring and deep learning-aided knee rehabilitation

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 92 (2021) Cite this article. Monitoring biophysical signals such as body or organ movements and other physical phenomena is necessary for patient rehabilitation. However, stretchable flexible pressure sensors with high sensitivity and a broad range that can meet these requirements are still lacking. Herein, we successfully monitored various vital biophysical features and implemented in-sensor dynamic deep learning for knee rehabilitation using an ultrabroad linear range and high-sensitivity stretchable iontronic pressure sensor (SIPS). We optimized the topological structure and material composition of the electrode to build a fully stretching on-skin sensor. The high sensitivity (12.43 kPaâˆ’1), ultrabroad linear sensing range (1"‰MPa), high pressure resolution (6.4"‰Pa), long-term durability (no decay after 12000 cycles), and excellent stretchability (up to 20%) allow the sensor to maintain operating stability, even in emergency cases with a high sudden impact force (near 1"‰MPa) applied to the sensor. As a practical demonstration, the SIPS can positively track biophysical signals such as pulse waves, muscle movements, and plantar pressure. Importantly, with the help of a neuro-inspired fully convolutional network algorithm, the SIPS can accurately predict knee joint postures for better rehabilitation after orthopedic surgery. Our SIPS has potential as a promising candidate for wearable electronics and artificial intelligent medical engineering owing to its unique high signal-to-noise ratio and ultrabroad linear range.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Seismic velocity structure of Unzen Volcano, Japan, and relationship to the magma ascent route during eruptions in 1990"“1995

Subsurface structures may control the migration of magma beneath a volcano. We used high-resolution seismic tomography to image a low- P-wave velocity (Vp) zone beneath Unzen Volcano, Japan, at depths of 3"“16Â km beneath sea level. The top of this low-Vp zone is located beneath Mt. Fugendake of Unzen volcano, which emitted 0.21 km3 of dacitic magma as lava domes and pyroclastic flows during eruptions in 1990"“1995. Based on hypocenter migrations prior to the 1990"“1995 eruptions and modeled pressure source locations for recorded crustal deformation, we conclude that the magma for the 1990"“1995 eruptions migrated obliquely upward along the top of the low-Vp zone. As tectonic earthquakes occurred above the deeper part of the low-Vp zone, the deep low-Vp zone is interpreted to be a high-temperature region (>"‰400Â Â°C) overlying the brittle"“ductile transition. By further considering Vs and Vp/Vs structures, we suggest that the deeper part of the low-Vp zone constitutes a highly crystalized magma-mush reservoir, and the shallower part a volatile-rich zone.
ASIA
Nature.com

Spontaneous exciton dissociation enables spin state interconversion in delayed fluorescence organic semiconductors

Engineering a low singlet-triplet energy gap (Î”EST) is necessary for efficient reverse intersystem crossing (rISC) in delayed fluorescence (DF) organic semiconductors but results in a small radiative rate that limits performance in LEDs. Here, we study a model DF material, BF2, that exhibits a strong optical absorption (absorption coefficient"‰="‰3.8"‰Ã—"‰105"‰cmâˆ’1) and a relatively large Î”EST of 0.2"‰eV. In isolated BF2 molecules, intramolecular rISC is slow (delayed lifetime"‰="‰260"‰Î¼s), but in aggregated films, BF2 generates intermolecular charge transfer (inter-CT) states on picosecond timescales. In contrast to the microsecond intramolecular rISC that is promoted by spin-orbit interactions in most isolated DF molecules, photoluminescence-detected magnetic resonance shows that these inter-CT states undergo rISC mediated by hyperfine interactions on a ~24"‰ns timescale and have an average electron-hole separation of â‰¥1.5"‰nm. Transfer back to the emissive singlet exciton then enables efficient DF and LED operation. Thus, access to these inter-CT states, which is possible even at low BF2 doping concentrations of 4"‰wt%, resolves the conflicting requirements of fast radiative emission and low Î”EST in organic DF emitters.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Artificial polyhydroxyalkanoate poly[2-hydroxybutyrate-block-3-hydroxybutyrate] elastomer-like material

The first polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) block copolymer poly(2-hydroxybutyrate-b-3-hydroxybutyrate) [P(2HB-b-3HB)] was previously synthesized using engineered Escherichia coli expressing a chimeric PHA synthase PhaCAR with monomer sequence-regulating capacity. In the present study, the physical properties of the block copolymer and its relevant random copolymer P(2HB-ran-3HB) were evaluated. Stress"“strain tests on the P(88Â mol% 2HB-b-3HB) film showed an increasing stress value during elongation up to 393%. In addition, the block copolymer film exhibited slow contraction behavior after elongation, indicating that P(2HB-b-3HB) is an elastomer-like material. In contrast, the P(92Â mol% 2HB-ran-3HB) film, which was stretched up to 692% with nearly constant stress, was stretchable but not elastic. The differential scanning calorimetry and wide-angle X-ray diffraction analyses indicated that the P(2HB-b-3HB) contained the amorphous P(2HB) phase and the crystalline P(3HB) phase, whereas P(2HB-ran-3HB) was wholly amorphous. Therefore, the elasticity of P(2HB-b-3HB) can be attributed to the presence of the crystalline P(3HB) phase and a noncovalent crosslinked structure by the crystals. These results show the potential of block PHAs as elastic materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Fluid migrations and volcanic earthquakes from depolarized ambient noise

Ambient noise polarizes inside fault zones, yet the spatial and temporal resolution of polarized noise on gas-bearing fluids migrating through stressed volcanic systems is unknown. Here we show that high polarization marks a transfer structure connecting the deforming centre of the caldera to open hydrothermal vents and extensional caldera-bounding faults during periods of low seismic release at Campi Flegrei caldera (Southern Italy). Fluids pressurize the Campi Flegrei hydrothermal system, migrate, and increase stress before earthquakes. The loss of polarization (depolarization) of the transfer and extensional structures maps pressurized fluids, detecting fluid migrations after seismic sequences. After recent intense seismicity (December 2019-April 2020), the transfer structure appears sealed while fluids stored in the east caldera have moved further east. Our findings show that depolarized noise has the potential to monitor fluid migrations and earthquakes at stressed volcanoes quasi-instantaneously and with minimum processing.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Concept of a fast breeder reactor to transmute MAs and LLFPs

The long-term issues of nuclear power systems are the effective use of uranium resources and the reduction of radioactive waste. Important radioactive wastes are minor actinides (MAs: 237Np, 241Am, 243Am, etc.) and long-lived fission products (LLFPs: 129I, 99Tc, 79Se, etc.). The purpose of this study was to show a concept that can simultaneously achieve the breeding of fissile materials and the transmutation of MAs and LLFPs in one fast reactor. Transmutation was carried out by loading innovative Duplex-type MA fuel in the core region and LLFP-containing moderator in the first layer of the radial blanket. Breeding was achieved in the core and axial blanket. As a result, it was clarified that in this fast breeder reactor, a breeding ratio of approximately 1.1 was obtained, and MAs and LLFPs achieved a support ratio of 1 or more. The transmutation rate was 10.3%/y for 237Np, 14.1%/y for 241Am, 9.9%/y for 243Am, 1.6%/y for 129I, 0.75%/y for 99Tc, and 4%/y for 79Se. By simultaneously breeding fissile materials and transmuting MAs and LLFPs in one fast reactor, it will be possible to solve the long-term issues of the nuclear power reactor system, such as securing nuclear fuel resources and reducing radioactive waste.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

