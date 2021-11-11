CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Arsenite exposure inhibits the erythroid differentiation of human hematopoietic progenitor CD34"‰cells and causes decreased levels of hemoglobin

By Guanghua Wan
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenic exposure poses numerous threats to human health. Our previous work in mice has shown that arsenic causes anemia by inhibiting erythropoiesis. However, the impacts of arsenic exposure on human erythropoiesis remain largely unclear. We report here that low-dose arsenic exposure inhibits the erythroid differentiation of human hematopoietic progenitor cells (HPCs)....

www.nature.com

